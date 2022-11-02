Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The First Bancshares, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FBMS   US3189161033

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(FBMS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
32.48 USD   -1.72%
06:01pThe First Bancshares to Participate in 2022 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference and East Coast Financial Services Conference
BU
10/31Stephens Adjusts Price Target on The First Bancshares to $39 From $36, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/28Transcript : The First Bancshares, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
The First Bancshares to Participate in 2022 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference and East Coast Financial Services Conference

11/02/2022 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) will participate in the 2022 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference, which is being held November 2, 2022 through November 3, 2022 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, Aventura in Miami, Florida and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors. The First Bancshares, Inc. will also participate in the East Coast Financial Services Conference hosted by Piper Sandler which is being held November 8, 2022 through November 9, 2022 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors.

The presentation prepared for use during these meetings will be available at the company’s website www.thefirstbank.com under Investor Relations>Presentations and Press Releases>Presentations.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 65,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 794 M 794 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The First Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,05 $
Average target price 36,90 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Ray Cole Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dee Dee T. Lowery CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Chris W. Ryals Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Douglas Seidenburg Independent Director
David W. Bomboy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.-14.42%794
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.51%375 890
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.63%290 412
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.27%189 051
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.15%178 903
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.59%134 999