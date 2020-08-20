Fulham Shore : 20 August 2020 – Completion of Banking Facilities and Trading Update

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

20 August 2020

The Fulham Shore PLC

("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or the "Group")

Completion of fundraise and banking facilities and trading update

The Board of Fulham Shore ("Board") is pleased to announce the completion of the equity fundraise to raise £2.25 million (the "Fundraise") and admission of the 36,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company issued pursuant to the Fundraise to trading on AIM earlier today ("Admission"). In addition, as a result of the Directors' participation in the Fundraise, the Company's new £25.75 million bank facilities have become unconditional in all respects. Further details on the Fundraise and the new bank facilities are set out in the Company's announcements on 6 August 2020.

Trading update

The UK Government's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme has proved to be beneficial both for UK diners and Fulham Shore. Trade in the first full fortnight in August was markedly up on the same period in the previous year, with the Group achieving one of its highest weekly turnover figures in the second week of 'Eat Out to Help Out', despite some of its restaurants still remaining closed.

Almost all of the Group's employees are back off furlough and the Company is recruiting and training more restaurant staff at all levels.

Since 6 August 2020, the Company has re-opened two more The Real Greek restaurants and is planning to reopen another Franco Manca next week, next to the new Harrods store in Westfield London. This will take the Group restaurant numbers that have re-opened for trading up to 50 (out of

Franco Manca and 16 (out of 18) The Real Greek. This will leave the Company with three unopened sites in the City and West End of London, which will re-open when office tenants and theatregoers return. The Company also remains on track to open a new Franco Manca on The Cut, near to the Old Vic theatre and Waterloo Station in London, in mid-September.

After the closure of the restaurants at the start of lockdown in March, the Company initiated conversations with all of its landlords regarding a reduction in the sums paid to them under the various leases. The Group is pleased to report that it has reached agreement with more than 40% of its landlords to waive, defer and/or reduce the rent on the properties it leases from them. The Company remains in discussions over similar arrangements with its other landlords. The Board is grateful to those landlords who have engaged with the Company and been supportive of the business in these difficult times.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company now has 609,617,181 ordinary shares of 1 penny each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 609,617,181. This figure of 609,617,181 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.