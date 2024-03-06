GREENWICH, Conn., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium now taking place at The University Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting. Note that business attire is required for in-person attendance.

Participating Companies: 8:20am Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds 8:30 NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) Chris Burns, CEO*; Nick Liveris, CFO; Scott Espenshade, Head of IR 9:00 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) Paul Weibel, CFO; J.T. Starzecki, Chief Marketing Officer 9:30 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) Bob Rasmus, President & CEO; Kimberly Hansen, VP of Finance 10:00 Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)* Shane Hostetter, CFO; Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations 10:30 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)* Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations 11:00 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO; Erik Aldag, CFO 11:30 Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM) Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO; Daniel Rosen, Director of Investor Relations 12:00pm Lunch Break 12:30 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) Chris Mecray, VP Investor Relations 1:00 BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE) Alex Koehler, Investor Relations Officer 1:30 H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) Steven Brazones, VP Investor Relations 2:00 Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)* De Lyle Bloomquist, CEO *Participating Virtually 1x1 Meetings Only AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN)*

Details:

Gabelli Funds’ 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium

March 14, 2024

8:20 am - 2:30 pm

The University Club

1 W 54th St

New York, NY 10019

Conference Registration: https://m.gabelli.com/chemcials_pr

