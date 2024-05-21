THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31 ST MARCH 2024

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 ST MARCH

As.At

As.At

Change

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

%

Audited

ASSETS

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Non-current assets

Property, plant & equipment

1,131,834

1,157,963

(2)

Right of use assets

39,442

41,355

(5)

Intangible assets

710

1,393

(49)

Current assets

1,171,986

1,200,711

(2)

Inventories

28,266

25,926

9

Trade and other receivables

58,935

24,169

144

Advances and prepayments

47,967

37,537

28

Short term deposits

862,331

523,579

65

Cash and cash equivalants

8,705

14,709

(41)

Total assets

1,006,204

625,920

61

2,178,190

1,826,631

19

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated capital

1,108,867

1,108,867

-

Accumilated Profits/(losses)

706,480

500,278

(41)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

1,815,347

1,609,145

(13)

Non controlling interest

1

1

-

Total equity

1,815,348

1,609,146

(13)

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

61,712

57,255

(8)

Retired benefit obligation

30,449

19,675

(55)

Deferred tax liabilities

44,636

7,782

(474)

Current Liabilities

136,797

84,712

(61)

Trade and other payables

121,857

74,576

(63)

Contract liabilities

61,917

39,056

(59)

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

13,329

12,193

(9)

Income tax payables

28,942

6,948

(317)

226,045

132,773

(70)

Total equity and liabilities

(19)

2,178,190

1,826,631

Net asset value per share (Rs.)

16.37

14.51

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007

Sgd

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preperation and presentaion of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board by,

Sgd

Sgd

Director

Director

Colombo

17 th May 2024

Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH

FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED

Change

YEAR TO DATE

Change

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

%

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

%

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Revenue

407,042

183,760

122

921,487

434,696

112

Cost of sales

(90,522)

(62,268)

(45)

(282,850)

(170,082)

(66)

Gross profit

161

141

316,520

121,492

638,637

264,614

Other

income and gains

(2,422)

(10,334)

(77)

3,162

6,777

(53)

Selling

and marketing expenses

(19,379)

(10,307)

(88)

(53,565)

(26,440)

(103)

Administrative expenses

(110,893)

(91,313)

(21)

(408,259)

(319,792)

(28)

Finance cost

(1,862)

(1,792)

(4)

(7,346)

(7,823)

6

Finance income

24,563

24,862

1

94,076

81,984

15

Profit/(Loss) before tax

533

39,321

206,527

32,608

266,705

(680)

Income (tax expenses)/ reversal

(67,748)

(5,455)

(1,142)

(54,363)

(19,162)

(184)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

411

1,170

138,779

27,153

212,342

(19,842)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligation

(7,675)

461

(1,765)

(7,675)

461

(1,765)

Income tax effect

1,535

(138)

1,212

1,535

(138)

1,212

Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods

(6,140)

323

(2,001)

(6,140)

323

(2,001)

Other comprehensive income for the year ,net of tax

(2,001)

(2,001)

(6,140)

323

(6,140)

323

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period net of tax

383

1,156

132,639

27,476

206,202

(19,519)

Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to

Entire profit and total comprehensive income is attributable to the equity holders of the parent

Basic earnings/(loss) Per Share

1.25

0.24

(411)

1.91

(0.18)

1,170

Dividend per share

-

-

-

-

Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited : Figures in brackets indicate deductions

COMPANY, STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 ST MARCH

As.At

As.At

Change

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

%

Audited

ASSETS

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Non-current assets

Investment in subsidiary

1,000,010

1,000,010

-

1,000,010

1,000,010

-

Current assets

Other receivables

84,957

92,777

(8)

Cash and cash equivalents

43

44

(2)

Total assets

85,000

92,821

(8)

1,085,010

1,092,831

-

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Stated capital

1,108,867

1,108,867

-

Accumilated profits/(losses)

(25,766)

(18,044)

43

Total equity

1,083,101

1,090,823

-

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

-

-

Retirement benefit obligation

-

-

-

Current liabilities

-

-

Trade & other payables

1,909

2,008

5

Bank overdraft

-

-

-

Total equity and liabilities

1,909

2,008

5

1,085,010

1,092,831

-

Net asset value per share (Rs.)

9.77

9.84

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007

Sgd

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preperation and presentaion of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board by,

Sgd

Sgd

Director

Director

Colombo

17 th May

2024

Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited

COMPANY, STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH

FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED

Change

YEAR TO DATE

Change

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

%

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

%

Revenue

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

-

-

-

-

-

Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

Gross profit

-

-

-

-

-

Other income and gains

-

-

-

-

-

-

Selling and marketing expenses

-

-

-

-

Administrative expenses

(2,013)

(923)

(118)

(7,723)

(4,367)

(77)

Finance cost

-

-

-

-

-

-

Finance income

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(2,013)

(923)

(118)

(7,723)

(4,367)

(77)

Income tax expenses

-

-

-

-

-

Profit /(Loss) for the period

(118)

(77)

(2,013)

(923)

(7,723)

(4,367)

Other comprehensive income/(Loss)

-

Total comprehensive income/(Loss) for the period

(118)

(77)

(2,013)

(923)

(7,723)

(4,367)

Basic Earnings / (Loss) per share for the period

(0.02)

(0.01)

(118)

(0.07)

(0.04)

(77)

Dividend per share

-

-

-

-

-

Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited : Figures in brackets indicate deductions

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH

Attributable to the equity holders

of the parent

Stated Capital

Accumulated

Non

Total

Group

Controlling

Profit

Interest

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Balance as at 01st April 2023

1,108,867

500,278

1

1,609,146

Profit for the period

-

212,342

-

212,342

-

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

-

(6,140)

-

(6,140)

Balance as at 31 st March 2024

1,108,867

706,480

1

1,815,348

Balance as at 01 st April 2022

1,108,867

519,797

1

1,628,665

Loss for the period

-

(19,842)

-

(19,842)

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

-

323

-

323

Balance as at 31 st March 2023

1,108,867

500,278

1

1,609,146

Company

Stated

Accumulated

Total

Capital

Profit/(Losses)

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Balance as at 01st April 2023

1,108,867

(18,043)

1,090,824

Loss for the period

-

(7,723)

(7,723)

Balance as at 31 st March 2024

1,108,867

(25,766)

1,083,101

Balance as at 01 st April 2022

1,108,867

(13,677)

1,095,190

Loss for the period

-

(4,367)

(4,367)

Balance as at 31 st March 2023

1,108,867

(18,044)

1,090,823

Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited :Figures in brackets indicate deductions

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31 ST MARCH

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

Group

Company

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

Cash Flows From / (Used in) Operating Activities

Profit/(Loss) before tax

266,705

(680)

(7,723)

(4,367)

Adjustments for

Depreciation

62,638

63,490

-

-

Amortisation of intangible assets

706

1,086

Depreciation of right of use assets

1,913

1,913

-

-

Finance cost

7,346

7,824

-

-

Finance income

(94,076)

(81,984)

-

-

(Profit)/Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

500

1,462

-

-

Provision for defined benefit obligation

5,964

3,695

-

-

Operating Profit/(Loss) before working capital changes

251,697

(3,194)

(7,723)

(4,367)

(Increase)/ decrease in inventories

(2,340)

(6,120)

-

-

(Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables and prepayments

(45,196)

15,927

7,820

4,242

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables and contract liabilities

70,142

(4,632)

(98)

125

Cash Generated from / (used in) operations

274,303

1,981

(1)

-

Finance cost paid

(45)

(851)

-

-

Defined benefit obligation paid

(2,865)

(2,666)

-

-

Income tax paid

(87)

(16,840)

-

-

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

271,306

(18,376)

(1)

-

Cash flows from / (used in) investing activities

Proceeds from disposal of property pant and equipment

371

179

-

-

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(37,985)

(16,867)

-

-

Acquisition of intangible assets

(24)

(783)

-

-

Withdrawals /(investment ) treasury bills

(111,504)

(204,830)

-

-

Investement in fixed deposits

(724,316)

(334,254)

Withdrawal of fixed deposits

497,069

579,113

-

-

Finance income received

100,789

44,144

-

-

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

(275,600)

66,702

-

-

Cash Flows from (used in) financing activities

Re-payment of bank loans

-

(82,705)

-

-

Principal payments under finance lease liabilities

(3,902)

(3,620)

-

-

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

(3,902)

(86,325)

-

-

Net increase/(decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents

(8,197)

(38,000)

(1)

-

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

6,868

44,868

44

44

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

(1,329)

6,868

43

44

For the purpose of the cash flow statement, the period end cash and cash equivalents comprise of the following:

Cash at Bank & In Hand

8,705

14,709

43

44

Bank Overdraft

(10,034)

(7,841)

-

-

(1,329)

6,868

43

44

Note :The above figures for the interim period

are not audited

:Figures in brackets indicate deductions

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH

1.

Market Price of Ordinary Shares

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Rs.

Rs.

Highest Price Per Share for the Quarter

23.00

23.50

Lowest Price Per Share for the Quarter

18.00

14.00

Last Traded

23.00

22.00

2.

Financial year of the Company / Group ends on 31st March . Interim figures are for three months ended 31 st March 2024

3.

The Statement of Financial Position of the Company and Group as at 31 st March 2024 and Statements of Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flow for

the period then ended have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standars 34 ,interim financial statements and are in agreement with

the books of accounts maintained by the group and have provided the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

4.

The presentation and classification of figures for the corresponding period of the previous year have been amended, where relevant, to be comparable

with those for the current year.

5.

All values included in these Financial Statements are in' 000' rupees unless otherwise stated.

6.

Subsidiaries.

The Subsidiaries and its controlling percentages of the Group,which have been consolidated are as follows

Subsidiaries

2024

2023

Nature of the Operations

Direct holding

La Forteresse (Private) Limited

100%

100%

Operation of Small Luxurry Hotel

Indirect holding

Summer Season Mirissa (Private ) Limited

99.99%

99.99%

Operations not yet commenced

Investment in subsidiaries are carried at cost less impairments (if any) in the separate financial statements

7. Net Assets value per Share has been calculated, for all periods, based on the number of shares in issue as at 31 st March 2024, amounting to 110,886,684.

8. There has not been a significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities,which were disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended

31 st

March 2023.

  1. There have been no material events occurring after the Balance Sheet date that require adjustments or disclosure to interim financial statements as at 31 st March 2024.
  2. Graphical Analysis of Seasonality performance - For the Quarter

450,000

400,000

350,000

300,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

-

(50,000)

(100,000)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Revenue

Profit / (Loss) from Operating Activities

Net Profit /( Loss)

  1. The percentage of the shares held by public as at 31 st March 2024 was 16.863% Comprising of 1808 Shareholders. (31 st March 2023 -16.93% Comprising 1842 shareholders)
  2. The float adjusted market capitalization as at 31 st March 2024 - Rs.430,070,997.00
  3. The Float adjusted market capitalization of the company falls under Option 2 of Rule 7.13.1(b) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Company has complied with the minimum public holding requirment applicable under the said option.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024

  1. The interim financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies and methods set out in the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 and are in compliance with the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
  2. The number of shares held by the Board of Directors as of 31 st March 2024 are as follows:

Name of the Director

No of Shares

%

1

Mr. Malik Joseph Fernando

833,333

0.75

2

Mr.L.N.De Silva Wijeyeratne

Nil

-

3

Mr.J.A.S.Sumith Adhihetty

13,741

0.01

4

Mr.C.Vishvajit Cabraal

Nil

-

5

Mr.K.D.Harindra Perera

Nil

-

6

Mr.C.Umagiliya Weerawardena

Nil

-

7

Mr.Jan Peter Vant Twest

Nil

-

8

Mr.Jitendra Romesh Gunaratne

Nil

-

9

Mr.Dilhan Crishantha Fernando

833,333

0.75

10

Ms. Amarasunghe Arachchige Kawshi Amarasinghe

Nil

11

Mr.Wasantha Leelananda

Nil

12

Ms.K.A.D.B Perera

Nil

13

Mr.R.N.Malinga (Alternate Director to Malik J Fernando)

Nil

-

Mr. Amrit Merril Joseph Fernando (Alternate Director to Mr.D.C Fernando)

Nil

14

-

16. Twenty largest shareholders of the company as of 31 st March 2024 are as follows:

Name of the Share Holder

No of Shares

%

1

M J F HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED

28,616,411

25.807

2

VALLIBEL LEISURE (PRIVATE) LIMITED

24,417,932

22.021

3

VALLIBEL ONE PLC

20,618,257

18.594

4

MR.K.D.D. PERERA

10,329,317

9.315

5

L B FINANCE PLC

4,051,100

3.653

6

MR. MERRIL J FERNANDO(DECEASED)

2,124,400

1.916

7

MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/S.A.A HASITHA

1,627,771

1.468

8

BANK OF CEYLON NO. 1 ACCOUNT

1,451,100

1.309

9

SEYLAN BANK PLC/JAYANTHA DEWAGE

1,441,400

1.300

10

MR. A P L FERNANDO

1,144,400

1.032

11

MR. M. J. FERNANDO

833,333

0.752

12

MR D.C FERNANDO

833,333

0.752

13

EMFI CAPITAL LIMITED

826,793

0.746

14

MSS INVESTMENTS(PRIVATE ) LIMITED

663,267

0.598

15

MR.M.P.D COORAY

658,145

0.594

16

DR.D.JAYANNTHA

621,000

0.560

17

MR.G.V.C.Y PANDITHARATHNA

514,714

0.464

18

MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/D.WEERASINGH

499,327

0.450

19

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/MUSHTAQ MOHAMED FUAD

378,704

0.342

20

ROYAL CERAMICS LANKA PLC

336,100

0.303

Corporate Information

Name of the Company

Secretaries

The Fortress Resorts PLC

P W Corporate Secretarial (Pvt) Ltd.

No.3/17, Kynsey Road.

Company Registration No

Colombo 08.

PQ 207

Telephone : 011 4640360-3

Fax : 011 4740588

Legal Form

Email: pwcs@pwcs.lk

External Auditors

Public Quoted Company with Limited Liability,

Quoted on the Diri Savi Board of the Colombo

Ernst & Young

Stock Exchange.

Chartered Accountants

201,De Seram Place,

Registered Office

Colombo 10.

Level 29, West Tower

Internal Auditors

World Trade Center, Echelon Square

Colombo 01.

KPMG

32A, Sir Mohamed Macan Markar Mawatha,

Board Of Directors

Colombo 03, 00700

Tel: +94 11 5426 426

Mr.K D Harindra Perera (Chairman)

Fax: +94 11 2445 872

Mr. J A S Sumith Adhihetty

Mr. Malik Joseph Fernando

(Alternate Director Mr.R N Malinga)

Bankers

Mr. L N De Silva Wijeyeratne

Mr.Chathura Vishvajit Cabraal

Bank of Ceylon

Mr.C Umagiliya Weerawardena

Sampath Bank PLC

Mr.Jitendra Romesh Gunaratne

Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC

Mr.Jan Peter Vant Twest

Mr.Dilhan Crishantha Fernando

(Alternate Director Mr.Amrith Merril Joseph Fernando)

Ms.K A D B Perera

Ms. Amarasunghe Arachchige Kawshi Amarasinghe

Mr. Vasantha Leelananda

Subsidiary Companies

La Forteresse (Private) Limited

Summer Season Mirissa (Pvt) Ltd

Hotel

The Fortress Resorts & Spa, Koggala

Telephone : 091 4389400

Fax : 091 4389458

Email: info@thefortress.lk

