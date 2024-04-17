First of Long Island : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
April 17, 2024 at 12:36 pm EDT
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
On April 16, 2024, The First of Long Island Corporation (the "Corporation") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At the Annual Meeting, stockholders considered and voted on the following matters, with a breakdown of the voting as set forth below.
1.
The election of directors for two year terms:
Class II Directors:
For
Withhold
Broker Non-Vote
Paul T. Canarick
12,311,629
1,327,839
3,720,875
Peter Quick
12,670,302
969,166
3,720,875
Denise Strain
12,385,743
1,253,725
3,720,875
Eric J. Tveter
12,667,635
971,833
3,720,875
2.
A non-binding, advisory vote to approve the compensation paid to the Corporation's named executive officers.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
11,340,360
2,178,169
120,939
3,720,875
3.
To ratify the appointment of Crowe LLP as the Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
16,805,091
459,223
96,029
3,720,875
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
The First of Long Island Corporation published this content on
17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 April 2024 14:23:01 UTC.
The First of Long Island Corporation is a one bank holding company. It provides financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). The Bank serves the financial needs of small to middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties of Long Island, and the boroughs of New York City (NYC). The Bankâs loan portfolio is primarily comprised of loans to borrowers on Long Island and in the boroughs of NYC, and its real estate loans are principally secured by properties located in those areas. The Bankâs investment securities portfolio consists of direct obligations of the United States government and its agencies, obligations of the small business administration (SBA), corporate bonds of large United States financial institutions and obligations of states and political subdivisions. The Bank offers trust, estate, custody, and investment services.