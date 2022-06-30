Foschini : Changes to Audit Committee

THE FOSCHINI GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1937/009504/06) Share code: TFG

ISIN: ZAE000148466

("TFG" or "the Company")

Changes to Audit Committee

In compliance with paragraph 3.59(c) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following changes to the Audit Committee with effect from 1 July 2022:

Ronnie Stein, an independent non-executive director, will step down as a member of the Audit Committee; and

non-executive director, will step down as a member of the Audit Committee; and Graham Davin, an independent non-executive director will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee.

These changes are as a result of the continual review process, by the Nomination Committee, with regard to the composition of the Board and Board Committees as well as the need for succession planning and renewal and aims to align the Company with Corporate Governance requirements and best practices.

Cape Town

30 June 2022

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)