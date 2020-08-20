Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Fulham Shore PLC    FUL   GB00B9F8VG44

THE FULHAM SHORE PLC

(FUL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulham Shore : 20 August 2020 – Completion of Banking Facilities and Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 03:17am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

20 August 2020

The Fulham Shore PLC

("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or the "Group")

Completion of fundraise and banking facilities and trading update

The Board of Fulham Shore ("Board") is pleased to announce the completion of the equity fundraise to raise £2.25 million (the "Fundraise") and admission of the 36,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company issued pursuant to the Fundraise to trading on AIM earlier today ("Admission"). In addition, as a result of the Directors' participation in the Fundraise, the Company's new £25.75 million bank facilities have become unconditional in all respects. Further details on the Fundraise and the new bank facilities are set out in the Company's announcements on 6 August 2020.

Trading update

The UK Government's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme has proved to be beneficial both for UK diners and Fulham Shore. Trade in the first full fortnight in August was markedly up on the same period in the previous year, with the Group achieving one of its highest weekly turnover figures in the second week of 'Eat Out to Help Out', despite some of its restaurants still remaining closed.

Almost all of the Group's employees are back off furlough and the Company is recruiting and training more restaurant staff at all levels.

Since 6 August 2020, the Company has re-opened two more The Real Greek restaurants and is planning to reopen another Franco Manca next week, next to the new Harrods store in Westfield London. This will take the Group restaurant numbers that have re-opened for trading up to 50 (out of

  1. Franco Manca and 16 (out of 18) The Real Greek. This will leave the Company with three unopened sites in the City and West End of London, which will re-open when office tenants and theatregoers return. The Company also remains on track to open a new Franco Manca on The Cut, near to the Old Vic theatre and Waterloo Station in London, in mid-September.

After the closure of the restaurants at the start of lockdown in March, the Company initiated conversations with all of its landlords regarding a reduction in the sums paid to them under the various leases. The Group is pleased to report that it has reached agreement with more than 40% of its landlords to waive, defer and/or reduce the rent on the properties it leases from them. The Company remains in discussions over similar arrangements with its other landlords. The Board is grateful to those landlords who have engaged with the Company and been supportive of the business in these difficult times.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company now has 609,617,181 ordinary shares of 1 penny each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 609,617,181. This figure of 609,617,181 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

The Fulham Shore PLC

www.fulhamshore.com

David Page

Via Hudson Sandler

Allenby Capital Limited

Tony Quirke / Jos Pinnington (Sales)

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Nick Naylor / Jeremy Porter / James Reeve (Corporate Finance)

Hudson Sandler - Financial PR

fulhamshore@hudsonsandler.com

Alex Brennan / Lucy Wollam

Telephone: 020 7796 4133

Notes for editors

Information on The Fulham Shore PLC

Fulham Shore was incorporated in March 2012. The Directors believed that there were attractive investment opportunities within the restaurant sector in the UK and that, given their collective experience in the restaurant sector, they could take advantage of the opportunities which existed.

The ordinary shares of the Company were admitted to trading on AIM in October 2014 in order to capitalise on such opportunities and to give the company employees, customers and public the ability to share in the enterprise.

Today, Fulham Shore owns and operates "The Real Greek" (www.therealgreek.com) and "Franco Manca" (www.francomanca.co.uk) restaurants.

The Real Greek

Since its foundation in London in 1999, The Real Greek group has grown steadily, now offering modern Greek cuisine in 18 restaurants (16 of which have so far reopened) across London and Southern England.

The Real Greek food centres on the delicious, healthy diet of the Eastern Mediterranean, staying true to the Greek ethos of food, family and friends. Dishes are created using premium ingredients sourced from Greece and Cyprus whenever possible, and developed by Tonia Buxton, the face of Greek food in the UK.

The Real Greek's menu and atmosphere retain the spirit of eating in Greece, encouraging diners to take their time eating amongst friends and family, be it a relaxed dinner, family get-together, or a fully catered party.

Franco Manca

Franco Manca opened its first restaurant in 2008 and now has 51 restaurants (49 of which have so far reopened), primarily in London, but also with restaurants across the UK (e.g. Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter). Franco Manca also has a franchised pizzeria on the island of Salina in Italy.

Franco Manca's pizza is made from slow-rising sourdough and is baked in an oven that produces high heat. The slow levitation and blast cooking process lock in the flour's natural aroma and moisture, giving a soft and easily digestible crust. Where possible, locally sourced and organic ingredients are used. Pizza prices start from £5.20.

Franco Manca has received the following accolades:

Winner of the Casual Dining Best Family Dining Experience Award 2020

Winner of the R200 Best Value Restaurant Operator- Over 20 Sites Award 2019 and 2017

Winner of the CGA Peach Hero and Icon Awards Best Concept award 2016

Disclaimer

The Fulham Shore plc published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 07:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE FULHAM SHORE PLC
03:17aFULHAM SHORE : 20 August 2020 – Completion of Banking Facilities and Tradi..
PU
08/06FULHAM SHORE : 6 August 2020 – Result of fundraise & Director shareholding..
PU
08/06FULHAM SHORE : 6 August 2020 – Trading Update and Proposed Fundraise
PU
2019FULHAM SHORE : Franco Manca expansion slices owner Fulham Shore's profit
AQ
2019FULHAM SHORE : 16 December 2019 – Half Year Report
PU
2019FULHAM SHORE : 2 December 2019 – Notice of Interim Results
PU
2019FULHAM SHORE : Franco Manca seeks a slice of wider UK action
AQ
2019FULHAM SHORE : 28 August 2019 – Result of AGM
PU
2019FULHAM SHORE : 8 August 2019 – Director Shareholding
PU
2019FULHAM SHORE : 5 August 2019 – Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 64,0 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Net income 2019 0,70 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net Debt 2019 9,41 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 113x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 68,5 M 68,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 101
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart THE FULHAM SHORE PLC
Duration : Period :
The Fulham Shore PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FULHAM SHORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,09 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Nabil Ayad Gerges Mankarious Managing Director & Executive Director
David Michael Page Executive Chairman
Chi Wai Wong Executive Director & Finance Director
Nicholas John Donaldson Secretary & Executive Director
Martin Andrew Chapman Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE FULHAM SHORE PLC-30.41%69
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-11.70%92 331
COMPASS GROUP PLC-39.18%27 794
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-26.73%10 759
SODEXO-42.00%10 676
MINOR INTERNATIONAL-45.56%3 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group