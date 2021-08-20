Log in
    FBMS   US3189161033

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(FBMS)
First Bancshares : Charter Conversion (Form 8-K)

08/20/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Charter Conversion

On August 20, 2021, The First, a National Banking Association (the 'Bank'), the bank subsidiary of The First Bancshares, Inc. (the 'Company'), filed an application with the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance (the 'MDBCF') to convert the Bank from a national association to a Mississippi state-chartered bank (the 'Charter Conversion'), and also filed a notice of the Charter Conversion with its current primary federal regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank intends to also file an application with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta to remain a member bank of the Federal Reserve System following the Charter Conversion. If the Charter Conversion is approved by the MDBCF and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, then the MDBCF will become the Bank's primary regulator and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta will become the Bank's primary federal regulator. Upon the effectiveness of the Charter Conversion, the Bank will change its name to The First Bank. The conversion is not expected to affect the Bank's clients in any way, and they will continue to receive the same protection on deposits through the FDIC.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'may,' 'will,' 'assumes,' 'should,' 'predicts,' 'could,' 'would,' 'intends,' 'targets,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'plans,' 'potential,' 'positioned' and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; (2) changes in economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations; (3) interest rate risk; (4) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (5) risks related to the Company's recently completed acquisitions, including that the anticipated benefits from the recently completed acquisitions are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events; (6) changes in management's plans for the future; (7) credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (9) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (10) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (11) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (12) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Disclaimer

The First Bancshares Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 21:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
