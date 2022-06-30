Foschini : Changes to Audit Committee

THE FOSCHINI GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1937/009504/06) Share code: TFG
ISIN: ZAE000148466
("TFG" or "the Company")
Changes to Audit Committee
In compliance with paragraph 3.59(c) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following changes to the Audit Committee with effect from 1 July 2022:
-
Ronnie Stein, an independent non-executive director, will step down as a member of the Audit Committee; and
-
Graham Davin, an independent non-executive director will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee.
These changes are as a result of the continual review process, by the Nomination Committee, with regard to the composition of the Board and Board Committees as well as the need for succession planning and renewal and aims to align the Company with Corporate Governance requirements and best practices.
Cape Town
30 June 2022
Sponsor:
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
The Foschini Group Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:09 UTC.