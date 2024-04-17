Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
On April 16, 2024, The First of Long Island Corporation (the "Corporation") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At the Annual Meeting, stockholders considered and voted on the following matters, with a breakdown of the voting as set forth below.
1.
The election of directors for two year terms:
Class II Directors:
For
Withhold
Broker Non-Vote
Paul T. Canarick
12,311,629
1,327,839
3,720,875
Peter Quick
12,670,302
969,166
3,720,875
Denise Strain
12,385,743
1,253,725
3,720,875
Eric J. Tveter
12,667,635
971,833
3,720,875
2.
A non-binding, advisory vote to approve the compensation paid to the Corporation's named executive officers.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
11,340,360
2,178,169
120,939
3,720,875
3.
To ratify the appointment of Crowe LLP as the Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
16,805,091
459,223
96,029
3,720,875

