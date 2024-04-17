The First of Long Island Corporation is a one bank holding company. It provides financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). The Bank serves the financial needs of small to middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties of Long Island, and the boroughs of New York City (NYC). The Bankâs loan portfolio is primarily comprised of loans to borrowers on Long Island and in the boroughs of NYC, and its real estate loans are principally secured by properties located in those areas. The Bankâs investment securities portfolio consists of direct obligations of the United States government and its agencies, obligations of the small business administration (SBA), corporate bonds of large United States financial institutions and obligations of states and political subdivisions. The Bank offers trust, estate, custody, and investment services.

Sector Banks