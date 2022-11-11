Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
  News
  Summary
    GDV   US36242H1041

THE GABELLI DIVIDEND & INCOME TRUST

(GDV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-10 pm EST
21.18 USD   +4.13%
08:52aGabelli Dividend & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declares Distributions of $0.11 Per Share
BU
09/07The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/18Gabelli Dividend Sets Monthly Cash Distribution at $0.11 per Share for Oct., Nov., Dec.
MT
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declares Distributions of $0.11 Per Share

11/11/2022 | 08:52am EST
The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.11 per share for each of January, February, and March 2023.

Distribution Month

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

January

January 17, 2023

January 24, 2023

$0.11

February

February 13, 2023

February 21, 2023

$0.11

March

March 17, 2023

March 24, 2023

$0.11

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the monthly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.

If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.

Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2022 would include approximately 13% from net investment income and 87% from net capital gains on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2022 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2022 distributions in early 2023 via Form 1099-DIV.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, visit www.gabelli.com or call:

Carter Austin
(914) 921-5475

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.6 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE – GDV
CUSIP – 36242H104


© Business Wire 2022
