  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. The Flowr Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLWR   CA34354X1087

THE FLOWR CORPORATION

(FLWR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:54 2022-10-17 am EDT
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
The Flowr Corporation Announces Resignation of Director

10/17/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) announces that Stephen Arbib has resigned from the board of directors of the Company effective immediately.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Canadian cannabis company with its operating campus, located in Kelowna, British Columbia. Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.  

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Darren Karasiuk
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
investors@flowrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to: the Company’s expectation that it will build on its achievements as it continues to invest in sales and marketing;; Flowr’s business, production and products; Flowr’s plans to provide premium quality cannabis to adult use recreational and medical markets;; the Company’s ability to obtain licensing from Health Canada and other regulatory authorities with respect to its properties and facilities; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Flowr to implement its business strategies; and the ability of Flowr to produce or sell premium quality cannabis. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “foresee”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. We do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the Company’s other publicly filed documents, which can be accessed under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2021 12,3 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
Net income 2021 -85,5 M -62,3 M -62,3 M
Net Debt 2021 17,1 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 7,77 M 7,77 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart THE FLOWR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Flowr Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Darren Karasiuk Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Chou Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Arbib Chairman
Bonnie Donovan Vice President-Operations
Joanne Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FLOWR CORPORATION-58.33%8
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.14.95%5 258
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-30.89%3 052
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-33.94%2 118
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-31.54%1 368
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-26.59%1 271