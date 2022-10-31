Business Series: 2022 Economic State and the Impact of Inflation

Thank you for joining us for our in-person presentation by Bill LaFayette, Ph.D.Owner, Regionomics® LLC and Dr. Goran Skosples, an Associate Professor of Economics at Ohio Wesleyan University. We hope you found it and the question and answer sessions helpful. We'd like to offer you the opportunity to download the presentation slides. Please reach out to our banking team through the contact form below if you have additional questions or needs. Thank you!

State of the Economy (PDF)