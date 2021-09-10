Fulham Shore : 10 September 2021 – Trading Update

10 September 2021

The Fulham Shore plc

("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or "Group")

Trading Update

Accelerating momentum and continued expansion

Fulham Shore is pleased to announce a further update on the Group's recent trading.

Since the Group's Final Results announced on 17th August 2021 Group revenues have continued to grow. In the three completed weeks since (up to 5 September 2021), Group revenues for all restaurants have increased 27% compared to the equivalent period in the 2019 calendar year.

This represents a marked acceleration from the 8% average increase for the eight weeks ended 15 August 2021 announced in the Final Results. The Group's 17 restaurants that are located in the West End of London and city centre office locations, although still down on 2019 levels, have, in these three weeks, continued to see a week-by-week improvement in footfall and revenues as tourists and office workers have started to return.

So far, during the Group's current financial year ending March 2022, we have opened two Franco Manca and, most recently, our 20th The Real Greek in Norwich. This Chantry Place location has opened with strong trading serving an enthusiastic local audience. This takes the total number of restaurants operated by the Group to 75.

Since 17 August 2021, fitting out works have commenced on two new Franco Manca pizzeria, in Blackheath Village and on Baker St in London. 15 more potential sites are in solicitors' hands for both Franco Manca and The Real Greek.

The Group will hold its AGM on Wednesday, 29th September 2021 at 9.00am. On that day, and because of evolving market conditions, a further trading update will be provided together with a statement on the first six months of our financial year which will have ended on 26th September 2021.

David Page, Chairman, commented: "We are very encouraged by the accelerating revenue growth trends during recent weeks despite continued challenging trading conditions. This reflects the popularity and relevance of both Franco Manca and The Real Greek, underpinned by their great food and fantastic value.

We continue to see a number of exciting growth opportunities and are on course to open 10 locations during the current financial year, with more than 150 additional sites in our medium-term plans."