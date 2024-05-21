THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 ST MARCH As.At As.At Change 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 % Audited ASSETS Rs. 000 Rs. 000 Non-current assets Property, plant & equipment 1,131,834 1,157,963 (2) Right of use assets 39,442 41,355 (5) Intangible assets 710 1,393 (49) Current assets 1,171,986 1,200,711 (2) Inventories 28,266 25,926 9 Trade and other receivables 58,935 24,169 144 Advances and prepayments 47,967 37,537 28 Short term deposits 862,331 523,579 65 Cash and cash equivalants 8,705 14,709 (41) Total assets 1,006,204 625,920 61 2,178,190 1,826,631 19 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and Reserves Stated capital 1,108,867 1,108,867 - Accumilated Profits/(losses) 706,480 500,278 (41) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,815,347 1,609,145 (13) Non controlling interest 1 1 - Total equity 1,815,348 1,609,146 (13) Non-Current Liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 61,712 57,255 (8) Retired benefit obligation 30,449 19,675 (55) Deferred tax liabilities 44,636 7,782 (474) Current Liabilities 136,797 84,712 (61) Trade and other payables 121,857 74,576 (63) Contract liabilities 61,917 39,056 (59) Interest bearing loans and borrowings 13,329 12,193 (9) Income tax payables 28,942 6,948 (317) 226,045 132,773 (70) Total equity and liabilities (19) 2,178,190 1,826,631 Net asset value per share (Rs.) 16.37 14.51

