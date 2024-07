The First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for The First Bank (the First). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities and nonprofit organizations in the communities that it serves. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts and safe deposit services. It offers a full range of deposit services that are available in banks and savings institutions, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits of various types, ranging from daily money market accounts to longer-term certificates of deposit. It offers a full range of commercial and personal loans. Commercial loans include both secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, purchase of equipment and machinery, and others. Its segments include the Commercial/Retail Bank, the Mortgage Banking Division, and the Holding Company.