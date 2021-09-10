Log in
    FUL   GB00B9F8VG44

THE FULHAM SHORE PLC

(FUL)
  Report
Fulham Shore : 10 September 2021 – Trading Update

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
10 September 2021

The Fulham Shore plc

("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or "Group")

Trading Update

Accelerating momentum and continued expansion

Fulham Shore is pleased to announce a further update on the Group's recent trading.

Since the Group's Final Results announced on 17th August 2021 Group revenues have continued to grow. In the three completed weeks since (up to 5 September 2021), Group revenues for all restaurants have increased 27% compared to the equivalent period in the 2019 calendar year.

This represents a marked acceleration from the 8% average increase for the eight weeks ended 15 August 2021 announced in the Final Results. The Group's 17 restaurants that are located in the West End of London and city centre office locations, although still down on 2019 levels, have, in these three weeks, continued to see a week-by-week improvement in footfall and revenues as tourists and office workers have started to return.

So far, during the Group's current financial year ending March 2022, we have opened two Franco Manca and, most recently, our 20th The Real Greek in Norwich. This Chantry Place location has opened with strong trading serving an enthusiastic local audience. This takes the total number of restaurants operated by the Group to 75.

Since 17 August 2021, fitting out works have commenced on two new Franco Manca pizzeria, in Blackheath Village and on Baker St in London. 15 more potential sites are in solicitors' hands for both Franco Manca and The Real Greek.

The Group will hold its AGM on Wednesday, 29th September 2021 at 9.00am. On that day, and because of evolving market conditions, a further trading update will be provided together with a statement on the first six months of our financial year which will have ended on 26th September 2021.

David Page, Chairman, commented: "We are very encouraged by the accelerating revenue growth trends during recent weeks despite continued challenging trading conditions. This reflects the popularity and relevance of both Franco Manca and The Real Greek, underpinned by their great food and fantastic value.

We continue to see a number of exciting growth opportunities and are on course to open 10 locations during the current financial year, with more than 150 additional sites in our medium-term plans."

For further information, please contact:

The Fulham Shore PLC

www.fulhamshore.com

David Page / Nick Wong

Via Hudson Sandler

Singer Capital Markets (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson / James Moat / Kailey Aliyar / Hannah Woodley

Hudson Sandler - Financial PR

fulhamshore@hudsonsandler.com

Alex Brennan / Lucy Wollam

Telephone: 020 7796 4133

Notes for editors

Information on The Fulham Shore PLC

Fulham Shore owns and operates "The Real Greek" ( www.therealgreek.com) and "Franco Manca" ( www.francomanca.co.uk) restaurants.

Fulham Shore was incorporated in March 2012. The Directors believed that there were attractive investment opportunities within the restaurant sector in the UK and that, given their collective experience in the restaurant sector, they could take advantage of the opportunities which existed.

The ordinary shares of the Company were admitted to trading on AIM in October 2014 in order to capitalise on such opportunities and to give the company employees, customers and public the ability to share in the enterprise.

The Real Greek

Since its foundation in London in 1999, The Real Greek group has grown steadily, now offering modern Greek cuisine in 20 restaurants across London and Southern England.

The Real Greek food centres on the delicious, healthy diet of the Eastern Mediterranean, staying true to the Greek ethos of food, family and friends. Dishes are created using premium ingredients sourced from Greece and Cyprus whenever possible, and developed by Tonia Buxton, the face of Greek food in the UK.

The Real Greek's menu and atmosphere retain the spirit of eating in Greece, encouraging diners to take their time eating amongst friends and family, be it a relaxed dinner, family get-together, or a fully catered party.

Franco Manca

Franco Manca opened its first restaurant in 2008 and now has 55 restaurants, primarily in London, but also with restaurants across the UK (e.g. Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter).

Franco Manca's pizza is made from slow-rising sourdough and is baked in an oven that produces high heat. The slow levitation and blast cooking process lock in the flour's natural aroma and moisture, giving a soft and easily digestible crust. Where possible, locally sourced and organic ingredients are used.

Franco Manca has received the following accolades:

Winner of the Casual Dining Best Family Dining Experience Award 2020

Winner of the R200 Best Value Restaurant Operator- Over 20 Sites Award 2019 and 2017

Disclaimer

The Fulham Shore plc published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40,3 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net income 2021 -6,31 M -8,73 M -8,73 M
Net Debt 2021 74,6 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 098
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Nabil Ayad Gerges Mankarious Managing Director & Executive Director
Chi Wai Wong Executive Director & Finance Director
David Michael Page Executive Chairman
Martin Andrew Chapman Independent Non-executive Director
Desmond Antony Lalith Gunewardena Independent Non-executive Director
