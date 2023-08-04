The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) will participate in the 2023 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference , which is being held August 7, 2023 through August 9, 2023 at the Hilton Midtown, New York and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors.

The presentation prepared for use during these meetings is available at the company's website www.thefirstbank.com under Investor Relations>Presentations and Press Releases>Presentations.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company's stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company's website: www.thefirstbank.com.

