The First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022; Increases Quarterly Dividend 5%
The First Bancshares, Inc. (“FBMS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights for the Quarter:
Effective August 1, 2022, the Company closed its acquisition of Beach Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Beach Bank (together with Beach Bancorp, Inc., “Beach Bank”), headquartered in Fort Walton, FL. Beach Bank added 7 locations servicing the Florida Panhandle as well as Tampa, FL. Systems conversion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.
During the quarter, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc., parent company of Heritage Southeast Bank (“Heritage Bank”) based in Jonesboro, Georgia. The proposed transaction will increase the Company’s presence in Southern Georgia as well as provide entry into the fast growing markets of Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia and Jacksonville, Florida. Heritage Bank will add approximately $1.7 billion of assets and twenty three locations.
Recorded initial purchase accounting adjustments related to the Beach Bank merger including goodwill of $21.8 million and Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) day one provision for credit losses of $3.9 million. Merger related expenses were recorded in the amount of $3.5 million for both Beach Bank and Heritage Bank.
Net income available to common shareholders totaled $14.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $1.7 million, or 10.9%, compared to $15.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was the result of several one-time items primarily related to merger expenses as detailed in the tables located in the appendix of this release.
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) totaled $25.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $5.1 million, or 24.5%, compared to $20.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and acquired Beach Bank loans, increased 3.1% for the quarter representing net growth of $97.0 million, or 12.4% on an annualized basis, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Net interest income, excluding PPP fee income, increased $7.4 million, or 17.9%, when comparing quarter end September 30, 2022 to quarter end June 30, 2022.
Net Interest Margin expanded 41 bps when comparing third quarter 2022 to second quarter 2022.
M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter showed continued improvement in our core profitability. Strong loan growth funded by excess liquidity highlighted a significant improvement in our net interest margin. In addition to improved operating results we continue to execute on our strategic plan of building a high performing community bank franchise in the Southeast.
On July 27th, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Heritage Bank. On July 31st, we closed our previously announced merger with Beach Bank. Together these two banks will increase our assets by over $2 billion with market share in Atlanta, Savannah and Southeast Georgia as well as Jacksonville, Tampa and the Florida Panhandle. On a combined basis, our Company will have over $8 billion in assets serving some of the best markets in the Southeast in MS, LA, AL, GA and FL.
We are excited about the team of community bankers that will be joining our Company and we look forward to working together to continue to grow our Company and serve our clients.”
Quarterly Earnings
Net income available to common shareholders totaled $14.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 10.9%, compared to $15.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $3.1 million, or 19.0%, to $19.6 million for quarter ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The $4.3 million includes $3.9 million for the CECL day 1 provision for loan losses attributable to the acquired Beach Bank loans.
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings (non-GAAP) increased $5.1 million to $25.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $20.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. One-time items are detailed in the tables included with this press release.
Earnings Per Share
For the third quarter of 2022, fully diluted earnings per share were $0.61, compared to $0.76 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.76 for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in fully-diluted earnings per share was primarily attributable to expenses associated with the acquisition of Beach Bank, and the pending acquisition of Heritage Bank.
Fully diluted earnings per share, operating (non-GAAP) were $0.85 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.80 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.76 for the third quarter of 2021.
Effective August 1, 2022, the Company issued 3,498,936 shares of its common stock in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of Beach Bank. Fully diluted earnings per share in respect of the first and second quarters of 2022 were increased in part by the purchase by the Company of 600,000 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Consolidated assets increased $417.4 million to $6.455 billion at September 30, 2022 from $6.037 billion at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of Beach Bank contributed $458.2 million in assets as of September 30, 2022.
PPP loans at September 30, 2022 were $1.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million from June 30, 2022, due to loan forgiveness under the PPP program.
Total loans were $3.719 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $3.125 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $2.961 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $594.5 million, or 19.0%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $758.5 million, or 25.6%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. Acquired Beach Bank loans totaled $502.3 million at September 30, 2022. PPP loans totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, $6.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $87.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Excluding the PPP loans and acquired Beach Bank loans, total loans increased $97.0 million, or 3.1% as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, or 12.4% on an annualized basis.
Excluding the PPP loans and acquired Beach Bank loans, total loans increased $341.9 million, or 11.9% as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Total deposits were $5.551 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $5.306 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $4.673 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $245.1 million, or 4.6%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $878.8 million, or 18.8%, for the prior year quarterly comparison.
Net of the acquired Beach Bank deposits of $439.0 million, total deposits decreased $193.9 million for the sequential quarter comparison partially due to the seasonality of our public fund deposit portfolio. Acquired Beach Bank deposits accounted for $439.0 million and acquired Cadence Bank branch deposits accounted for $302.6 million of the $878.8 million increase for the prior year quarterly comparison.
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased to $16.93 at September 30, 2022 from $18.32 at June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily the result of the change in accumulated other comprehensive income of ($50.6 million) related to the effect of rising interest rates on the value of our investment portfolio.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $26.7 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $0.6 million compared to $26.2 million at June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $1.3 million compared to $28.0 million at September 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, nonperforming assets related to the Beach acquisition were added in the amount of $8.6 million which was offset by a legacy nonaccrual in the amount of $10.2 million upgraded to accrual status.
Nonaccrual loans totaled $15.8 million, a decrease of $7.8 million as compared to June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $9.2 million as compared to September 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, one large relationship with a balance of $10.2 million was upgraded to accrual status. This upgrade resulted in $1.5 million in interest income being recognized during the third quarter of 2022.
The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.03% at September 30, 2022, 1.04% at June 30, 2022 and 1.09% at September 30, 2021. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was (0.04%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to (0.04%) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 0.005% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2022 vs Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Comparison
Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $1.7 million to $14.0 million compared to $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $3.1 million, or 19.0%, to $19.6 million for quarter ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $49.1 million as compared to $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.0 million which is primarily attributed to an increase in income from loans of $7.4 million. FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) increased $7.1 million to $50.1 million from $43.0 million in sequential-quarter comparison. Third quarter 2022 FTE net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.50% included 6 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.09% for the second quarter in 2022, which included 5 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points to 3.44% in sequential quarter comparison primarily due to an increase in average loans and interest rate increases.
Investment securities totaled $2.004 billion, or 31.0% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.105 billion, or 34.9% of total assets at June 30, 2022. The average balance of investment securities decreased $35.9 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities (non-GAAP) increased 13 basis point to 2.40% from 2.27% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $216.9 million at September 30, 2022 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $149.1 million at June 30, 2022.
The FTE average yield on all earning assets (non-GAAP) increased in sequential-quarter comparison from 3.36% to 3.83%. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 9 basis points from 0.39% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.48% for the third quarter of 2022. Cost of all deposits averaged 19 basis points for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 14 basis points for the second quarter of 2022.
Non-interest income increased $0.4 million from $8.7 million to $9.0 million in the sequential-quarter comparison, attributable to increases in service charges on deposits accounts of $0.2 million and interchange fee income of $0.2 million.
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $35.9 million compared to $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.9 million, largely attributed to the increase in acquisition charges and charter conversion expenses of $2.5 million and $2.1 million in expenses related to the operations of Beach Bank.
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Comparison
Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $14.0 million compared to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.1 million or 12.9%.
Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $3.5 million, or 21.9%, to $19.6 million for quarter ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $16.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $49.1 million, an increase of $9.1 million or 22.8% when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $50.1 million and $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Purchase accounting adjustments decreased $0.3 million for the third quarter comparisons. Third quarter of 2022 FTE net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.50% which included 6 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.25% for the same quarter in 2021, which included 10 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 29 basis point in prior year quarterly comparison.
Non-interest income decreased $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in mortgage income.
Third quarter 2022 non-interest expense was $35.9 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 23.6% as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Charges related to the acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank as well as charter conversion expenses accounted for $3.5 million. For the third quarter of 2022, charges related to the ongoing operations of the Cadence Bank branches totaled $0.8 million and Beach Bank totaled $2.1 million.
Investment securities totaled $2.004 billion, or 31.0% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.485 billion, or 27.0% of total assets at September 30, 2021. For the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, the average balance of investment securities increased $727.3 million. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities (non-GAAP) increased 18 basis points to 2.40% from 2.22% in the prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $216.9 million at September 30, 2022 as compared to a net unrealized gain of $18.2 million at September 30, 2021.
The FTE average yield on all earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 23 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison, from 3.60% for the third quarter of 2021 to 3.83% for the third quarter of 2022. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities decreased 4 basis points from 0.52% for the third quarter of 2021 to 0.48% for the third quarter of 2022. Cost of all deposits averaged 19 basis points for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 22 basis points for the third quarter of 2021.
Year-to-Date Earnings Comparison
In the year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders decreased $1.8 million, or 3.6%, from $48.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $46.6 million for the same period ended September 30, 2022.
Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $2.8 million, or 5.7%, to $51.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $48.4 million for the same period ended September 30, 2021.
Net interest income after provision for credit losses was $125.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $7.7 million as compared to the same period ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans and securities and increased interest rates.
Non-interest income was $28.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.0 million as compared to the same period ended September 30, 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts and interchange fee income accounted for $2.0 million of the increase with mortgage income decreasing $3.6 million.
Non-interest expense was $95.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $11.7 million as compared to the same period ended September 30, 2021. An increase of $5.2 million in acquisition and charter conversion charges and $2.5 million related to the ongoing operations of the Cadence Bank branches and $2.1 million related to the Beach Bank branch operations accounted for the increase in non-interest expense.
Declaration of Cash Dividend
The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, a 5% increase over previous quarter, to be paid on its common stock on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2022.
About The First Bancshares, Inc.
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank (“The First”). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, FTE net interest income, FTE net interest margin, core net interest margin, average tax equivalent yield on investment securities, FTE average yield on all earning assets, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share , net earnings available to common shareholders, operating, diluted earnings per share, efficiency ratio, operating and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value, net earnings available to common shareholders, diluted earnings per share, efficiency ratio, or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited).
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS DATA
Quarter
Ended
9/30/22
Quarter
Ended
6/30/22
Quarter
Ended
3/31/22
Quarter
Ended
12/31/21
Quarter
Ended
9/30/21
Total Interest Income
$
53,874
$
45,847
$
42,741
$
43,885
$
44,435
Total Interest Expense
4,726
3,746
4,102
4,128
4,407
Net Interest Income
49,148
42,101
38,639
39,757
40,028
Net Interest Income excluding PPP Fee Income
48,986
41,563
37,643
37,151
37,294
FTE net interest income*
50,122
43,042
39,459
40,425
40,673
Provision for credit losses
4,300
600
-
(1,104
)
-
Non-interest income
9,022
8,664
11,157
9,593
9,586
Non-interest expense
35,903
30,955
28,590
30,789
29,053
Earnings before income taxes
17,967
19,210
21,206
19,665
20,561
Income tax expense
3,924
3,457
4,377
3,874
4,429
Net income available to common shareholders
$
14,043
$
15,753
$
16,829
$
15,791
$
16,132
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
0.61
$
0.77
$
0.81
$
0.75
$
0.77
Diluted earnings per share
0.61
0.76
0.81
0.75
0.76
Diluted earnings per share, operating*
0.85
0.80
0.72
0.76
0.76
Quarterly dividends per share
.19
.18
.17
.16
.15
Book value per common share at end of period
25.86
27.30
28.82
32.17
31.81
Tangible book value per common share at period end*
16.93
18.32
19.79
23.31
23.03
Market price at end of period
29.87
28.60
33.66
38.62
38.78
Shares outstanding at period end
24,028,120
20,529,124
20,484,830
21,019,037
21,019,897
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
22,861,795
20,507,451
20,697,946
21,020,768
21,020,128
Diluted
22,979,529
20,615,928
20,846,997
21,175,323
21,211,716
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
6,372,872
$
6,112,241
$
6,202,669
$
5,664,336
$
5,504,107
Loans and leases
3,492,110
3,013,228
2,945,877
2,956,657
2,983,771
Total deposits
5,503,040
5,347,415
5,361,480
4,814,945
4,665,914
Total common equity
630,744
593,410
666,561
672,121
664,594
Total tangible common equity*
424,873
408,855
480,922
500,639
479,540
SELECTED RATIOS
Annualized return on avg assets (ROA)
0.88
%
1.03
%
1.09
%
1.12
%
1.17
%
Annualized return on avg assets, operating*
1.23
%
1.08
%
0.97
%
1.13
%
1.17
%
Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, operating*
1.63
%
1.36
%
1.24
%
1.33
%
1.49
%
Annualized return on avg common equity, operating*
12.46
%
11.12
%
8.99
%
9.53
%
9.70
%
Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper*
18.49
%
16.14
%
12.46
%
12.80
%
13.44
%
Average loans to average deposits
63.46
%
56.35
%
54.95
%
61.41
%
63.95
%
FTE Net Interest Margin*
3.50
%
3.09
%
2.78
%
3.14
%
3.25
%
Efficiency Ratio
60.70
%
59.87
%
56.48
%
61.56
%
57.81
%
Efficiency Ratio, operating*
54.55
%
57.66
%
58.37
%
59.91
%
56.62
%
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
CREDIT QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a % of total loans
1.03
%
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.04
%
1.09
%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ACL
6.01
%
6.41
%
6.31
%
5.88
%
5.43
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO
0.72
%
0.84
%
0.93
%
1.03
%
0.95
%
Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans
(0.04
%)
(0.04
%)
(0.12
%)
0.03
%
0.005
%
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
BALANCE SHEET
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
163,841
$
356,771
$
802,613
$
919,713
$
657,296
Securities available for sale
1,379,410
1,489,247
1,591,677
1,751,832
1,463,255
Securities held to maturity
593,553
593,154
372,062
-
-
Other investments
31,060
22,588
22,226
22,226
22,225
Total investment securities
2,004,023
2,104,989
1,985,965
1,774,058
1,485,480
Loans held for sale
2,225
6,703
8,213
7,678
8,540
Total loans
3,719,388
3,124,924
2,970,246
2,959,553
2,960,919
Allowance for credit losses
(38,356
)
(32,400
)
(31,620
)
(30,742
)
(32,418
)
Loans, net
3,681,032
3,092,524
2,938,626
2,928,811
2,928,501
Premises and equipment
150,480
132,724
131,813
132,448
123,594
Other Real Estate Owned
10,328
1,985
2,835
2,565
2,580
Goodwill and other intangibles
214,708
184,323
185,104
186,171
184,545
Other assets
228,211
157,406
140,926
125,970
121,348
Total assets
$
6,454,848
$
6,037,425
$
6,196,095
$
6,077,414
$
5,511,884
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits^
$
1,770,848
$
1,658,288
$
1,648,451
$
1,550,381
$
1,424,208
Interest-bearing deposits
3,780,450
3,647,909
3,789,333
3,676,403
3,248,333
Total deposits
5,551,298
5,306,197
5,437,784
5,226,784
4,672,541
Borrowings
90,000
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
144,952
144,876
144,801
144,726
144,650
Other liabilities
47,127
25,900
23,117
29,732
26,010
Total liabilities
5,833,377
5,476,973
5,605,655
5,401,242
4,843,201
Total shareholders’ equity
621,471
560,452
590,440
676,172
668,683
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
6,454,848
$
6,037,425
$
6,196,095
$
6,077,414
$
5,511,884
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS STATEMENT
Three Months Ended
9/30/22
6/30/22
3/31/22
12/31/21
9/30/21
Interest Income:
Loans, including fees
$
41,456
$
34,058
$
33,354
$
36,035
$
36,374
Investment securities
11,598
11,152
8,574
7,032
6,938
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
818
605
800
800
1,106
Other interest income
2
32
13
18
17
Total interest income
53,874
45,847
42,741
43,885
44,435
Interest Expense:
Deposits
2,863
1,923
2,302
2,371
2,649
Borrowings
92
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
1,886
1,841
1,819
1,818
1,819
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
(115
)
(18
)
(19
)
(61
)
(61
)
Total interest expense
4,726
3,746
4,102
4,128
4,407
Net interest income
49,148
42,101
38,639
39,757
40,028
Provision for credit losses
4,300
600
-
(1,104
)
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
44,848
41,501
38,639
40,861
40,028
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,219
2,038
2,040
1,901
1,846
Mortgage Income
1,221
1,227
1,230
1,556
1,732
Interchange Fee Income
3,310
3,102
3,197
3,029
2,744
Gain (Loss) on securities, net
1
(80
)
(3
)
36
11
Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant
-
171
702
-
1,826
Bargain Purchase Gain and (Loss) on Sale of Land
-
165
-
1,300
(397
)
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
-
1,630
-
-
Other charges and fees
2,271
2,041
2,361
1,771
1,824
Total non-interest income
9,022
8,664
11,157
9,593
9,586
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,099
17,237
16,799
17,519
16,246
Occupancy expense
3,826
3,828
3,876
3,948
3,922
FDIC/OCC premiums
496
546
566
550
532
Marketing
50
122
86
113
78
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,227
1,064
1,064
982
1,052
Other professional services
1,256
768
563
1,282
934
Acquisition and charter conversion charges
3,640
1,172
408
1,602
5
Other non-interest expense
6,309
6,218
5,228
4,793
6,284
Total Non-interest expense
35,903
30,955
28,590
30,789
29,053
Earnings before income taxes
17,967
19,210
21,206
19,665
20,561
Income tax expense
3,924
3,457
4,377
3,874
4,429
Net income available to common shareholders
$
14,043
$
15,753
$
16,829
$
15,791
$
16,132
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.61
$
0.76
$
0.81
$
0.75
$
0.76
Diluted earnings per common share, operating*
$
0.85
$
0.80
$
0.72
$
0.76
$
0.76
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS STATEMENT
Year to Date
2022
2021
Interest Income:
Loans, including fees
$
108,868
$
111,245
Investment securities
31,324
18,389
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
2,223
3,123
Other interest income
47
103
Total interest income
142,462
132,860
Interest Expense:
Deposits
7,089
9,934
Borrowings
92
340
Subordinated debentures
5,546
5,461
Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(152
)
(182
)
Total interest expense
12,575
15,553
Net interest income
129,887
117,307
Provision for credit losses
4,900
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
124,987
117,307
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,297
5,363
Mortgage Income
3,678
7,266
Interchange Fee Income
9,609
8,533
Gain (loss) on securities, net
(82
)
107
Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant
873
1,826
Bargain Purchase Gain and Loss on Sale of Fixed Assets
165
(397
)
BOLI income from death proceeds
1,630
-
Other charges and fees
6,673
5,183
Total non-interest income
28,843
27,881
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
53,135
48,337
Occupancy expense
11,530
11,614
FDIC/OCC premiums
1,608
1,524
Marketing
258
277
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
3,355
3,155
Other professional services
2,587
2,917
Acquisition & charter conversion charges
5,220
5
Other non-interest expense
17,755
15,941
Total Non-interest expense
95,448
83,770
Earnings before income taxes
58,382
61,418
Income tax expense
11,758
13,042
Net income available to common shareholders
$
46,624
$
48,376
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.17
$
2.28
Diluted earnings per common share, operating*
$
2.38
$
2.28
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
COMPOSITION OF LOANS
Sept 30,
2022
Percent
of Total
June 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Percent
of Total
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
489,225
13.1
%
$
379,363
$
364,702
$
375,379
$
426,342
14.4
%
Real estate – construction
481,100
12.9
%
429,946
387,290
364,075
361,732
12.2
%
Real estate – commercial
1,595,944
42.8
%
1,319,821
1,249,203
1,242,529
1,206,267
40.6
%
Real estate – residential
1,082,488
29.1
%
932,268
911,568
916,179
910,618
30.7
%
Lease Financing Receivable
1,907
0.1
%
2,283
2,409
2,556
2,889
0.1
%
Obligations of States & subdivisions
25,757
0.7
%
20,784
15,842
16,765
15,790
0.5
%
Consumer
42,967
1.2
%
40,459
39,233
42,070
37,281
1.2
%
Loans held for sale
2,225
0.1
%
6,703
8,213
7,678
8,540
0.3
%
Total loans
$
3,721,613
100
%
$
3,131,627
$
2,978,460
$
2,967,231
$
2,969,459
100
%
COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS
Sept 30,
2022
Percent
of Total
June 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Percent
of Total
Non-interest bearing
$
1,770,848
31.9
%
$
1,658,288
$
1,648,451
$
1,550,381
$
1,424,208
30.5
%
NOW and other
1,786,213
32.2
%
1,790,980
1,885,145
1,771,510
1,524,935
32.6
%
Money Market/Savings
1,423,953
25.7
%
1,326,245
1,337,419
1,320,284
1,214,011
26.0
%
Time Deposits of less than $250,000
418,931
7.5
%
400,354
424,183
445,879
390,289
8.4
%
Time Deposits of $250,000 or more
151,353
2.7
%
130,330
142,539
138,730
119,098
2.5
%
Total Deposits
$
5,551,298
100
%
$
5,306,197
$
5,437,737
$
5,226,784
$
4,672,541
100
%
ASSET QUALITY DATA
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
15,844
$
23,678
$
24,736
$
28,013
$
25,012
Loans past due 90 days and over
571
527
-
45
456
Total nonperforming loans
16,415
24,205
24,736
28,058
25,468
Other real estate owned
10,328
1,985
2,834
2,565
2,580
Total nonperforming assets
$
26,743
$
26,190
$
27,570
$
30,623
$
28,048
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.41
%
0.43
%
0.44
%
0.50
%
0.51
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO
0.72
%
0.84
%
0.93
%
1.03
%
0.95
%
ACL to nonperforming loans
233.66
%
133.86
%
127.83
%
109.57
%
127.29
%
ACL to total loans
1.03
%
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.04
%
1.09
%
Qtr-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(353
)
$
(329
)
$
(879
)
$
220
$
39
Annualized QTD net chg-offs (recs) to loans
(0.04
%)
(0.04
%)
(0.12
%)
0.03
%
0.005
%
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Yield
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Analysis
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Tax
Tax
Tax
Tax
Tax
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Balance
interest
Rate
Balance
interest
Rate
Balance
interest
Rate
Balance
interest
Rate
Balance
interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$
1,612,066
$
8,723
2.16
%
$
1,634,679
$
8,372
2.05
%
$
1,413,523
$
6,152
1.74
%
$
1,166,432
$
5,059
1.73
%
$
986,325
$
5,033
2.04
%
Tax-exempt
securities
479,168
3,849
3.21
%
492,405
3,721
3.02
%
483,780
3,242
2.68
%
397,906
2,641
2.65
%
377,610
2,550
2.70
%
Total investment
securities
2,091,234
12,572
2.40
%
2,127,084
12,093
2.27
%
1,897,303
9,394
1.98
%
1,564,338
7,700
1.97
%
1,363,935
7,583
2.22
%
in other banks
143,867
2
0.01
%
432,851
32
0.03
%
825,877
13
0.01
%
634,541
18
0.01
%
657,387
17
0.01
%
Loans
3,492,110
42,274
4.84
%
3,013,228
34,663
4.60
%
2,945,877
34,154
4.64
%
2,956,657
36,835
4.98
%
2,983,771
37,480
5.02
%
Total Interest
earning assets
5,727,211
54,848
3.83
%
5,573,163
46,788
3.36
%
5,669,057
43,561
3.07
%
5,155,536
44,553
3.46
%
5,005,093
45,080
3.60
%
Other assets
645,661
539,078
533,612
508,800
506,134
Total assets
$
6,372,872
$
6,112,241
$
6,202,669
$
5,664,336
$
5,511,227
Interest-bearing
liabilities:
Deposits
$
3,777,059
$
2,748
0.29
%
$
3,706,711
$
1,905
0.21
%
$
3,786,808
$
2,283
0.24
%
$
3,330,603
$
2,310
0.28
%
$
3,274,257
$
2,588
0.32
%
Borrowed Funds
13,261
92
2.78
%
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
206
-
0.00
%
Subordinated
debentures
144,910
1,886
5.21
%
144,834
1,841
5.08
%
144,759
1,819
5.03
%
144,684
1,818
5.03
%
144,630
1,819
5.03
%
Total interest
bearing liabilities
3,935,230
4,726
0.48
%
3,851,545
3,746
0.39
%
3,931,567
4,102
0.42
%
3,475,287
4,128
0.48
%
3,419,093
4,407
0.52
%
Other liabilities
1,806,898
1,667,286
1,604,541
1,516,928
1,427,540
Shareholders' equity
630,744
593,410
666,561
672,121
664,594
Total liabilities and
shareholders'
equity
$
6,372,872
$
6,112,241
$
6,202,669
$
5,664,336
$
5,511,227
Net interest
income (FTE)*
$
50,122
3.35
%
$
43,042
2.96
%
$
39,459
2.66
%
$
40,425
2.98
%
$
40,673
3.09
%
Net interest margin (FTE)*
3.50
%
3.09
%
2.78
%
3.14
%
3.25
%
Core net interest
margin*
3.44
%
3.04
%
2.73
%
3.07
%
3.15
%
*See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Per Common Share Data
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Book value per common share
$
25.86
$
27.30
$
28.82
$
32.17
$
31.81
Effect of intangible assets per share
8.93
8.98
9.03
8.86
8.78
Tangible book value per common share
$
16.93
$
18.32
$
19.79
$
23.31
$
23.03
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.61
$
0.76
$
0.81
$
0.75
$
0.76
Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges
0.16
0.05
0.02
0.07
-
Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges
(0.05
)
(0.01
)
-
(0.02
)
-
Initial provision for acquired loans
0.17
-
-
-
-
Tax on initial provision for acquired loans
(0.04
)
-
-
-
-
Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
(0.06
)
0.02
Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
0.02
-
Effect of Treasury awards
-
-
(0.03
)
-
(0.09
)
Tax on Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
0.02
BOLI income from death proceeds
-
-
(0.08
)
-
-
Effect on Contributions related to Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
0.07
Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards
-
-
-
-
(0.02
)
Diluted earnings per share, operating
$
0.85
$
0.80
$
0.72
$
0.76
$
0.76
Year to Date
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.17
$
2.28
Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges
0.24
-
Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges
(0.06
)
-
Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
(0.01
)
0.02
Effect of Treasury awards
(0.04
)
-
Tax on Treasury awards
0.01
(0.09
)
BOLI income from death proceeds
(0.08
)
0.02
Effect on Contributions related to Treasury awards
0.01
0.07
Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards
-
(0.02
)
Initial provision for acquired loans
0.18
Tax on initial provision for acquired loans
(0.04
)
-
Diluted earnings per share, operating
$
2.38
$
2.28
Year to Date
2022
2021
Net income available to common shareholders
$
46,624
$
48,376
Acquisition and charter conversion charges
5,220
5
Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges
(1,320
)
(1
)
Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
(165
)
397
Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets
42
(100
)
Treasury awards
(872
)
(1,826
)
Tax on Treasury awards
221
462
BOLI income from death proceeds
(1,630
)
-
Contributions related to Treasury awards
165
1,400
Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards
(42
)
(354
)
Initial provision for acquired loans
3,855
-
Tax on initial provision for acquired loans
(976
)
-
Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating
$
51,122
$
48,359
Three Months Ended
Average Balance Sheet Data
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Total average assets
A
$
6,372,872
$
6,112,241
$
6,202,669
$
5,664,336
$
5,504,107
Total average earning assets
B
5,727,211
$
5,573,163
$
5,669,057
$
5,155,536
$
5,005,093
Common Equity
C
$
630,744
$
593,410
$
666,561
$
672,121
$
664,594
Less intangible assets
205,871
184,555
185,639
171,482
185,054
Total Tangible common equity
D
$
424,873
$
408,855
$
480,922
$
500,639
$
479,540
Three Months Ended
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Net interest income
E
$
49,148
$
42,101
$
38,639
$
39,757
$
40,028
Tax-exempt investment income
(2,875
)
(2,780
)
(2,422
)
(1,973
)
(1,905
)
Taxable investment income
3,849
3,721
3,242
2,641
2,550
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
F
$
50,122
$
43,042
$
39,459
$
40,425
$
40,673
Annualized Net Interest Margin
E/B
3.43
%
3.02
%
2.73
%
3.08
%
3.20
%
Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent
F/B
3.50
%
3.09
%
2.78
%
3.14
%
3.25
%
Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent
Total Interest Income
$
53,874
$
45,847
$
42,741
$
43,885
$
44,435
Tax-exempt investment income
(2,875
)
(2,780
)
(2,422
)
(1,973
)
(1,905
)
Taxable investment income
3,849
3,721
3,242
2,641
2,550
Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent
G
$
54,848
$
46,788
$
43,561
$
44,553
$
45,080
Yield on Average Earning Assets, Fully Tax Equivalent
G/B
3.83
%
3.36
%
3.07
%
3.46
%
3.60
%
Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent
Interest Income Investment Securities
$
11,598
$
11,152
$
8,574
$
7,032
$
6,938
Tax-exempt investment income
(2,875
)
(2,780
)
(2,422
)
(1,973
)
(1,905
)
Taxable investment Income
3,849
3,721
3,242
2,641
2,550
Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent
H
$
12,572
$
12,093
$
9,394
$
7,700
$
7,583
Average Investment Securities
I
$
2,091,234
$
2,127,084
$
1,897,303
$
1,564,338
$
1,364,431
Yield on Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent
H/I
2.40
%
2.27
%
1.98
%
1.97
%
2.22
%
Three Months Ended
Core Net Interest Margin
Sept 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Net interest income (FTE)
$
50,122
$
43,042
$
39,459
$
40,425
$
40,673
Less purchase accounting adjustments
818
605
800
861
1,167
Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj