First Bancshares : Charter Conversion (Form 8-K)

Charter Conversion

On August 20, 2021, The First, a National Banking Association (the 'Bank'), the bank subsidiary of The First Bancshares, Inc. (the 'Company'), filed an application with the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance (the 'MDBCF') to convert the Bank from a national association to a Mississippi state-chartered bank (the 'Charter Conversion'), and also filed a notice of the Charter Conversion with its current primary federal regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank intends to also file an application with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta to remain a member bank of the Federal Reserve System following the Charter Conversion. If the Charter Conversion is approved by the MDBCF and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, then the MDBCF will become the Bank's primary regulator and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta will become the Bank's primary federal regulator. Upon the effectiveness of the Charter Conversion, the Bank will change its name to The First Bank. The conversion is not expected to affect the Bank's clients in any way, and they will continue to receive the same protection on deposits through the FDIC.

Forward Looking Statements

