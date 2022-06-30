Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  The Foschini Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    TFG   ZAE000148466

THE FOSCHINI GROUP LIMITED

(TFG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
123.46 ZAR   -0.48%
10:03aFOSCHINI : Changes to Audit Committee
PU
06/29COVID can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls
RE
06/10TRANSCRIPT : The Foschini Group Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 10, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Foschini : Changes to Audit Committee

06/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
THE FOSCHINI GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1937/009504/06) Share code: TFG

ISIN: ZAE000148466

("TFG" or "the Company")

Changes to Audit Committee

In compliance with paragraph 3.59(c) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following changes to the Audit Committee with effect from 1 July 2022:

  • Ronnie Stein, an independent non-executive director, will step down as a member of the Audit Committee; and
  • Graham Davin, an independent non-executive director will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee.

These changes are as a result of the continual review process, by the Nomination Committee, with regard to the composition of the Board and Board Committees as well as the need for succession planning and renewal and aims to align the Company with Corporate Governance requirements and best practices.

Cape Town

30 June 2022

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

The Foschini Group Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 806 M 2 568 M 2 568 M
Net income 2022 3 040 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2022 10 068 M 619 M 619 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 40 149 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 508
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart THE FOSCHINI GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Foschini Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FOSCHINI GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 123,46 ZAR
Average target price 152,29 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Edward Thunström Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bongiwe Ntuli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Lewis Chairman
Ronnie Stein Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatima Abrahams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FOSCHINI GROUP LIMITED-0.36%2 467
INDITEX-23.20%71 399
KERING-29.18%64 366
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.9.54%53 487
ROSS STORES, INC.-36.31%25 128
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-30.13%20 164