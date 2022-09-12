Advanced search
THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(FBMS)
09/12/2022
31.31 USD   +1.39%
The First Bancshares to Participate in VirtualBankConference.com Online Conference for Bank Investors

09/12/2022
The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) will participate in the VirtualBankConference.com online conference for bank investors, bank managements, and industry professionals which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. eastern time.

The presentation prepared for use during these meetings will be available at the company’s website www.thefirstbank.com under Investor Relations>Presentations and Press Releases>Presentations.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 179 M - -
Net income 2022 61,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 742 M 742 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Milton Ray Cole Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dee Dee T. Lowery CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Chris W. Ryals Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Douglas Seidenburg Independent Director
David W. Bomboy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.-20.04%742
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.74%349 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.47%280 751
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 078
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.52%171 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 698