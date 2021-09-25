Log in
The Flowr Corporation - ATM Program Quarterly Update

09/25/2021
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) of The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”), and as required pursuant to National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), the Company announces that, since the commencement of the ATM Program on June 1, 2021 to its first quarter ended June 30, 2021, it has issued an aggregate of 238,500 common shares of the Company (the “ATM Shares”) over the TSXV, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $62,212.45. The ATM Shares were sold at prevailing market prices, for an average price per ATM Share of $0.27. Pursuant to the equity distribution agreement associated with the ATM Program (the “EDA”), a cash commission of $1,866.37 on the aggregate gross proceeds raised was paid to the agent in connection with its services under the EDA to June 30, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common shares of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of the common shares of the Company in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Flowr


The Flowr Corporation is a Canadian cannabis company with operations in Canada and the European Union. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility, an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site, and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr services the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary, Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.  

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.
On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Darryl Brooker
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
John Chou
Chief Financial Officer
John.chou@flowr.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


