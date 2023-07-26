Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-07-26 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 30.24 USD +3.03% +4.02% -5.53% 11:03pm Earnings Flash (FBMS) THE FIRST BANCSHARES Posts Q2 EPS $0.85 MT Jul. 25 Earnings Flash (SFST) SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES Reports Q2 Revenue $21.6M MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs The First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023; Increases Quarterly Dividend 5% Today at 05:02 pm Share The First Bancshares, Inc. (“FBMS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Highlights: Net income available to common shareholders totaled $23.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 46.1% when compared to $16.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Several one-time items are detailed in the tables located in the appendix of this release.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables located in the appendix of this release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $0.3 million, or 1.0% to $26.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $27.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total loans increased $41.1 million for the quarter representing net growth of 3.3% on an annualized basis, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Annualized net interest margin increased 13 bps to 3.76% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Core net interest margin decreased 4 bps during the quarter from 3.47% to 3.43%.

Cost of deposits averaged 91 bps for the second quarter compared to 72 bps for the first quarter.

Added a commercial banking team and opened an LPO in St. Petersburg, FL.

Added a commercial banking team in New Orleans, LA.

For additional information, see the investor presentation filed and available under presentations and press releases included in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com . M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter characterized by modest loan growth of 3.3% on an annualized basis, GAAP net interest margin expansion of 13 bps, an improvement in nonperforming assets and consistent core operating earnings. Our retail oriented, highly granular deposit base continues to perform well exhibited by a total cost of deposits of 91 bps up only 19 bps quarter over quarter. We believe we are well positioned for this very difficult operating environment given our conservative balance sheet structure and our solid core earnings stream.” Quarterly Earnings Net income available to common shareholders totaled $23.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase when compared to $16.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $0.3 million, or 1.0%, to $26.8 million for quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $27.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $11.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The $11.0 million provision in respect of the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included $10.7 million for the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) day 1 provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments attributable to the acquired loans from Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Heritage Bank”) in the first quarter of 2023. Earnings Per Share For the second quarter of 2023, diluted earnings per share were $0.75, compared to $0.52 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.76 for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in diluted earnings per share when compared to the previous quarter was primarily attributable to expenses associated with the acquisition of Heritage Bank. Diluted earnings per share, operating (non-GAAP) were $0.85 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.86 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.80 for the second quarter of 2022. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company issued 6,920,422 shares of its common stock in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of Heritage Bank. Effective August 1, 2022, the Company issued 3,498,936 shares of its common stock in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of Beach Bancorp, Inc. (“Beach Bank”). Balance Sheet Consolidated assets decreased $155.2 million to $7.862 billion at June 30, 2023 from $8.017 billion at March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $139.4 million for the quarterly comparison. Total loans were $5.011 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $4.970 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $3.125 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $41.1 million, or 0.8%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $1.886 billion, or 60.4%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. During January 2023, loans totaling $1.159 billion, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were recorded from the Heritage Bank acquisition. During August 2022, loans totaling $486.5 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments were recorded from the Beach Bank acquisition. Total loans increased $41.1 million, or 0.8% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, or 3.3% on an annualized basis. Excluding the acquired Heritage Bank loans and Beach Bank loans, total loans increased $240 million, or 8% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total deposits were $6.492 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $6.668 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $5.306 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $175.7 million, or 2.6%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $1.186 billion, or 22.4%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. During January 2023, deposits totaling $1.392 billion, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were acquired in the Heritage Bank acquisition. During August 2022, deposits totaling $490.6 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were acquired in the Beach Bank acquisition. Deposits decreased $175.7 million, or 2.6% for the prior quarter comparison. The decrease in deposits was partially attributable to brokered certificate of deposits in the amount of $27.4 million that matured during the quarter. The decrease in deposits also reflected a decrease in public fund deposits of $60.4 million during the quarter. Excluding the brokered deposits that matured and the decrease in public fund deposits, there was approximately $87.9 million in deposit runoff during the quarter. Book value per share increased to $28.64 at June 30, 2023 from $28.58 at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $17.62 at June 30, 2023 from $17.49 at March 31, 2023. The balance in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) increased $14.5 million to $145.2 million at June 30, 2023 from $130.8 million at March 31, 2023. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $21.6 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to $22.5 million at March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $4.6 million compared to $26.2 million at June 30, 2022. Nonaccrual loans totaled $16.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $7.6 million as compared to June 30, 2022. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, one large relationship with a balance of $10.2 million was upgraded to accrual status. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.05% at June 30, 2023, 1.06% at March 31, 2023 and 1.04% at June 30, 2022. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and (0.04%) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Second Quarter 2023 vs First Quarter 2023 Earnings Comparison Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased $7.5 million to $23.8 million from $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $0.3 million, or 1.0%, to $26.8 million for quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $27.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $66.0 million as compared to $64.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.1 million. The increase was largely due to the increase in accretion of purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million as well as increased interest income, including fees of $3.8 million on the loan portfolio from higher yields and volumes. Second quarter 2023 net interest margin of 3.76% included 37 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.63% for the first quarter in 2023, which included 19 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Core net interest margin decreased 4 bps to 3.43% for the second quarter from 3.47% for the first quarter of 2023. Investment securities totaled $1.898 billion, or 24.1% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.962 billion, or 24.5% of total assets at March 31, 2023. The average balance of investment securities decreased $84.4 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The average yield on investment securities decreased 8 basis points to 2.23% from 2.31% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $157.6 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $137.6 million at March 31, 2023. The average yield on all earning assets increased in sequential-quarter comparison from 4.49% to 4.91%. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 41 basis points from 1.24% for the first quarter of 2023 to 1.65% for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of all deposits averaged 91 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 72 basis points for the first quarter of 2023. This increase was a result of rising interest rates and increased competition for deposits. Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million from $12.6 million to $12.4 million in the sequential-quarter comparison, attributable to decreases in service charges on deposit accounts of $0.2 million. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $46.9 million compared to $45.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.2 million, attributed to the increase in acquisition charges of $0.3 million as well as other expenses increased $1.0 million. Other expenses include a $0.5 million write down of other real estate. Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Comparison Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $23.8 million compared to $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.0 million or 50.9%. Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $10.3 million, or 62.7%, to $26.8 million for quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $66.0 million, an increase of $23.9 million or 56.8% when compared to the second quarter of 2022. FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $67.0 million and $43.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Purchase accounting adjustments increased $5.9 million for the second quarter comparisons. The increase was largely due to increased interest rates as well as the acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank. Second quarter of 2023 net interest margin was 3.76%, which included 37 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.02% for the same quarter in 2022, which included 4 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 41 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison primarily due to an increase in average loans as well as interest rate increases. Non-interest income increased $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was attributable to increases in service charges on deposit accounts and interchange fee income of $2.8 million and an increase of $1.7 million in other charges and fees. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in mortgage income. Second quarter 2023 non-interest expense was $46.9 million, an increase of $15.9 million, or 51.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the second quarter of 2023, charges related to the ongoing operations of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank totaled $10.0 million and acquisition charges of $2.9 million. Investment securities totaled $1.898 billion, or 24.1% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.105 billion, or 34.9% of total assets at June 30, 2022. For the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, the average balance of investment securities decreased $183.2 million. The average yield on investment securities increased 13 basis points to 2.23% from 2.10% in the prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $157.6 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $149.1 million at June 30, 2022. The average yield on all earnings assets increased 162 basis points in prior year quarter comparison, from 3.29% for the second quarter of 2022 to 4.91% for the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities increased 126 basis points from 0.39% for the second quarter of 2022 to 1.65% for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of all deposits averaged 91 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 14 basis points for the second quarter of 2022. This increase was a result of rising interest rates and increased competition for deposits. Year-to-Date Earnings Comparison In the year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders increased $7.5 million, or 22.9%, from $32.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $40.1 million for the same period ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income was $131.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $50.2 million as compared to the same period ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans and securities (including loans and securities acquired from Heritage Bank and Beach Bank). Non-interest income was $25.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $5.2 million as compared to the same period ended June 30, 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts accounted for $3.0 million of the increase as well as $2.7 million in interchange fee income. Non-interest expense was $92.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $33.0 million as compared to the same period ended June 30, 2022. The increase was partially attributable to $6.3 million in acquisition and charter conversion charges and $20.9 million in increased operating expenses related to the acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Declaration of Cash Dividend The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, a 5% increase over the previous quarter, to be paid on its common stock on August 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2023. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Investors and analysts may participate by clicking on the Participant Conference Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2f16adb2b9ab4d3184aa6ef3cf9f0f03. An audio archive of the conference call along with the transcript will be available within 24-48 hours after the call and placed in the Investor Relations section of our website. About The First Bancshares, Inc. The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank (“The First”). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, FTE net interest income, FTE net interest margin, core net interest margin, FTE average yield on investment securities, FTE average yield on all earning assets, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating, diluted earnings per share, operating, efficiency ratio, operating and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value, net interest margin, common equity, net earnings available to common shareholders, diluted earnings per share, efficiency ratio, average yield on investment securities, average yield on all earning assets, or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited). Forward Looking Statements This news release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential,” “positioned” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; (2) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressure, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (3) interest rate risk, including the effects of rising interest rates; (4) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (5) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (6) risks related to the Company’s recently completed acquisitions, including that the anticipated benefits from the recently completed acquisitions are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events; (7) changes in management’s plans for the future; (8) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (9) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (11) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (12) higher inflation and its impacts; (13) significant turbulence or disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (14) potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (15) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts relating to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (16) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS DATA Quarter Ended 6/30/23 Quarter Ended 3/31/23 Quarter Ended 12/31/22 Quarter Ended 9/30/22 Quarter Ended 6/30/22 Total Interest Income $ 86,194 $ 80,338 $ 57,923 $ 53,874 $ 45,847 Total Interest Expense 20,164 15,412 10,002 4,726 3,746 Net Interest Income 66,030 64,926 47,921 49,148 42,101 Net Interest Income excluding PPP Fee Income 66,029 64,718 47,899 48,986 41,563 FTE net interest income* 67,028 65,924 48,916 50,122 43,042 Provision for credit losses 1,250 11,000 705 4,300 600 Non-interest income 12,423 12,612 8,131 9,022 8,664 Non-interest expense 46,899 45,670 35,040 35,903 30,955 Earnings before income taxes 30,304 20,868 20,307 17,967 19,210 Income tax expense 6,525 4,597 4,012 3,924 3,457 Net income available to common shareholders $ 23,779 $ 16,271 $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.52 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings per share 0.75 0.52 0.67 0.61 0.76 Diluted earnings per share, operating* 0.85 0.86 0.71 0.85 0.80 Quarterly dividends per share .22 .21 .20 .19 .18 Book value per common share at end of period 28.64 28.58 26.92 25.86 27.30 Tangible book value per common share at period end* 17.62 17.49 17.97 16.93 18.32 Market price at end of period 25.84 25.83 32.01 29.87 28.60 Shares outstanding at period end 31,406,220 31,364,973 24,025,762 24,028,120 20,529,124 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,378,364 31,309,458 24,027,189 22,861,795 20,507,451 Diluted 31,591,665 31,541,213 24,168,544 22,979,529 20,615,928 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 7,882,130 $ 8,003,254 $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 Loans and leases 4,982,368 4,975,663 3,749,561 3,492,110 3,013,228 Total deposits 6,501,372 6,816,473 5,515,713 5,503,040 5,347,415 Total common equity 901,499 868,995 617,049 630,744 593,410 Total tangible common equity* 554,792 538,903 408,365 424,873 408,855 SELECTED RATIOS Annualized return on avg assets (ROA) 1.21 % 0.81 % 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.03 % Annualized return on avg assets, operating* 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.07 % 1.23 % 1.08 % Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, operating* 1.81 % 1.78 % 1.38 % 1.63 % 1.36 % Annualized return on avg common equity, operating* 11.91 % 12.48 % 11.14 % 12.46 % 11.12 % Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper* 19.35 % 20.13 % 16.83 % 18.49 % 16.14 % Average loans to average deposits 76.64 % 72.99 % 67.98 % 63.46 % 56.35 % FTE Net Interest Margin* 3.82 % 3.69 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % Efficiency Ratio 59.02 % 58.15 % 61.42 % 60.70 % 59.87 % Efficiency Ratio, operating* 53.87 % 53.32 % 59.34 % 54.55 % 57.66 % *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures CREDIT QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a % of total loans 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ACL 3.57 % 3.73 % 3.76 % 6.01 % 6.41 % Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.72 % 0.84 % Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.004 % (0.04 %) (0.04 %) FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) BALANCE SHEET June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,050 $ 333,491 $ 145,315 $ 163,841 $ 356,771 Securities available for sale 1,199,103 1,249,791 1,257,101 1,379,410 1,489,247 Securities held to maturity 663,473 678,161 691,484 593,553 593,154 Other investments 35,725 34,423 33,944 31,060 22,588 Total investment securities 1,898,301 1,962,375 1,982,529 2,004,023 2,104,989 Loans held for sale 6,602 4,073 4,443 2,225 6,703 Total loans 5,010,925 4,969,776 3,774,157 3,719,388 3,124,924 Allowance for credit losses (52,614 ) (52,450 ) (38,917 ) (38,356 ) (32,400 ) Loans, net 4,958,311 4,917,326 3,735,240 3,681,032 3,092,524 Premises and equipment 186,381 186,688 153,068 150,480 132,724 Other Real Estate Owned 5,588 5,066 4,832 10,328 1,985 Goodwill and other intangibles 346,104 347,777 214,890 214,708 184,323 Other assets 266,771 260,520 221,400 228,211 157,406 Total assets $ 7,862,108 $ 8,017,316 $ 6,461,717 $ 6,454,848 $ 6,037,425 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,086,666 $ 2,082,441 $ 1,630,203 $ 1,770,848 $ 1,658,288 Interest-bearing deposits 4,405,601 4,585,515 3,864,201 3,780,450 3,647,909 Total deposits 6,492,267 6,667,956 5,494,404 5,551,298 5,306,197 Borrowings 280,000 250,000 130,100 90,000 - Subordinated debentures 128,214 154,127 145,027 144,952 144,876 Other liabilities 62,181 48,806 45,523 47,127 25,900 Total liabilities 6,962,662 7,120,889 5,815,054 5,833,377 5,476,973 Total shareholders’ equity 899,446 896,427 646,663 621,471 560,452 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,862,108 $ 8,017,316 $ 6,461,717 $ 6,454,848 $ 6,037,425 FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Three Months Ended 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 68,057 $ 64,264 $ 45,583 $ 41,456 $ 34,058 Investment securities 10,815 11,707 11,251 11,598 11,152 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 6,533 3,469 1,086 818 605 Other interest income 789 898 3 2 32 Total interest income 86,194 80,338 57,923 53,874 45,847 Interest Expense: Deposits 14,613 12,183 7,206 2,863 1,923 Borrowings 3,264 959 1,015 92 - Subordinated debentures 2,138 2,176 1,946 1,886 1,841 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 149 94 (165 ) (115 ) (18 ) Total interest expense 20,164 15,412 10,002 4,726 3,746 Net interest income 66,030 64,926 47,921 49,148 42,101 Provision for credit losses 1,250 11,000 705 4,300 600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 64,780 53,926 47,216 44,848 41,501 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,425 3,657 2,277 2,219 2,038 Mortgage Income 773 633 625 1,221 1,227 Interchange Fee Income 4,543 4,498 3,093 3,310 3,102 Gain (Loss) on securities, net (48 ) - - 1 (80 ) Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant - - - - 171 Bargain Purchase Gain and (Loss) on Sale of Land - - - - 165 BOLI income from death proceeds - - - - - Other charges and fees 3,730 3,824 2,136 2,271 2,041 Total non-interest income 12,423 12,612 8,131 9,022 8,664 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,315 23,572 19,934 19,099 17,237 Occupancy expense 5,041 5,296 4,305 3,826 3,828 FDIC/OCC premiums 758 670 514 496 546 Marketing 45 158 135 50 122 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,391 2,402 1,309 1,227 1,064 Other professional services 1,570 1,068 971 1,256 768 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 4,101 3,793 1,190 3,640 1,172 Other non-interest expense 9,678 8,711 6,682 6,309 6,218 Total Non-interest expense 46,899 45,670 35,040 35,903 30,955 Earnings before income taxes 30,304 20,868 20,307 17,967 19,210 Income tax expense 6,525 4,597 4,012 3,924 3,457 Net income available to common shareholders $ 23,779 $ 16,271 $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.52 $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 0.85 $ 0.86 $ 0.71 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Year to Date 2023 2022 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 132,113 $ 65,878 PPP loan fee income 209 1,534 Investment securities 22,522 19,726 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 10,002 1,405 Other interest income 1,686 45 Total interest income 166,532 88,588 Interest Expense: Deposits 26,796 4,225 Borrowings 4,223 - Subordinated debentures 4,314 3,660 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments 243 (37 ) Total interest expense 35,576 7,848 Net interest income 130,956 80,740 Provision for credit losses 12,250 600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,706 80,140 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 7,082 4,078 Mortgage Income 1,406 2,457 Interchange Fee Income 9,041 6,299 Gain (loss) on securities, net (48 ) (83 ) Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant - 873 Bargain Purchase Gain and Loss on Sale of Fixed Assets - 165 BOLI income from death proceeds - 1,630 Other charges and fees 7,554 4,402 Total non-interest income 25,035 19,821 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 46,888 34,036 Occupancy expense 10,337 7,704 FDIC/OCC premiums 1,428 1,112 Marketing 203 208 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 4,793 2,128 Other professional services 2,638 1,331 Acquisition & charter conversion charges 7,894 1,580 Other non-interest expense 18,388 11,446 Total Non-interest expense 92,569 59,545 Earnings before income taxes 51,172 40,416 Income tax expense 11,122 7,834 Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,050 $ 32,582 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.27 $ 1.57 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 1.71 $ 1.52 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) COMPOSITION OF LOANS June 30, 2023 Percent of Total Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Percent of Total Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 753,415 15.0 % $ 750,371 $ 506,907 $ 489,225 $ 379,363 12.1 % Real estate – construction 634,120 12.6 % 691,285 475,956 481,100 429,946 13.7 % Real estate – commercial 2,251,710 44.9 % 2,181,384 1,626,066 1,595,944 1,319,821 42.1 % Real estate – residential 1,286,343 25.6 % 1,262,244 1,094,204 1,082,488 932,268 29.8 % Lease Financing Receivable 1,187 0.0 % 2,056 2,118 1,907 2,283 0.1 % Obligations of States & subdivisions 31,137 0.6 % 31,652 26,143 25,757 20,784 0.7 % Consumer 53,013 1.1 % 50,784 42,763 42,967 40,459 1.3 % Loans held for sale 6,602 0.2 % 4,073 4,443 2,225 6,703 0.2 % Total loans $ 5,017,527 100 % $ 4,973,849 $ 3,778,600 $ 3,721,613 $ 3,131,627 100 % COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS June 30, 2023 Percent of Total Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Percent of Total Non-interest bearing $ 2,086,666 32.1 % $ 2,082,441 $ 1,630,203 $ 1,770,848 $ 1,658,288 31.3 % NOW and other 2,014,420 31.0 % 2,095,599 1,769,699 1,786,213 1,790,980 33.8 % Money Market/Savings 1,565,212 24.1 % 1,678,609 1,368,108 1,423,953 1,326,245 25.0 % Time Deposits of less than $250,000 627,782 9.7 % 562,240 590,564 418,931 400,354 7.5 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or more 198,187 3.1 % 249,067 135,830 151,353 130,330 2.4 % Total Deposits $ 6,492,267 100 % $ 6,667,956 $ 5,494,404 $ 5,551,298 $ 5,306,197 100 % ASSET QUALITY DATA June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 16,037 $ 17,312 $ 12,591 $ 15,844 $ 23,678 Loans past due 90 days and over - 73 289 571 527 Total nonperforming loans 16,037 17,385 12,880 16,415 24,205 Other real estate owned 5,588 5,066 4,832 10,328 1,985 Total nonperforming assets $ 21,625 $ 22,451 $ 17,712 $ 26,743 $ 26,190 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.72 % 0.84 % ACL to nonperforming loans 328.08 % 301.70 % 302.15 % 233.66 % 133.86 % ACL to total loans 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % Qtr-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 837 $ 142 $ 39 $ (353 ) $ (329 ) Annualized QTD net chg-offs (recs) to loans 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.004 % (0.04 %) (0.04 %) FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Analysis June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Tax Tax Tax Tax Tax Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Taxable securities $ 1,473,166 $ 7,867 2.14 % $ 1,565,623 $ 8,758 2.24 % $ 1,522,953 $ 8,312 2.18 % $ 1,612,066 $ 8,723 2.16 % $ 1,634,679 $ 8,372 2.05 % Tax-exempt securities 470,742 3,946 3.35 % 462,718 3,946 3.41 % 453,651 3,934 3.47 % 479,168 3,849 3.21 % 492,405 3,721 3.02 % Total investment securities 1,943,908 11,813 2.43 % 2,028,341 12,704 2.51 % 1,976,604 12,246 2.48 % 2,091,234 12,572 2.40 % 2,127,084 12,093 2.27 % in other banks 93,464 789 3.38 % 146,663 898 2.45 % 72,910 3 0.02 % 143,867 2 0.01 % 432,851 32 0.03 % Loans 4,982,368 74,590 5.99 % 4,975,663 67,734 5.45 % 3,749,561 46,670 4.98 % 3,492,110 42,274 4.84 % 3,013,228 34,663 4.60 % Total Interest earning assets 7,019,740 87,192 4.97 % 7,150,667 81,336 4.55 % 5,799,075 58,919 4.06 % 5,727,211 54,848 3.83 % 5,573,163 46,788 3.36 % Other assets 862,390 852,587 647,446 645,661 539,078 Total assets $ 7,882,130 $ 8,003,254 $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 4,465,800 $ 14,762 1.32 % $ 4,738,076 $ 12,277 1.04 % $ 3,801,632 $ 7,042 0.74 % $ 3,777,059 $ 2,748 0.29 % $ 3,706,711 $ 1,905 0.21 % Borrowed Funds 277,531 3,264 4.70 % 77,098 959 4.98 % 108,881 1,015 3.73 % 13,261 92 2.78 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 145,418 2,138 5.88 % 155,084 2,176 5.61 % 144,985 1,946 5.37 % 144,910 1,886 5.21 % 144,834 1,841 5.08 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,888,749 20,164 1.65 % 4,970,258 15,412 1.24 % 4,055,498 10,002 0.99 % 3,935,230 4,726 0.48 % 3,851,545 3,746 0.39 % Other liabilities 2,091,882 2,164,001 1,773,974 1,806,898 1,667,286 Shareholders' equity 901,499 868,995 617,049 630,744 593,410 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,882,130 $ 8,003,254 $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 Net interest income (FTE)* $ 67,028 3.32 % $ 65,924 3.31 % $ 48,917 3.08 % $ 50,122 3.35 % $ 43,042 2.97 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.82 % 3.69 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % Core net interest margin* 3.43 % 3.47 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.04 % *See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Per Common Share Data June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Book value per common share $ 28.64 $ 28.58 $ 26.92 $ 25.86 $ 27.30 Effect of intangible assets per share 11.02 11.09 8.95 8.93 8.98 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.62 $ 17.49 $ 17.97 $ 16.93 $ 18.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.52 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.13 0.11 0.05 0.16 0.05 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Initial provision for acquired loans - 0.34 - 0.17 - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans - (0.09 ) - (0.04 ) - Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - - Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - - Effect of Treasury awards - - - - - BOLI income from death proceeds - - - - - Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 0.85 $ 0.86 $ 0.71 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 Year to Date 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.27 $ 1.57 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.25 0.08 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.06 ) (0.02 ) Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - (0.01 ) Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - Effect of Treasury awards - (0.04 ) Tax on Treasury awards - 0.01 BOLI income from death proceeds - (0.08 ) Effect on Contributions related to Treasury awards - 0.01 Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards - - Initial provision for acquired loans 0.34 - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans (0.09 ) - Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 1.71 $ 1.52 Year to Date 2023 2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,050 $ 32,582 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 7,894 1,580 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (1,997 ) (400 ) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - (165 ) Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - 42 Treasury awards - (872 ) Tax on Treasury awards - 220 BOLI income from death proceeds - (1,630 ) Contributions related to Treasury awards - 165 Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards - (42 ) Initial provision for acquired loans 10,727 - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans (2,714 ) - Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating $ 53,960 $ 31,480 Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Total average assets A $ 7,882,130 $ 8,003,254 $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 Total average earning assets B 7,019,740 $ 7,150,667 $ 5,799,075 $ 5,727,211 $ 5,573,163 Common Equity C $ 901,499 $ 868,995 $ 617,049 $ 630,744 $ 593,410 Less intangible assets 346,707 330,092 208,684 205,871 184,555 Total Tangible common equity D $ 554,792 $ 538,903 $ 408,365 $ 424,873 $ 408,855 Three Months Ended Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net interest income E $ 66,030 $ 64,926 $ 47,921 $ 49,148 $ 42,101 Tax-exempt investment income (2,948 ) (2,948 ) (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) Taxable investment income 3,946 3,946 3,934 3,849 3,721 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent F $ 67,028 $ 65,924 $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 Annualized Net Interest Margin E/B 3.76 % 3.63 % 3.31 % 3.43 % 3.02 % Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent F/B 3.82 % 3.69 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent Total Interest Income R $ 86,194 $ 80,338 $ 57,923 $ 53,874 $ 45,847 Tax-exempt investment income (2,948 ) (2,948 ) (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) Taxable investment income 3,946 3,946 3,934 3,849 3,721 Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent G $ 87,192 $ 81,336 $ 58,918 $ 54,848 $ 46,788 Yield on Average Earning Assets R/B 4.91 % 4.49 % 4.00 % 3.76 % 3.29 % Yield on Average Earning Assets, Fully Tax Equivalent G/B 4.97 % 4.55 % 4.06 % 3.83 % 3.36 % Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent Interest Income Investment Securities S $ 10,815 $ 11,706 $ 11,251 $ 11,598 $ 11,152 Tax-exempt investment income (2,948 ) (2,948 ) (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) Taxable investment Income 3,946 3,946 3,934 3,849 3,721 Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H $ 11,813 $ 12,704 $ 12,246 $ 12,572 $ 12,093 Average Investment Securities I $ 1,943,908 $ 2,028,341 $ 1,976,604 $ 2,091,234 $ 2,127,084 Yield on Investment Securities S/I 2.23 % 2.31 % 2.28 % 2.22 % 2.10 % Yield on Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H/I 2.43 % 2.51 % 2.48 % 2.40 % 2.27 % Three Months Ended Core Net Interest Margin June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net interest income (FTE) $ 67,028 $ 65,924 $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 Less purchase accounting adjustments 6,533 3,469 1,086 818 605 Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj J $ 60,495 $ 62,455 $ 47,830 $ 49,304 $ 42,437 Total average earning assets $ 7,019,740 $ 7,150,667 $ 5,799,075 $ 5,727,211 $ 5,573,163 Add average balance of loan valuation discount 38,306 42,945 10,928 2,681 3,085 Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount K $ 7,058,046 $ 7,193,612 $ 5,810,003 $ 5,729,892 $ 5,576,248 Core net interest margin J/K 3.43 % 3.47 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.04 % Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Operating Expense Total non-interest expense $ 46,899 $ 45,670 $ 35,040 $ 35,903 $ 30,955 Pre-tax non-operating expenses (4,101 ) (3,793 ) (1,190 ) (3,641 ) (1,337 ) Adjusted Operating Expense L $ 42,798 $ 41,877 $ 33,850 $ 32,262 $ 29,618 Operating Revenue Net interest income, FTE $ 67,028 $ 65,924 $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 Total non-interest income 12,423 12,612 8,131 9,022 8,664 Pre-tax non-operating items - - - - (336 ) Adjusted Operating Revenue M $ 79,451 $ 78,536 $ 57,047 $ 59,144 $ 51,370 Efficiency Ratio, operating L/M 53.87 % 53.32 % 59.34 % 54.55 % 57.66 % Three Months Ended Return Ratios June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net income available to common shareholders N $ 23,779 $ 16,271 $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 4,101 3,793 1,190 3,641 1,172 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (1,037 ) (960 ) (301 ) (920 ) (296 ) Initial provision for acquired loans - 10,727 - 3,855 Tax on initial provision for acquired loans - (2,714 ) - (976 ) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - (165 ) Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - 41 Treasury awards - - - - (171 ) Tax on Treasury awards - - - - 43 Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - - - 165 Tax on charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - - - (42 ) BOLI income from death proceeds - - - - - Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating O $ 26,843 $ 27,117 $ 17,184 $ 19,643 $ 16,500 Three Months Ended Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Operating Earnings June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Earnings before income taxes P $ 30,304 $ 20,868 $ 20,307 $ 17,967 $ 19,210 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 4,101 3,793 1,190 3,641 1,172 Provision for loan losses 1,250 11,000 705 4,300 600 Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - (165 ) Treasury Awards - - - - (171 ) Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - - - 165 BOLI income from death proceeds - - - - - Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Q $ 35,655 $ 35,661 $ 22,202 $ 25,908 $ 20,811 Annualized return on avg assets N/A 1.21 % 0.81 % 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.03 % Annualized return on avg assets, oper O/A 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.07 % 1.23 % 1.08 % Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, oper Q/A 1.81 % 1.78 % 1.38 % 1.63 % 1.36 % Annualized return on avg common equity, oper O/C 11.91 % 12.48 % 11.14 % 12.46 % 11.12 % Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, operating O/D 19.35 % 20.13 % 16.83 % 18.49 % 16.14 % Three Months Ended Capital Ratios June 30, 2023* Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.5 % 11.2 % 12.7 % 12.6 % 12.7 % Leverage (Tier 1) ratio 9.1 % 8.8 % 9.3 % 9.3 % 8.6 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.5 % 14.7 % 16.7 % 16.7 % 17.3 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.4 % 7.2 % 6.9 % 6.5 %