The First Bancshares, Inc. (“FBMS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Highlights:
- Net income available to common shareholders totaled $23.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 46.1% when compared to $16.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Several one-time items are detailed in the tables located in the appendix of this release.
- Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables located in the appendix of this release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $0.3 million, or 1.0% to $26.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $27.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
- Total loans increased $41.1 million for the quarter representing net growth of 3.3% on an annualized basis, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
- Annualized net interest margin increased 13 bps to 3.76% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
- Core net interest margin decreased 4 bps during the quarter from 3.47% to 3.43%.
- Cost of deposits averaged 91 bps for the second quarter compared to 72 bps for the first quarter.
- Added a commercial banking team and opened an LPO in St. Petersburg, FL.
- Added a commercial banking team in New Orleans, LA.
M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter characterized by modest loan growth of 3.3% on an annualized basis, GAAP net interest margin expansion of 13 bps, an improvement in nonperforming assets and consistent core operating earnings. Our retail oriented, highly granular deposit base continues to perform well exhibited by a total cost of deposits of 91 bps up only 19 bps quarter over quarter. We believe we are well positioned for this very difficult operating environment given our conservative balance sheet structure and our solid core earnings stream.”
Quarterly Earnings
Net income available to common shareholders totaled $23.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase when compared to $16.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $0.3 million, or 1.0%, to $26.8 million for quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $27.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $11.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The $11.0 million provision in respect of the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included $10.7 million for the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) day 1 provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments attributable to the acquired loans from Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Heritage Bank”) in the first quarter of 2023.
Earnings Per Share
For the second quarter of 2023, diluted earnings per share were $0.75, compared to $0.52 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.76 for the second quarter of 2022.
The increase in diluted earnings per share when compared to the previous quarter was primarily attributable to expenses associated with the acquisition of Heritage Bank.
Diluted earnings per share, operating (non-GAAP) were $0.85 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.86 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.80 for the second quarter of 2022.
Effective January 1, 2023, the Company issued 6,920,422 shares of its common stock in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of Heritage Bank. Effective August 1, 2022, the Company issued 3,498,936 shares of its common stock in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of Beach Bancorp, Inc. (“Beach Bank”).
Balance Sheet
Consolidated assets decreased $155.2 million to $7.862 billion at June 30, 2023 from $8.017 billion at March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $139.4 million for the quarterly comparison.
Total loans were $5.011 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $4.970 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $3.125 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $41.1 million, or 0.8%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $1.886 billion, or 60.4%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. During January 2023, loans totaling $1.159 billion, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were recorded from the Heritage Bank acquisition. During August 2022, loans totaling $486.5 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments were recorded from the Beach Bank acquisition.
Total loans increased $41.1 million, or 0.8% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, or 3.3% on an annualized basis.
Excluding the acquired Heritage Bank loans and Beach Bank loans, total loans increased $240 million, or 8% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Total deposits were $6.492 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $6.668 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $5.306 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $175.7 million, or 2.6%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $1.186 billion, or 22.4%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. During January 2023, deposits totaling $1.392 billion, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were acquired in the Heritage Bank acquisition. During August 2022, deposits totaling $490.6 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were acquired in the Beach Bank acquisition.
Deposits decreased $175.7 million, or 2.6% for the prior quarter comparison. The decrease in deposits was partially attributable to brokered certificate of deposits in the amount of $27.4 million that matured during the quarter. The decrease in deposits also reflected a decrease in public fund deposits of $60.4 million during the quarter. Excluding the brokered deposits that matured and the decrease in public fund deposits, there was approximately $87.9 million in deposit runoff during the quarter.
Book value per share increased to $28.64 at June 30, 2023 from $28.58 at March 31, 2023.
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $17.62 at June 30, 2023 from $17.49 at March 31, 2023. The balance in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) increased $14.5 million to $145.2 million at June 30, 2023 from $130.8 million at March 31, 2023.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $21.6 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to $22.5 million at March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $4.6 million compared to $26.2 million at June 30, 2022.
Nonaccrual loans totaled $16.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $7.6 million as compared to June 30, 2022. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, one large relationship with a balance of $10.2 million was upgraded to accrual status.
The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.05% at June 30, 2023, 1.06% at March 31, 2023 and 1.04% at June 30, 2022. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and (0.04%) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2023 vs First Quarter 2023 Earnings Comparison
Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased $7.5 million to $23.8 million from $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $0.3 million, or 1.0%, to $26.8 million for quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $27.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $66.0 million as compared to $64.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.1 million. The increase was largely due to the increase in accretion of purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million as well as increased interest income, including fees of $3.8 million on the loan portfolio from higher yields and volumes.
Second quarter 2023 net interest margin of 3.76% included 37 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.63% for the first quarter in 2023, which included 19 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments.
Core net interest margin decreased 4 bps to 3.43% for the second quarter from 3.47% for the first quarter of 2023.
Investment securities totaled $1.898 billion, or 24.1% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.962 billion, or 24.5% of total assets at March 31, 2023. The average balance of investment securities decreased $84.4 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The average yield on investment securities decreased 8 basis points to 2.23% from 2.31% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $157.6 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $137.6 million at March 31, 2023.
The average yield on all earning assets increased in sequential-quarter comparison from 4.49% to 4.91%. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 41 basis points from 1.24% for the first quarter of 2023 to 1.65% for the second quarter of 2023.
Cost of all deposits averaged 91 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 72 basis points for the first quarter of 2023. This increase was a result of rising interest rates and increased competition for deposits.
Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million from $12.6 million to $12.4 million in the sequential-quarter comparison, attributable to decreases in service charges on deposit accounts of $0.2 million.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $46.9 million compared to $45.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.2 million, attributed to the increase in acquisition charges of $0.3 million as well as other expenses increased $1.0 million. Other expenses include a $0.5 million write down of other real estate.
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Comparison
Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $23.8 million compared to $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.0 million or 50.9%.
Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $10.3 million, or 62.7%, to $26.8 million for quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $66.0 million, an increase of $23.9 million or 56.8% when compared to the second quarter of 2022. FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $67.0 million and $43.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Purchase accounting adjustments increased $5.9 million for the second quarter comparisons. The increase was largely due to increased interest rates as well as the acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank.
Second quarter of 2023 net interest margin was 3.76%, which included 37 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.02% for the same quarter in 2022, which included 4 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 41 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison primarily due to an increase in average loans as well as interest rate increases.
Non-interest income increased $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was attributable to increases in service charges on deposit accounts and interchange fee income of $2.8 million and an increase of $1.7 million in other charges and fees. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in mortgage income.
Second quarter 2023 non-interest expense was $46.9 million, an increase of $15.9 million, or 51.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the second quarter of 2023, charges related to the ongoing operations of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank totaled $10.0 million and acquisition charges of $2.9 million.
Investment securities totaled $1.898 billion, or 24.1% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.105 billion, or 34.9% of total assets at June 30, 2022. For the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, the average balance of investment securities decreased $183.2 million. The average yield on investment securities increased 13 basis points to 2.23% from 2.10% in the prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $157.6 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $149.1 million at June 30, 2022.
The average yield on all earnings assets increased 162 basis points in prior year quarter comparison, from 3.29% for the second quarter of 2022 to 4.91% for the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities increased 126 basis points from 0.39% for the second quarter of 2022 to 1.65% for the second quarter of 2023.
Cost of all deposits averaged 91 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 14 basis points for the second quarter of 2022. This increase was a result of rising interest rates and increased competition for deposits.
Year-to-Date Earnings Comparison
In the year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders increased $7.5 million, or 22.9%, from $32.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $40.1 million for the same period ended June 30, 2023.
Net interest income was $131.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $50.2 million as compared to the same period ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans and securities (including loans and securities acquired from Heritage Bank and Beach Bank).
Non-interest income was $25.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $5.2 million as compared to the same period ended June 30, 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts accounted for $3.0 million of the increase as well as $2.7 million in interchange fee income.
Non-interest expense was $92.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $33.0 million as compared to the same period ended June 30, 2022. The increase was partially attributable to $6.3 million in acquisition and charter conversion charges and $20.9 million in increased operating expenses related to the acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Declaration of Cash Dividend
The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, a 5% increase over the previous quarter, to be paid on its common stock on August 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2023.
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS DATA
Quarter
Ended
6/30/23
Quarter
Ended
3/31/23
Quarter
Ended
12/31/22
Quarter
Ended
9/30/22
Quarter
Ended
6/30/22
Total Interest Income
$
86,194
$
80,338
$
57,923
$
53,874
$
45,847
Total Interest Expense
20,164
15,412
10,002
4,726
3,746
Net Interest Income
66,030
64,926
47,921
49,148
42,101
Net Interest Income excluding PPP Fee Income
66,029
64,718
47,899
48,986
41,563
FTE net interest income*
67,028
65,924
48,916
50,122
43,042
Provision for credit losses
1,250
11,000
705
4,300
600
Non-interest income
12,423
12,612
8,131
9,022
8,664
Non-interest expense
46,899
45,670
35,040
35,903
30,955
Earnings before income taxes
30,304
20,868
20,307
17,967
19,210
Income tax expense
6,525
4,597
4,012
3,924
3,457
Net income available to common shareholders
$
23,779
$
16,271
$
16,295
$
14,043
$
15,753
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
0.76
$
0.52
$
0.68
$
0.61
$
0.77
Diluted earnings per share
0.75
0.52
0.67
0.61
0.76
Diluted earnings per share, operating*
0.85
0.86
0.71
0.85
0.80
Quarterly dividends per share
.22
.21
.20
.19
.18
Book value per common share at end of period
28.64
28.58
26.92
25.86
27.30
Tangible book value per common share at period end*
17.62
17.49
17.97
16.93
18.32
Market price at end of period
25.84
25.83
32.01
29.87
28.60
Shares outstanding at period end
31,406,220
31,364,973
24,025,762
24,028,120
20,529,124
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
31,378,364
31,309,458
24,027,189
22,861,795
20,507,451
Diluted
31,591,665
31,541,213
24,168,544
22,979,529
20,615,928
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
7,882,130
$
8,003,254
$
6,446,521
$
6,372,872
$
6,112,241
Loans and leases
4,982,368
4,975,663
3,749,561
3,492,110
3,013,228
Total deposits
6,501,372
6,816,473
5,515,713
5,503,040
5,347,415
Total common equity
901,499
868,995
617,049
630,744
593,410
Total tangible common equity*
554,792
538,903
408,365
424,873
408,855
SELECTED RATIOS
Annualized return on avg assets (ROA)
1.21
%
0.81
%
1.01
%
0.88
%
1.03
%
Annualized return on avg assets, operating*
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.07
%
1.23
%
1.08
%
Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, operating*
1.81
%
1.78
%
1.38
%
1.63
%
1.36
%
Annualized return on avg common equity, operating*
11.91
%
12.48
%
11.14
%
12.46
%
11.12
%
Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper*
19.35
%
20.13
%
16.83
%
18.49
%
16.14
%
Average loans to average deposits
76.64
%
72.99
%
67.98
%
63.46
%
56.35
%
FTE Net Interest Margin*
3.82
%
3.69
%
3.37
%
3.50
%
3.09
%
Efficiency Ratio
59.02
%
58.15
%
61.42
%
60.70
%
59.87
%
Efficiency Ratio, operating*
53.87
%
53.32
%
59.34
%
54.55
%
57.66
%
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
CREDIT QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a % of total loans
1.05
%
1.06
%
1.03
%
1.03
%
1.04
%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ACL
3.57
%
3.73
%
3.76
%
6.01
%
6.41
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO
0.43
%
0.45
%
0.47
%
0.72
%
0.84
%
Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans
0.07
%
0.01
%
0.004
%
(0.04
%)
(0.04
%)
|FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
BALANCE SHEET
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
194,050
$
333,491
$
145,315
$
163,841
$
356,771
Securities available for sale
1,199,103
1,249,791
1,257,101
1,379,410
1,489,247
Securities held to maturity
663,473
678,161
691,484
593,553
593,154
Other investments
35,725
34,423
33,944
31,060
22,588
Total investment securities
1,898,301
1,962,375
1,982,529
2,004,023
2,104,989
Loans held for sale
6,602
4,073
4,443
2,225
6,703
Total loans
5,010,925
4,969,776
3,774,157
3,719,388
3,124,924
Allowance for credit losses
(52,614
)
(52,450
)
(38,917
)
(38,356
)
(32,400
)
Loans, net
4,958,311
4,917,326
3,735,240
3,681,032
3,092,524
Premises and equipment
186,381
186,688
153,068
150,480
132,724
Other Real Estate Owned
5,588
5,066
4,832
10,328
1,985
Goodwill and other intangibles
346,104
347,777
214,890
214,708
184,323
Other assets
266,771
260,520
221,400
228,211
157,406
Total assets
$
7,862,108
$
8,017,316
$
6,461,717
$
6,454,848
$
6,037,425
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
2,086,666
$
2,082,441
$
1,630,203
$
1,770,848
$
1,658,288
Interest-bearing deposits
4,405,601
4,585,515
3,864,201
3,780,450
3,647,909
Total deposits
6,492,267
6,667,956
5,494,404
5,551,298
5,306,197
Borrowings
280,000
250,000
130,100
90,000
-
Subordinated debentures
128,214
154,127
145,027
144,952
144,876
Other liabilities
62,181
48,806
45,523
47,127
25,900
Total liabilities
6,962,662
7,120,889
5,815,054
5,833,377
5,476,973
Total shareholders’ equity
899,446
896,427
646,663
621,471
560,452
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
7,862,108
$
8,017,316
$
6,461,717
$
6,454,848
$
6,037,425
|FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS STATEMENT
Three Months Ended
6/30/23
3/31/23
12/31/22
9/30/22
6/30/22
Interest Income:
Loans, including fees
$
68,057
$
64,264
$
45,583
$
41,456
$
34,058
Investment securities
10,815
11,707
11,251
11,598
11,152
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
6,533
3,469
1,086
818
605
Other interest income
789
898
3
2
32
Total interest income
86,194
80,338
57,923
53,874
45,847
Interest Expense:
Deposits
14,613
12,183
7,206
2,863
1,923
Borrowings
3,264
959
1,015
92
-
Subordinated debentures
2,138
2,176
1,946
1,886
1,841
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
149
94
(165
)
(115
)
(18
)
Total interest expense
20,164
15,412
10,002
4,726
3,746
Net interest income
66,030
64,926
47,921
49,148
42,101
Provision for credit losses
1,250
11,000
705
4,300
600
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
64,780
53,926
47,216
44,848
41,501
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,425
3,657
2,277
2,219
2,038
Mortgage Income
773
633
625
1,221
1,227
Interchange Fee Income
4,543
4,498
3,093
3,310
3,102
Gain (Loss) on securities, net
(48
)
-
-
1
(80
)
Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant
-
-
-
-
171
Bargain Purchase Gain and (Loss) on Sale of Land
-
-
-
-
165
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
-
-
-
-
Other charges and fees
3,730
3,824
2,136
2,271
2,041
Total non-interest income
12,423
12,612
8,131
9,022
8,664
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
23,315
23,572
19,934
19,099
17,237
Occupancy expense
5,041
5,296
4,305
3,826
3,828
FDIC/OCC premiums
758
670
514
496
546
Marketing
45
158
135
50
122
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
2,391
2,402
1,309
1,227
1,064
Other professional services
1,570
1,068
971
1,256
768
Acquisition and charter conversion charges
4,101
3,793
1,190
3,640
1,172
Other non-interest expense
9,678
8,711
6,682
6,309
6,218
Total Non-interest expense
46,899
45,670
35,040
35,903
30,955
Earnings before income taxes
30,304
20,868
20,307
17,967
19,210
Income tax expense
6,525
4,597
4,012
3,924
3,457
Net income available to common shareholders
$
23,779
$
16,271
$
16,295
$
14,043
$
15,753
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.75
$
0.52
$
0.67
$
0.61
$
0.76
Diluted earnings per common share, operating*
$
0.85
$
0.86
$
0.71
$
0.85
$
0.80
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
|FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS STATEMENT
Year to Date
2023
2022
Interest Income:
Loans, including fees
$
132,113
$
65,878
PPP loan fee income
209
1,534
Investment securities
22,522
19,726
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
10,002
1,405
Other interest income
1,686
45
Total interest income
166,532
88,588
Interest Expense:
Deposits
26,796
4,225
Borrowings
4,223
-
Subordinated debentures
4,314
3,660
Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
243
(37
)
Total interest expense
35,576
7,848
Net interest income
130,956
80,740
Provision for credit losses
12,250
600
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,706
80,140
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,082
4,078
Mortgage Income
1,406
2,457
Interchange Fee Income
9,041
6,299
Gain (loss) on securities, net
(48
)
(83
)
Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant
-
873
Bargain Purchase Gain and Loss on Sale of Fixed Assets
-
165
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
1,630
Other charges and fees
7,554
4,402
Total non-interest income
25,035
19,821
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
46,888
34,036
Occupancy expense
10,337
7,704
FDIC/OCC premiums
1,428
1,112
Marketing
203
208
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
4,793
2,128
Other professional services
2,638
1,331
Acquisition & charter conversion charges
7,894
1,580
Other non-interest expense
18,388
11,446
Total Non-interest expense
92,569
59,545
Earnings before income taxes
51,172
40,416
Income tax expense
11,122
7,834
Net income available to common shareholders
$
40,050
$
32,582
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.27
$
1.57
Diluted earnings per common share, operating*
$
1.71
$
1.52
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
|FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
COMPOSITION OF LOANS
June 30,
2023
Percent
of Total
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Percent
of Total
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
753,415
15.0
%
$
750,371
$
506,907
$
489,225
$
379,363
12.1
%
Real estate – construction
634,120
12.6
%
691,285
475,956
481,100
429,946
13.7
%
Real estate – commercial
2,251,710
44.9
%
2,181,384
1,626,066
1,595,944
1,319,821
42.1
%
Real estate – residential
1,286,343
25.6
%
1,262,244
1,094,204
1,082,488
932,268
29.8
%
Lease Financing Receivable
1,187
0.0
%
2,056
2,118
1,907
2,283
0.1
%
Obligations of States & subdivisions
31,137
0.6
%
31,652
26,143
25,757
20,784
0.7
%
Consumer
53,013
1.1
%
50,784
42,763
42,967
40,459
1.3
%
Loans held for sale
6,602
0.2
%
4,073
4,443
2,225
6,703
0.2
%
Total loans
$
5,017,527
100
%
$
4,973,849
$
3,778,600
$
3,721,613
$
3,131,627
100
%
COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS
June 30,
2023
Percent
of Total
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Percent
of Total
Non-interest bearing
$
2,086,666
32.1
%
$
2,082,441
$
1,630,203
$
1,770,848
$
1,658,288
31.3
%
NOW and other
2,014,420
31.0
%
2,095,599
1,769,699
1,786,213
1,790,980
33.8
%
Money Market/Savings
1,565,212
24.1
%
1,678,609
1,368,108
1,423,953
1,326,245
25.0
%
Time Deposits of less than $250,000
627,782
9.7
%
562,240
590,564
418,931
400,354
7.5
%
Time Deposits of $250,000 or more
198,187
3.1
%
249,067
135,830
151,353
130,330
2.4
%
Total Deposits
$
6,492,267
100
%
$
6,667,956
$
5,494,404
$
5,551,298
$
5,306,197
100
%
ASSET QUALITY DATA
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Nonaccrual loans
$
16,037
$
17,312
$
12,591
$
15,844
$
23,678
Loans past due 90 days and over
-
73
289
571
527
Total nonperforming loans
16,037
17,385
12,880
16,415
24,205
Other real estate owned
5,588
5,066
4,832
10,328
1,985
Total nonperforming assets
$
21,625
$
22,451
$
17,712
$
26,743
$
26,190
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.28
%
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.41
%
0.43
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO
0.43
%
0.45
%
0.47
%
0.72
%
0.84
%
ACL to nonperforming loans
328.08
%
301.70
%
302.15
%
233.66
%
133.86
%
ACL to total loans
1.05
%
1.06
%
1.03
%
1.03
%
1.04
%
Qtr-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
837
$
142
$
39
$
(353
)
$
(329
)
Annualized QTD net chg-offs (recs) to loans
0.07
%
0.01
%
0.004
%
(0.04
%)
(0.04
%)
|FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Yield
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Analysis
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Tax
|Tax
|Tax
|Tax
|Tax
|Avg
|Equivalent
|Yield/
|Avg
|Equivalent
|Yield/
|Avg
|Equivalent
|Yield/
|Avg
|Equivalent
|Yield/
|Avg
|Equivalent
|Yield/
|Balance
|interest
|Rate
|Balance
|interest
|Rate
|Balance
|interest
|Rate
|Balance
|interest
|Rate
|Balance
|interest
|Rate
|Taxable securities
$
1,473,166
$
7,867
2.14
%
$
1,565,623
$
8,758
2.24
%
$
1,522,953
$
8,312
2.18
%
$
1,612,066
$
8,723
2.16
%
$
1,634,679
$
8,372
2.05
%
|Tax-exempt
|securities
470,742
3,946
3.35
%
462,718
3,946
3.41
%
453,651
3,934
3.47
%
479,168
3,849
3.21
%
492,405
3,721
3.02
%
|Total investment
|securities
1,943,908
11,813
2.43
%
2,028,341
12,704
2.51
%
1,976,604
12,246
2.48
%
2,091,234
12,572
2.40
%
2,127,084
12,093
2.27
%
|in other banks
93,464
789
3.38
%
146,663
898
2.45
%
72,910
3
0.02
%
143,867
2
0.01
%
432,851
32
0.03
%
|Loans
4,982,368
74,590
5.99
%
4,975,663
67,734
5.45
%
3,749,561
46,670
4.98
%
3,492,110
42,274
4.84
%
3,013,228
34,663
4.60
%
|Total Interest
|earning assets
7,019,740
87,192
4.97
%
7,150,667
81,336
4.55
%
5,799,075
58,919
4.06
%
5,727,211
54,848
3.83
%
5,573,163
46,788
3.36
%
|Other assets
862,390
852,587
647,446
645,661
539,078
|Total assets
$
7,882,130
$
8,003,254
$
6,446,521
$
6,372,872
$
6,112,241
|Interest-bearing
|liabilities:
|Deposits
$
4,465,800
$
14,762
1.32
%
$
4,738,076
$
12,277
1.04
%
$
3,801,632
$
7,042
0.74
%
$
3,777,059
$
2,748
0.29
%
$
3,706,711
$
1,905
0.21
%
|Borrowed Funds
277,531
3,264
4.70
%
77,098
959
4.98
%
108,881
1,015
3.73
%
13,261
92
2.78
%
-
-
0.00
%
|Subordinated
|debentures
145,418
2,138
5.88
%
155,084
2,176
5.61
%
144,985
1,946
5.37
%
144,910
1,886
5.21
%
144,834
1,841
5.08
%
|Total interest
|bearing liabilities
4,888,749
20,164
1.65
%
4,970,258
15,412
1.24
%
4,055,498
10,002
0.99
%
3,935,230
4,726
0.48
%
3,851,545
3,746
0.39
%
|Other liabilities
2,091,882
2,164,001
1,773,974
1,806,898
1,667,286
|Shareholders' equity
901,499
868,995
617,049
630,744
593,410
|Total liabilities and
|shareholders'
|equity
$
7,882,130
$
8,003,254
$
6,446,521
$
6,372,872
$
6,112,241
|Net interest
|income (FTE)*
$
67,028
3.32
%
$
65,924
3.31
%
$
48,917
3.08
%
$
50,122
3.35
%
$
43,042
2.97
%
|Net interest margin (FTE)*
3.82
%
3.69
%
3.37
%
3.50
%
3.09
%
|Core net interest
|margin*
3.43
%
3.47
%
3.29
%
3.44
%
3.04
%
|*See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures
|FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Per Common Share Data
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Book value per common share
$
28.64
$
28.58
$
26.92
$
25.86
$
27.30
Effect of intangible assets per share
11.02
11.09
8.95
8.93
8.98
Tangible book value per common share
$
17.62
$
17.49
$
17.97
$
16.93
$
18.32
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.75
$
0.52
$
0.68
$
0.61
$
0.76
Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges
0.13
0.11
0.05
0.16
0.05
Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges
(0.03
)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.05
)
(0.01
)
Initial provision for acquired loans
-
0.34
-
0.17
-
Tax on initial provision for acquired loans
-
(0.09
)
-
(0.04
)
-
Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
-
-
Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
-
-
Effect of Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
-
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
-
-
-
-
Diluted earnings per share, operating
$
0.85
$
0.86
$
0.71
$
0.85
$
0.80
Year to Date
2023
2022
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.27
$
1.57
Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges
0.25
0.08
Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges
(0.06
)
(0.02
)
Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
(0.01
)
Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
Effect of Treasury awards
-
(0.04
)
Tax on Treasury awards
-
0.01
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
(0.08
)
Effect on Contributions related to Treasury awards
-
0.01
Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards
-
-
Initial provision for acquired loans
0.34
-
Tax on initial provision for acquired loans
(0.09
)
-
Diluted earnings per share, operating
$
1.71
$
1.52
Year to Date
2023
2022
Net income available to common shareholders
$
40,050
$
32,582
Acquisition and charter conversion charges
7,894
1,580
Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges
(1,997
)
(400
)
Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
(165
)
Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
42
Treasury awards
-
(872
)
Tax on Treasury awards
-
220
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
(1,630
)
Contributions related to Treasury awards
-
165
Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards
-
(42
)
Initial provision for acquired loans
10,727
-
Tax on initial provision for acquired loans
(2,714
)
-
Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating
$
53,960
$
31,480
Three Months Ended
Average Balance Sheet Data
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Total average assets
A
$
7,882,130
$
8,003,254
$
6,446,521
$
6,372,872
$
6,112,241
Total average earning assets
B
7,019,740
$
7,150,667
$
5,799,075
$
5,727,211
$
5,573,163
Common Equity
C
$
901,499
$
868,995
$
617,049
$
630,744
$
593,410
Less intangible assets
346,707
330,092
208,684
205,871
184,555
Total Tangible common equity
D
$
554,792
$
538,903
$
408,365
$
424,873
$
408,855
Three Months Ended
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Net interest income
E
$
66,030
$
64,926
$
47,921
$
49,148
$
42,101
Tax-exempt investment income
(2,948
)
(2,948
)
(2,939
)
(2,875
)
(2,780
)
Taxable investment income
3,946
3,946
3,934
3,849
3,721
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
F
$
67,028
$
65,924
$
48,916
$
50,122
$
43,042
Annualized Net Interest Margin
E/B
3.76
%
3.63
%
3.31
%
3.43
%
3.02
%
Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent
F/B
3.82
%
3.69
%
3.37
%
3.50
%
3.09
%
Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent
Total Interest Income
R
$
86,194
$
80,338
$
57,923
$
53,874
$
45,847
Tax-exempt investment income
(2,948
)
(2,948
)
(2,939
)
(2,875
)
(2,780
)
Taxable investment income
3,946
3,946
3,934
3,849
3,721
Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent
G
$
87,192
$
81,336
$
58,918
$
54,848
$
46,788
Yield on Average Earning Assets
R/B
4.91
%
4.49
%
4.00
%
3.76
%
3.29
%
Yield on Average Earning Assets, Fully Tax Equivalent
G/B
4.97
%
4.55
%
4.06
%
3.83
%
3.36
%
Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent
Interest Income Investment Securities
S
$
10,815
$
11,706
$
11,251
$
11,598
$
11,152
Tax-exempt investment income
(2,948
)
(2,948
)
(2,939
)
(2,875
)
(2,780
)
Taxable investment Income
3,946
3,946
3,934
3,849
3,721
Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent
H
$
11,813
$
12,704
$
12,246
$
12,572
$
12,093
Average Investment Securities
I
$
1,943,908
$
2,028,341
$
1,976,604
$
2,091,234
$
2,127,084
Yield on Investment Securities
S/I
2.23
%
2.31
%
2.28
%
2.22
%
2.10
%
Yield on Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent
H/I
2.43
%
2.51
%
2.48
%
2.40
%
2.27
%
Three Months Ended
Core Net Interest Margin
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Net interest income (FTE)
$
67,028
$
65,924
$
48,916
$
50,122
$
43,042
Less purchase accounting adjustments
6,533
3,469
1,086
818
605
Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj
J
$
60,495
$
62,455
$
47,830
$
49,304
$
42,437
Total average earning assets
$
7,019,740
$
7,150,667
$
5,799,075
$
5,727,211
$
5,573,163
Add average balance of loan valuation discount
38,306
42,945
10,928
2,681
3,085
Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount
K
$
7,058,046
$
7,193,612
$
5,810,003
$
5,729,892
$
5,576,248
Core net interest margin
J/K
3.43
%
3.47
%
3.29
%
3.44
%
3.04
%
Three Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Operating Expense
Total non-interest expense
$
46,899
$
45,670
$
35,040
$
35,903
$
30,955
Pre-tax non-operating expenses
(4,101
)
(3,793
)
(1,190
)
(3,641
)
(1,337
)
Adjusted Operating Expense
L
$
42,798
$
41,877
$
33,850
$
32,262
$
29,618
Operating Revenue
Net interest income, FTE
$
67,028
$
65,924
$
48,916
$
50,122
$
43,042
Total non-interest income
12,423
12,612
8,131
9,022
8,664
Pre-tax non-operating items
-
-
-
-
(336
)
Adjusted Operating Revenue
M
$
79,451
$
78,536
$
57,047
$
59,144
$
51,370
Efficiency Ratio, operating
L/M
53.87
%
53.32
%
59.34
%
54.55
%
57.66
%
Three Months Ended
Return Ratios
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Net income available to common shareholders
N
$
23,779
$
16,271
$
16,295
$
14,043
$
15,753
Acquisition and charter conversion charges
4,101
3,793
1,190
3,641
1,172
Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges
(1,037
)
(960
)
(301
)
(920
)
(296
)
Initial provision for acquired loans
-
10,727
-
3,855
Tax on initial provision for acquired loans
-
(2,714
)
-
(976
)
Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
-
(165
)
Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
-
41
Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
(171
)
Tax on Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
43
Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
165
Tax on charitable contributions related to Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
(42
)
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
-
-
-
-
Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating
O
$
26,843
$
27,117
$
17,184
$
19,643
$
16,500
Three Months Ended
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Operating Earnings
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Earnings before income taxes
P
$
30,304
$
20,868
$
20,307
$
17,967
$
19,210
Acquisition and charter conversion charges
4,101
3,793
1,190
3,641
1,172
Provision for loan losses
1,250
11,000
705
4,300
600
Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
-
(165
)
Treasury Awards
-
-
-
-
(171
)
Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
165
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
-
-
-
-
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings
Q
$
35,655
$
35,661
$
22,202
$
25,908
$
20,811
Annualized return on avg assets
N/A
1.21
%
0.81
%
1.01
%
0.88
%
1.03
%
Annualized return on avg assets, oper
O/A
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.07
%
1.23
%
1.08
%
Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, oper
Q/A
1.81
%
1.78
%
1.38
%
1.63
%
1.36
%
Annualized return on avg common equity, oper
O/C
11.91
%
12.48
%
11.14
%
12.46
%
11.12
%
Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, operating
O/D
19.35
%
20.13
%
16.83
%
18.49
%
16.14
%
Three Months Ended
Capital Ratios
June 30,
2023*
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.5
%
11.2
%
12.7
%
12.6
%
12.7
%
Leverage (Tier 1) ratio
9.1
%
8.8
%
9.3
%
9.3
%
8.6
%
Total risk based capital ratio
14.5
%
14.7
%
16.7
%
16.7
%
17.3
%
Tangible common equity ratio
7.4
%
7.2
%
6.9
%
6.5
%