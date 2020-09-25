Log in
The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 5.6% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $.19 per Share

09/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) announced today the declaration of a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.19 per share. This represents a 5.6% increase over the dividend of $.18 per share declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on October 22, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 13, 2020.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation. The Bank currently has forty-nine branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 115 M - -
Net income 2020 41,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
Yield 2020 5,09%
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The First of Long Island Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,83 $
Last Close Price 14,22 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter C. Teagle Non-Executive Chairman
Jay P. McConie Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alexander L. Cover Independent Director
Paul T. Canarick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION-43.30%339
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.47%282 391
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%238 488
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.73%202 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.81%165 578
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.38%134 083
