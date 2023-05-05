Advanced search
    FBMS   US3189161033

THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(FBMS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
25.60 USD   +6.62%
05:11pThe First Bancshares to Participate in 2023 Gulf South Bank Conference
BU
04:53pInsider Buy: Business First Bancshares
MT
05/01Insider Buy: Southern First Bancshares
MT
The First Bancshares to Participate in 2023 Gulf South Bank Conference

05/05/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) will participate in the 2023 Gulf South Bank Conference, which is being held May 8, 2023 through May 9, 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, Louisiana and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors.

The presentation prepared for use during these meetings is available at the company’s website www.thefirstbank.com under Investor Relations>Presentations and Press Releases>Presentations.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 249 M - -
Net income 2023 84,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,02x
Yield 2023 3,58%
Capitalization 760 M 760 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 70,6%
Managers and Directors
Milton Ray Cole Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dee Dee T. Lowery CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Chris W. Ryals Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Douglas Seidenburg Independent Director
David W. Bomboy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.-24.30%760
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%391 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%241 436
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%215 087
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 291
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.08%154 680
