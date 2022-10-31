Business Series: Lessons from an Ethical Hacker

We're excited to share the first presentation in our Business First series, with the goal of providing Trusted Content from Industry Experts. We've already released a whitepaper on eCommerce and its importance, and we have lots of exciting content coming from now until the end of the year. Be sure to follow us on social media to be the first to know about upcoming series topics, formats, and expertise being shared.

If you weren't able to join our webinar, please watch the recording by clicking on the video to the right. The insights shared by Scott Montgomery were valuable, thought-provoking, and actionable. There's also a sample checklist that you can share with your internal team to evaluate how secure your current setup is. We hope you find it as valuable as we did.