THE FLOWR CORPORATION

(FLWR)
The Flowr Corporation Announces Completion of Early Debenture Conversion

12/24/2020 | 05:00pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the early conversion of certain of its 10.0% subordinated secured convertible debentures due April 27, 2024 (the “Debentures”) pursuant to the previously announced early conversion opportunity (the “Early Conversion Opportunity”). Approximately $16.4 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures were converted under the Early Conversion Opportunity, resulting in the issuance of approximately 47.8 million common shares of the Company. Upon closing of the Early Conversion Opportunity, there were approximately $5.1 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures still outstanding. All such outstanding Debentures will continue to be governed by the terms of the indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated April 27, 2020, as amended.

For more information regarding the Early Conversion Opportunity, please refer to the Company’s material change report dated November 26, 2020, which is available online under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia.  Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility.  From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products.  Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by kind magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.  

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:
Lance Emanuel
Interim CEO

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
Thierry Elmaleh
Head of Capital Markets
(877) 356-9726 ext. 1528
thierry@flowr.ca

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such information and statements are based on the current expectations of Flowr’s management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Flowr’s management believes that the assumptions underlying such information and statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Flowr, including risks relating to: general economic and stock market conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Flowr to implement its business strategies; Flowr’s inability to produce or sell premium quality cannabis, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Flowr’s filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators; the Company’s inability to raise capital or have the liquidity to operate or advance its strategic initiatives and many other factors beyond the control of Flowr.

Although Flowr has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking information or statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Flowr undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. When considering such forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Flowr’s Annual Information Form dated April 29, 2020 (the “AIF”) and filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada. The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information or statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 9,44 M 7,35 M 7,35 M
Net income 2020 -32,1 M -25,0 M -25,0 M
Net Debt 2020 31,5 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61,0 M 47,6 M 47,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,80x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart THE FLOWR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Flowr Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FLOWR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,15 CAD
Last Close Price 0,42 CAD
Spread / Highest target 382%
Spread / Average Target 177%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vinay Tolia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lance Emanuel President
Steven A. Klein Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Irina Hossu Chief Financial Officer
Lyle Oberg Executive Director, Chief Policy & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE FLOWR CORPORATION-79.04%48
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION27.13%10 062
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.94.25%8 185
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-16.78%5 075
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.166.17%3 809
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.6.73%3 766
