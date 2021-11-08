Log in
8 November 2021 – Change of Registrar

11/08/2021 | 12:18pm EST
8 November 2021

The Fulham Shore PLC

("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or the "Group")

Change of Registrar

Fulham Shore (AIM: FUL) announces that it has changed its share registrar from SLC Registrars Limited (trading name of Equiniti David Venus Limited) to Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") with effect from 8 November 2021.

A notification letter will be sent to shareholders advising of this change as well as an invitation to register for online access to their shareholdings.

Please see below for Computershare's contact details:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgewater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0)370 703 6004

Web: www.computershare.com

For further information, please contact:

The Fulham Shore PLC

www.fulhamshore.com

Nick Donaldson / Megan Littlewood

cosec@fulhamshore.com

Singer Capital Markets (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson / James Moat / Kailey Aliyar

Hudson Sandler - Financial PR

fulhamshore@hudsonsandler.com

Alex Brennan / Lucy Wollam

Telephone: 020 7796 4133

Notes for editors

Information on The Fulham Shore PLC

Fulham Shore owns and operates "The Real Greek" ( www.therealgreek.com) and "Franco Manca" ( www.francomanca.co.uk) restaurants.

Fulham Shore was incorporated in March 2012. The Directors believed that there were attractive investment opportunities within the restaurant sector in the UK and that, given their collective experience in the restaurant sector, they could take advantage of the opportunities which existed.

The ordinary shares of the Company were admitted to trading on AIM in October 2014 in order to capitalise on such opportunities and to give the company employees, customers and public the ability to share in the enterprise.

The Real Greek

Since its foundation in London in 1999, The Real Greek group has grown steadily, now offering modern Greek cuisine in 20 restaurants across London and Southern England.

The Real Greek food centres on the delicious, healthy diet of the Eastern Mediterranean, staying true to the Greek ethos of food, family and friends. Dishes are created using premium ingredients sourced from Greece and Cyprus whenever possible, and developed by Tonia Buxton, the face of Greek food in the UK.

The Real Greek's menu and atmosphere retain the spirit of eating in Greece, encouraging diners to take their time eating amongst friends and family, be it a relaxed dinner, family get-together, or a fully catered party.

Franco Manca

Franco Manca opened its first restaurant in 2008 and now has 56 restaurants, primarily in London, but also with restaurants across the UK (e.g. Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter).

Franco Manca's pizza is made from slow-rising sourdough and is baked in an oven that produces high heat. The slow levitation and blast cooking process lock in the flour's natural aroma and moisture, giving a soft and easily digestible crust. Where possible, locally sourced and organic ingredients are used.

Franco Manca has received the following accolades:

Winner of the Casual Dining Best Family Dining Experience Award 2020

Winner of the R200 Best Value Restaurant Operator- Over 20 Sites Award 2019 and 2017

Disclaimer

The Fulham Shore plc published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
