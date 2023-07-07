(Alliance News) - Fulham Shore PLC on Friday said that the High Court of Justice in England & Wales approved its takeover by Great Sea Kitchens Ltd, a company established by Tokyo-listed food company Toridoll Holdings Corp.

Franco Manca and The Real Greek owner Fulham expects the GBP93.4 million takeover to complete on Tuesday.

Fulham shores were 0.4% higher at 14.10 pence each on Friday morning in London, while Toridoll shares closed down 1.4% at JPY3,185.00 each in Tokyo.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

