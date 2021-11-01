THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021 - Form 8-K

Log in
THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION

REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021

﻿

Glen Head, New York, October 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported increases in net income and earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current three or nine-month period to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

·

Net Income and EPS were $11.4 million and $.48, respectively, versus $10.8 million and $.45

·

ROA and ROE were 1.08% and 10.71%, respectively, compared to 1.02% and 10.77%

·

Net interest margin was 2.71% versus 2.66%

·

Recorded charges of $1.2 million relating to announced branch optimization strategy

·

Cash Dividends Per Share increased 5.3% to $.20 from $.19

·

Effective Tax Rate was 19.4% versus 18.0%

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

·

Net Income and EPS were $34.1 million and $1.43, respectively, versus $30.7 million and $1.28

·

ROA and ROE were 1.09% and 10.96%, respectively, compared to .98% and 10.49%

·

Net interest margin was 2.70% versus 2.64%

·

Repurchased 301,265 shares at a cost of $6.3 million

·

Effective Tax Rate was 20.2% versus 16.8%

Analysis of Earnings - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $34.1 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 11.1%, versus the same period last year. The increase is due to growth in net interest income of $2.4 million, or 3.1%, and noninterest income, net of gains on sales of securities, of $219,000, and a decline in the provision for credit losses of $5.5 million. These items were partially offset by increases in noninterest expense, net of debt extinguishment costs, of $2.9 million, and income tax expense of $2.4 million.

The increase in net interest income reflects a favorable shift in the mix of funding as an increase in average checking deposits of $247.9 million, or 23.2%, and a decline in average interest-bearing liabilities of $258.9 million, or 9.7%, resulted in average checking deposits comprising a larger portion of total funding. The increase is also attributable to higher income from SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $3.2 million. PPP income for the 2021 period was $5.1 million driven by an average balance of $129.3 million and a weighted average yield earned of 5.3%. In addition, the repayment of a maturing interest rate swap in May 2021 lowered the cost of funds in the 2021 period by $1.5 million.

Partially offsetting the favorable impact of the above items on net interest income was a decline in the average balance of loans of $169.2 million, or 5.4%. In addition, the current market yields on loans and investments are below the runoff yields on both portfolios which exerts downward pressure on net interest income. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 31 basis points ("bps") from 3.44% for the first nine months of 2020 to 3.13% for the current nine-month period. The negative impact of declining asset yields on net interest income was substantially offset through reductions in non-maturity and time deposit rates. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 48 bps from 1.19% for the first nine months of 2020 to .71% for the current nine-month period.

1

Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2021 was 2.70% versus 2.64% for the 2020 period. Income from PPP loans improved net interest margin for the first ninemonths of 2021 by 8 bps. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had $67.8 million of outstanding PPP loans with unearned fees of $2.3 million. We expect most of the outstanding PPP loan portfolio will be fully satisfied by March 31, 2022.

The mortgage loan pipeline was $165 million at September 30, 2021 with a weighted average rate of approximately 3.0%. Sluggish loan demand and competition among bank and non-bank lenders continue to put pressure on the pipeline and originations. The expansion of our lending teams helped grow commercial mortgages by $174.5 million since September 30, 2020 and now comprise 54.4% of total mortgages compared to 48.1% a year ago.While commercial and industrial lines of credit have increased, line utilization remains low contributing to a decrease in commercial and industrial loans outstanding. We believe the economic impact of the pandemic and the stimulus packages passed by Congress contributed to decreased loan demand, lower levels of outstanding balances on existing credit lines and the high level of cash on our balance sheet.

The increase in noninterest income, net of gains on sales of securities, of $219,000 is primarily attributable to increases in the non-service cost components of the Bank's defined benefit pension plan of $413,000 and fees from debit and credit cards of $417,000. These items were partially offset by a decrease in investment services income of $586,000 as the shift to an outside service provider resulted in less assets under management. Assets under management will likely decline further through year-end 2021 as the Bank transitions from its legacy trust and investment businesses to a single platform with LPL Financial.

The provision for credit losses decreased $5.5 million when comparing the nine-month periods from a provision of $2.5 million in the 2020 period to a credit of $3.1 million in the 2021 period. The credit provision for the current period was mainly due to improvements in economic conditions, asset quality and other portfolio metrics, and a decline in outstanding residential mortgage loans, partially offset by net chargeoffs of $463,000. The net chargeoffs were mainly the result of sales of four commercial mortgages.

The increase in noninterest expense, net of debt extinguishment costs, of $2.9 million includes charges of $1.2 million related to the previously announced closing and consolidation of eight branches as part of our branch optimization strategy. The $1.2 million includes severance-related salary and benefits expense of $123,000, occupancy and equipment expense related to rent, depreciation and asset disposals of $1.1 million, and telecom contract breakage costs of $40,000. The Bank expects $2.2 million of additional closing-related expense in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense also includes higher salaries and employee benefits related to staffing our new Riverhead Branch, building our lending and credit teams, normal salary adjustments and an increase in the service cost component of the Bank's pension plan. Also contributing to the increase was higher FDIC insurance expense due to an assessment credit in 2020.

Income tax expense increased $2.4 million due to growth in pre-tax earnings in 2021 and an increase in the effective tax rate to 20.2% for the 2021 period from 16.8% for the 2020 period. The increase in the effective tax rate is due to a decrease in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from tax-exempt municipal securities and bank-owned life insurance in 2021 and a change in New York State tax law to implement a capital tax in the second quarter of 2021.

Analysis of Earnings - Third Quarter 2021 Versus Third Quarter 2020

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $11.4 million increased $655,000, or 6.1%, from $10.8 million earned in the same quarter of last year. The increase is mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $690,000 and a credit provision of $1.4 million in the 2021 period. Partially offsetting these items were increases in noninterest expense, net of debt extinguishment costs, of $1.2 million and income tax expense of $381,000. Net interest margin of 2.71% for the current quarter increased 5 bps as compared to 2.66% for the third quarter of last year. The variances in each of these items occurred for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods.

Analysis of Earnings - Third Quarter Versus Second Quarter 2021

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $11.4 million was essentially unchanged as compared to the second quarter. Key items impacting the third quarter include the aforementioned charges for branch closures and consolidation and an increase in the credit provision of $826,000 mainly due to improved economic conditions. Additional items impacting third quarter earnings include a decline in net interest income of $318,000 mainly due a decline in average outstanding loans and a decrease in income tax expense of $410,000 mainly due to the changes in New York State tax law in the second quarter.

2

Asset Quality

The Bank's allowance for credit losses to total loans (reserve coverage ratio) was 1.02% at September 30, 2021 as compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the reserve coverage ratio was 1.04% and 1.13%, respectively. The decrease in the reserve coverage ratio was mainly due to improvements in economic conditions, asset quality and other portfolio metrics.Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings and loans past due 30 through 89 days remain at low levels.

Capital

The Corporation's balance sheet remains positioned for lending and growth with a Leverage Ratio of approximately 10.1% at September 30, 2021. The Corporation repurchased 100,845 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2021 at a cost of $2.2 million and 301,265 shares during the first nine months of 2021 at a cost of $6.3 million. We expect to continue our repurchase program during the fourth quarter of 2021 and in 2022.

Key Initiatives and Challenges We Face

We continue focusing on the Bank's strategic initiatives supporting the expansion and profitability of our relationship banking business. Such initiatives include new branding, an enhanced website, a branch optimization strategy that expands the geographic footprint of the branch network into eastern Long Island and recruitment of additional seasoned banking professionals. While incremental relationship-based lending and loans from third party sources have increased our loan pipeline, continued growth in lending will be dependent on increased business productivity in the economy. Renovations of our leased space at 275 Broadhollow Road in Melville, N.Y. for a state-of-the-art branch and office space are expected to be completed in early 2022. Management continues to focus on the areas of cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance practices.

During the pandemic we experienced a notable increase in the use of our mobile deposit functionality as well as our cash management offerings.We continually assess our branch network for efficiencies while remaining cognizant of our customers' branch banking needs. During the third quarter we announced a continuation of our branch optimization strategy with the closure and consolidation of eight branches into nearby locations on November 30, 2021. The optimizationof the legacy branch network supports the expansion geographically with de novo branching and the reallocation of resources to lenders and digital banking products.

Low interest rates and competition continue to exert pressure on operating results and growth. Current lending and investing market rates are below the rates earned on loan and securities repayments. The net spread on securities purchased is significantly below the Bank's current net interest margin, and the net spread on new lending is near our current margin. If current conditions continue, we expect downward pressure on the net interest margin in 2022.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words "may" or "expect" or "could" or "should" or "would" or "believe" or "anticipate". The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management's business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the "risk factors" section of the Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In addition, the pandemic continues to present financial and operating challenges for the Corporation, its customers and the communities it serves. These challenges may adversely affect the Corporation's business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank's website at www.fnbli.com on or about November 3, 2021, when it is electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

﻿

3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

9/30/21

12/31/20

﻿

(dollars in thousands)

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

259,066

$

211,182

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

775,747 662,722

﻿

Loans:

Commercial and industrial

67,379 100,015

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

65,505 139,487

Secured by real estate:

Commercial mortgages

1,506,382 1,421,071

Residential mortgages

1,215,395 1,316,727

Home equity lines

46,072 54,005

Consumer and other

680 2,149

﻿

2,901,413 3,033,454

Allowance for credit losses

(29,516) (33,037)

﻿

2,871,897 3,000,417

﻿

Restricted stock, at cost

19,935 20,814

Bank premises and equipment, net

37,768 38,830

Right of use asset - operating leases

9,903 12,212

Bank-owned life insurance

87,202 85,432

Pension plan assets, net

20,356 20,109

Deferred income tax benefit

1,462 1,375

Other assets

13,520 16,048

﻿

$

4,096,856

$

4,069,141

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Checking

$

1,393,555

$

1,208,073

Savings, NOW and money market

1,748,048 1,679,161

Time

229,943 434,354

﻿

3,371,546 3,321,588

﻿

Short-term borrowings

50,000 60,095

Long-term debt

226,002 246,002

Operating lease liability

11,462 13,046

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

17,963 21,292

﻿

3,676,973 3,662,023

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock, par value $.10 per share:

Authorized, 80,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding, 23,606,212 and 23,790,589 shares

2,361 2,379

Surplus

101,197 105,547

Retained earnings

315,957 295,622

﻿

419,515 403,548

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

368 3,570

﻿

419,883 407,118

﻿

$

4,096,856

$

4,069,141

﻿

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

﻿

9/30/21

9/30/20

9/30/21

9/30/20

﻿

(dollars in thousands)

Interest and dividend income:

Loans

$

79,431

$

83,349

$

25,975

$

26,461

Investment securities:

Taxable

6,269 9,972 2,191 3,223

Nontaxable

6,535 7,520 2,073 2,454

﻿

92,235 100,841 30,239 32,138

Interest expense:

Savings, NOW and money market deposits

3,451 7,946 1,191 1,307

Time deposits

4,818 8,487 921 2,559

Short-term borrowings

1,062 1,219 362 334

Long-term debt

3,468 6,177 1,157 2,020

﻿

12,799 23,829 3,631 6,220

Net interest income

79,436 77,012 26,608 25,918

Provision (credit) for credit losses

(3,058) 2,450 (1,449)

-

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

82,494 74,562 28,057 25,918

﻿

Noninterest income:

Investment services income

1,034 1,620 243 553

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,170 2,267 752 661

Net gains on sales of securities

606 2,556

-

2,556

Other

5,404 4,502 1,860 1,586

﻿

9,214 10,945 2,855 5,356

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

29,663 28,278 9,748 9,365

Occupancy and equipment

10,446 9,324 4,102 3,191

Debt extinguishment

-

2,559

-

2,559

Other

8,910 8,496 2,891 3,024

﻿

49,019 48,657 16,741 18,139

Income before income taxes

42,689 36,850 14,171 13,135

Income tax expense

8,612 6,176 2,749 2,368

Net income

$

34,077

$

30,674

$

11,422

$

10,767

﻿

Share and Per Share Data:

Weighted Average Common Shares

23,720,578 23,867,726 23,646,172 23,860,764

Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units

97,291 38,678 112,074 37,773

﻿

23,817,869 23,906,404 23,758,246 23,898,537

﻿

Basic EPS

$1.44 $1.29

$.48

$.45

Diluted EPS

$1.43 $1.28

$.48

$.45

Cash Dividends Declared per share

$.58

$.55

$.20

$.19

﻿

FINANCIAL RATIOS

(Unaudited)

ROA

1.09

%

.98

%

1.08

%

1.02

%

ROE

10.96

%

10.49

%

10.71

%

10.77

%

Net Interest Margin

2.70

%

2.64

%

2.71

%

2.66

%

Dividend Payout Ratio

40.56

%

42.97

%

41.67

%

42.22

%

﻿

﻿

﻿

5

PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

9/30/21

12/31/20

﻿

(dollars in thousands)

﻿

Loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings:

Past due 30 through 89 days

$

1,581

$

1,422

Past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

Nonaccrual

1,235 628

﻿

2,816 2,050

Troubled debt restructurings:

Performing according to their modified terms

563 815

Past due 30 through 89 days

-

-

Past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

Nonaccrual

-

494

﻿

563 1,309

Total past due, nonaccrual and restructured loans:

Restructured and performing according to their modified terms

563 815

Past due 30 through 89 days

1,581 1,422

Past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

Nonaccrual

1,235 1,122

﻿

3,379 3,359

Other real estate owned

-

-

﻿

$

3,379

$

3,359

﻿

Allowance for credit losses

$

29,516

$

33,037

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans

1.02

%

1.09

%

Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans

23.9

x

29.4

x

﻿

6

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Nine Months Ended September 30,

﻿

2021

2020

﻿

Average

Interest/

Average

Average

Interest/

Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Dividends

Rate

Balance

Dividends

Rate

﻿

Assets:

Interest-earning bank balances

$

217,501

$

204

.13

%

$

111,979

$

159

.19

%

Investment securities:

Taxable

456,244 6,065 1.77 356,512 9,813 3.67

Nontaxable (1)

351,254 8,272 3.14 375,570 9,519 3.38

Loans (1)

2,977,583 79,435 3.56 3,146,738 83,353 3.53

Total interest-earning assets

4,002,582 93,976 3.13 3,990,799 102,844 3.44

Allowance for credit losses

(31,905) (33,286)

Net interest-earning assets

3,970,677 3,957,513

Cash and due from banks

34,026 33,144

Premises and equipment, net

38,362 39,588

Other assets

132,527 135,351

﻿

$

4,175,592

$

4,165,596

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Savings, NOW & money market deposits

$

1,808,349 3,451

.26

$

1,687,377 7,946

.63

Time deposits

324,419 4,818 1.99 486,181 8,487 2.33

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,132,768 8,269

.52

2,173,558 16,433 1.01

Short-term borrowings

55,238 1,062 2.57 81,509 1,219 2.00

Long-term debt

228,383 3,468 2.03 420,255 6,177 1.96

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,416,389 12,799

.71

2,675,322 23,829 1.19

Checking deposits

1,315,768 1,067,839

Other liabilities

27,856 31,878

﻿

3,760,013 3,775,039

Stockholders' equity

415,579 390,557

﻿

$

4,175,592

$

4,165,596

﻿

Net interest income (1)

$

81,177

$

79,015

Net interest spread (1)

2.42

%

2.25

%

Net interest margin (1)

2.70

%

2.64

%

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

7

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three Months Ended September 30,

﻿

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest/
Dividends

Average
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest/
Dividends

Average
Rate

Assets:

Interest-earning bank balances

$

282,148

$

108

.15

%

$

151,857

$

39

.10

%

Investment securities:

Taxable

476,963 2,083 1.75 379,422 3,184 3.36

Nontaxable (1)

338,130 2,624 3.10 376,053 3,107 3.30

Loans (1)

2,916,572 25,976 3.56 3,099,830 26,462 3.41

Total interest-earning assets

4,013,813 30,791 3.07 4,007,162 32,792 3.27

Allowance for credit losses

(31,213) (33,624)

Net interest-earning assets

3,982,600 3,973,538

Cash and due from banks

33,632 33,578

Premises and equipment, net

38,287 39,141

Other assets

130,235 137,190

﻿

$

4,184,754

$

4,183,447

﻿

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Savings, NOW & money market deposits

$

1,851,281 1,191

.26

$

1,653,535 1,307

.31

Time deposits

230,967 921 1.58 452,188 2,559 2.25

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,082,248 2,112

.40

2,105,723 3,866

.73

Short-term borrowings

52,138 362 2.75 60,291 334 2.20

Long-term debt

226,002 1,157 2.03 413,153 2,020 1.95

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,360,388 3,631

.61

2,579,167 6,220

.96

Checking deposits

1,374,803 1,174,680

Other liabilities

26,618 31,991

﻿

3,761,809 3,785,838

Stockholders' equity

422,945 397,609

﻿

$

4,184,754

$

4,183,447

Net interest income (1)

$

27,160

$

26,572

Net interest spread (1)

2.46

%

2.31

%

Net interest margin (1)

2.71

%

2.66

%

﻿

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

﻿

8

Disclaimer

The First of Long Island Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 19:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 117 M - -
Net income 2021 43,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 475 M 475 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay P. McConie Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Walter C. Teagle Non-Executive Chairman
Susanne Pheffer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alexander L. Cover Independent Director
