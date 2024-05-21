THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31 ST MARCH 2024
THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 ST MARCH
As.At
As.At
Change
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
%
Audited
ASSETS
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Non-current assets
Property, plant & equipment
1,131,834
1,157,963
(2)
Right of use assets
39,442
41,355
(5)
Intangible assets
710
1,393
(49)
Current assets
1,171,986
1,200,711
(2)
Inventories
28,266
25,926
9
Trade and other receivables
58,935
24,169
144
Advances and prepayments
47,967
37,537
28
Short term deposits
862,331
523,579
65
Cash and cash equivalants
8,705
14,709
(41)
Total assets
1,006,204
625,920
61
2,178,190
1,826,631
19
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated capital
1,108,867
1,108,867
-
Accumilated Profits/(losses)
706,480
500,278
(41)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
1,815,347
1,609,145
(13)
Non controlling interest
1
1
-
Total equity
1,815,348
1,609,146
(13)
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
61,712
57,255
(8)
Retired benefit obligation
30,449
19,675
(55)
Deferred tax liabilities
44,636
7,782
(474)
Current Liabilities
136,797
84,712
(61)
Trade and other payables
121,857
74,576
(63)
Contract liabilities
61,917
39,056
(59)
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
13,329
12,193
(9)
Income tax payables
28,942
6,948
(317)
226,045
132,773
(70)
Total equity and liabilities
(19)
2,178,190
1,826,631
Net asset value per share (Rs.)
16.37
14.51
I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007
Sgd
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preperation and presentaion of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board by,
Sgd
Sgd
Director
Director
Colombo
17 th May 2024
Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited
THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH
FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED
Change
YEAR TO DATE
Change
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
%
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
%
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Revenue
407,042
183,760
122
921,487
434,696
112
Cost of sales
(90,522)
(62,268)
(45)
(282,850)
(170,082)
(66)
Gross profit
161
141
316,520
121,492
638,637
264,614
Other
income and gains
(2,422)
(10,334)
(77)
3,162
6,777
(53)
Selling
and marketing expenses
(19,379)
(10,307)
(88)
(53,565)
(26,440)
(103)
Administrative expenses
(110,893)
(91,313)
(21)
(408,259)
(319,792)
(28)
Finance cost
(1,862)
(1,792)
(4)
(7,346)
(7,823)
6
Finance income
24,563
24,862
1
94,076
81,984
15
Profit/(Loss) before tax
533
39,321
206,527
32,608
266,705
(680)
Income (tax expenses)/ reversal
(67,748)
(5,455)
(1,142)
(54,363)
(19,162)
(184)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
411
1,170
138,779
27,153
212,342
(19,842)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligation
(7,675)
461
(1,765)
(7,675)
461
(1,765)
Income tax effect
1,535
(138)
1,212
1,535
(138)
1,212
Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods
(6,140)
323
(2,001)
(6,140)
323
(2,001)
Other comprehensive income for the year ,net of tax
(2,001)
(2,001)
(6,140)
323
(6,140)
323
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period net of tax
383
1,156
132,639
27,476
206,202
(19,519)
Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to
Entire profit and total comprehensive income is attributable to the equity holders of the parent
Basic earnings/(loss) Per Share
1.25
0.24
(411)
1.91
(0.18)
1,170
Dividend per share
-
-
-
-
Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited : Figures in brackets indicate deductions
THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024
COMPANY, STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 ST MARCH
As.At
As.At
Change
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
%
Audited
ASSETS
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Non-current assets
Investment in subsidiary
1,000,010
1,000,010
-
1,000,010
1,000,010
-
Current assets
Other receivables
84,957
92,777
(8)
Cash and cash equivalents
43
44
(2)
Total assets
85,000
92,821
(8)
1,085,010
1,092,831
-
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Stated capital
1,108,867
1,108,867
-
Accumilated profits/(losses)
(25,766)
(18,044)
43
Total equity
1,083,101
1,090,823
-
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
-
-
Retirement benefit obligation
-
-
-
Current liabilities
-
-
Trade & other payables
1,909
2,008
5
Bank overdraft
-
-
-
Total equity and liabilities
1,909
2,008
5
1,085,010
1,092,831
-
Net asset value per share (Rs.)
9.77
9.84
I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007
Sgd
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preperation and presentaion of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board by,
Sgd
Sgd
Director
Director
Colombo
17 th May
2024
Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited
THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024
COMPANY, STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH
FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED
Change
YEAR TO DATE
Change
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
%
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
%
Revenue
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
-
-
-
-
-
Cost of sales
-
-
-
-
-
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
-
Other income and gains
-
-
-
-
-
-
Selling and marketing expenses
-
-
-
-
Administrative expenses
(2,013)
(923)
(118)
(7,723)
(4,367)
(77)
Finance cost
-
-
-
-
-
-
Finance income
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) before tax
(2,013)
(923)
(118)
(7,723)
(4,367)
(77)
Income tax expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Profit /(Loss) for the period
(118)
(77)
(2,013)
(923)
(7,723)
(4,367)
Other comprehensive income/(Loss)
-
Total comprehensive income/(Loss) for the period
(118)
(77)
(2,013)
(923)
(7,723)
(4,367)
Basic Earnings / (Loss) per share for the period
(0.02)
(0.01)
(118)
(0.07)
(0.04)
(77)
Dividend per share
-
-
-
-
-
Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited : Figures in brackets indicate deductions
THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH
Attributable to the equity holders
of the parent
Stated Capital
Accumulated
Non
Total
Group
Controlling
Profit
Interest
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Balance as at 01st April 2023
1,108,867
500,278
1
1,609,146
Profit for the period
-
212,342
-
212,342
-
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
-
(6,140)
-
(6,140)
Balance as at 31 st March 2024
1,108,867
706,480
1
1,815,348
Balance as at 01 st April 2022
1,108,867
519,797
1
1,628,665
Loss for the period
-
(19,842)
-
(19,842)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
-
323
-
323
Balance as at 31 st March 2023
1,108,867
500,278
1
1,609,146
Company
Stated
Accumulated
Total
Capital
Profit/(Losses)
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Balance as at 01st April 2023
1,108,867
(18,043)
1,090,824
Loss for the period
-
(7,723)
(7,723)
Balance as at 31 st March 2024
1,108,867
(25,766)
1,083,101
Balance as at 01 st April 2022
1,108,867
(13,677)
1,095,190
Loss for the period
-
(4,367)
(4,367)
Balance as at 31 st March 2023
1,108,867
(18,044)
1,090,823
Note :The above figures for the interim period are not audited :Figures in brackets indicate deductions
THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31 ST MARCH
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
Group
Company
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
Cash Flows From / (Used in) Operating Activities
Profit/(Loss) before tax
266,705
(680)
(7,723)
(4,367)
Adjustments for
Depreciation
62,638
63,490
-
-
Amortisation of intangible assets
706
1,086
Depreciation of right of use assets
1,913
1,913
-
-
Finance cost
7,346
7,824
-
-
Finance income
(94,076)
(81,984)
-
-
(Profit)/Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment
500
1,462
-
-
Provision for defined benefit obligation
5,964
3,695
-
-
Operating Profit/(Loss) before working capital changes
251,697
(3,194)
(7,723)
(4,367)
(Increase)/ decrease in inventories
(2,340)
(6,120)
-
-
(Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables and prepayments
(45,196)
15,927
7,820
4,242
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables and contract liabilities
70,142
(4,632)
(98)
125
Cash Generated from / (used in) operations
274,303
1,981
(1)
-
Finance cost paid
(45)
(851)
-
-
Defined benefit obligation paid
(2,865)
(2,666)
-
-
Income tax paid
(87)
(16,840)
-
-
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
271,306
(18,376)
(1)
-
Cash flows from / (used in) investing activities
Proceeds from disposal of property pant and equipment
371
179
-
-
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(37,985)
(16,867)
-
-
Acquisition of intangible assets
(24)
(783)
-
-
Withdrawals /(investment ) treasury bills
(111,504)
(204,830)
-
-
Investement in fixed deposits
(724,316)
(334,254)
Withdrawal of fixed deposits
497,069
579,113
-
-
Finance income received
100,789
44,144
-
-
Net cash from/(used in) investing activities
(275,600)
66,702
-
-
Cash Flows from (used in) financing activities
Re-payment of bank loans
-
(82,705)
-
-
Principal payments under finance lease liabilities
(3,902)
(3,620)
-
-
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
(3,902)
(86,325)
-
-
Net increase/(decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents
(8,197)
(38,000)
(1)
-
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
6,868
44,868
44
44
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
(1,329)
6,868
43
44
For the purpose of the cash flow statement, the period end cash and cash equivalents comprise of the following:
Cash at Bank & In Hand
8,705
14,709
43
44
Bank Overdraft
(10,034)
(7,841)
-
-
(1,329)
6,868
43
44
Note :The above figures for the interim period
are not audited
:Figures in brackets indicate deductions
THE FORTRESS RESORTS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH
1.
Market Price of Ordinary Shares
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Rs.
Rs.
Highest Price Per Share for the Quarter
23.00
23.50
Lowest Price Per Share for the Quarter
18.00
14.00
Last Traded
23.00
22.00
2.
Financial year of the Company / Group ends on 31st March . Interim figures are for three months ended 31 st March 2024
3.
The Statement of Financial Position of the Company and Group as at 31 st March 2024 and Statements of Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flow for
the period then ended have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standars 34 ,interim financial statements and are in agreement with
the books of accounts maintained by the group and have provided the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.
4.
The presentation and classification of figures for the corresponding period of the previous year have been amended, where relevant, to be comparable
with those for the current year.
5.
All values included in these Financial Statements are in' 000' rupees unless otherwise stated.
6.
Subsidiaries.
The Subsidiaries and its controlling percentages of the Group,which have been consolidated are as follows
Subsidiaries
2024
2023
Nature of the Operations
Direct holding
La Forteresse (Private) Limited
100%
100%
Operation of Small Luxurry Hotel
Indirect holding
Summer Season Mirissa (Private ) Limited
99.99%
99.99%
Operations not yet commenced
Investment in subsidiaries are carried at cost less impairments (if any) in the separate financial statements
7. Net Assets value per Share has been calculated, for all periods, based on the number of shares in issue as at 31 st March 2024, amounting to 110,886,684.
8. There has not been a significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities,which were disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended
31 st
March 2023.
- There have been no material events occurring after the Balance Sheet date that require adjustments or disclosure to interim financial statements as at 31 st March 2024.
- Graphical Analysis of Seasonality performance - For the Quarter
450,000
400,000
350,000
300,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
-
(50,000)
(100,000)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Revenue
Profit / (Loss) from Operating Activities
Net Profit /( Loss)
- The percentage of the shares held by public as at 31 st March 2024 was 16.863% Comprising of 1808 Shareholders. (31 st March 2023 -16.93% Comprising 1842 shareholders)
- The float adjusted market capitalization as at 31 st March 2024 - Rs.430,070,997.00
- The Float adjusted market capitalization of the company falls under Option 2 of Rule 7.13.1(b) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Company has complied with the minimum public holding requirment applicable under the said option.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2024
- The interim financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies and methods set out in the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 and are in compliance with the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
- The number of shares held by the Board of Directors as of 31 st March 2024 are as follows:
Name of the Director
No of Shares
%
1
Mr. Malik Joseph Fernando
833,333
0.75
2
Mr.L.N.De Silva Wijeyeratne
Nil
-
3
Mr.J.A.S.Sumith Adhihetty
13,741
0.01
4
Mr.C.Vishvajit Cabraal
Nil
-
5
Mr.K.D.Harindra Perera
Nil
-
6
Mr.C.Umagiliya Weerawardena
Nil
-
7
Mr.Jan Peter Vant Twest
Nil
-
8
Mr.Jitendra Romesh Gunaratne
Nil
-
9
Mr.Dilhan Crishantha Fernando
833,333
0.75
10
Ms. Amarasunghe Arachchige Kawshi Amarasinghe
Nil
11
Mr.Wasantha Leelananda
Nil
12
Ms.K.A.D.B Perera
Nil
13
Mr.R.N.Malinga (Alternate Director to Malik J Fernando)
Nil
-
Mr. Amrit Merril Joseph Fernando (Alternate Director to Mr.D.C Fernando)
Nil
14
-
16. Twenty largest shareholders of the company as of 31 st March 2024 are as follows:
Name of the Share Holder
No of Shares
%
1
M J F HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED
28,616,411
25.807
2
VALLIBEL LEISURE (PRIVATE) LIMITED
24,417,932
22.021
3
VALLIBEL ONE PLC
20,618,257
18.594
4
MR.K.D.D. PERERA
10,329,317
9.315
5
L B FINANCE PLC
4,051,100
3.653
6
MR. MERRIL J FERNANDO(DECEASED)
2,124,400
1.916
7
MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/S.A.A HASITHA
1,627,771
1.468
8
BANK OF CEYLON NO. 1 ACCOUNT
1,451,100
1.309
9
SEYLAN BANK PLC/JAYANTHA DEWAGE
1,441,400
1.300
10
MR. A P L FERNANDO
1,144,400
1.032
11
MR. M. J. FERNANDO
833,333
0.752
12
MR D.C FERNANDO
833,333
0.752
13
EMFI CAPITAL LIMITED
826,793
0.746
14
MSS INVESTMENTS(PRIVATE ) LIMITED
663,267
0.598
15
MR.M.P.D COORAY
658,145
0.594
16
DR.D.JAYANNTHA
621,000
0.560
17
MR.G.V.C.Y PANDITHARATHNA
514,714
0.464
18
MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/D.WEERASINGH
499,327
0.450
19
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/MUSHTAQ MOHAMED FUAD
378,704
0.342
20
ROYAL CERAMICS LANKA PLC
336,100
0.303
Corporate Information
Name of the Company
Secretaries
The Fortress Resorts PLC
P W Corporate Secretarial (Pvt) Ltd.
No.3/17, Kynsey Road.
Company Registration No
Colombo 08.
PQ 207
Telephone : 011 4640360-3
Fax : 011 4740588
Legal Form
Email: pwcs@pwcs.lk
External Auditors
Public Quoted Company with Limited Liability,
Quoted on the Diri Savi Board of the Colombo
Ernst & Young
Stock Exchange.
Chartered Accountants
201,De Seram Place,
Registered Office
Colombo 10.
Level 29, West Tower
Internal Auditors
World Trade Center, Echelon Square
Colombo 01.
KPMG
32A, Sir Mohamed Macan Markar Mawatha,
Board Of Directors
Colombo 03, 00700
Tel: +94 11 5426 426
Mr.K D Harindra Perera (Chairman)
Fax: +94 11 2445 872
Mr. J A S Sumith Adhihetty
Mr. Malik Joseph Fernando
(Alternate Director Mr.R N Malinga)
Bankers
Mr. L N De Silva Wijeyeratne
Mr.Chathura Vishvajit Cabraal
Bank of Ceylon
Mr.C Umagiliya Weerawardena
Sampath Bank PLC
Mr.Jitendra Romesh Gunaratne
Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC
Mr.Jan Peter Vant Twest
Mr.Dilhan Crishantha Fernando
(Alternate Director Mr.Amrith Merril Joseph Fernando)
Ms.K A D B Perera
Ms. Amarasunghe Arachchige Kawshi Amarasinghe
Mr. Vasantha Leelananda
Subsidiary Companies
La Forteresse (Private) Limited
Summer Season Mirissa (Pvt) Ltd
Hotel
The Fortress Resorts & Spa, Koggala
Telephone : 091 4389400
Fax : 091 4389458
Email: info@thefortress.lk
