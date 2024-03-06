Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 14, 2024
March 06, 2024 at 08:02 am EST
GREENWICH, Conn., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium now taking place at The University Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting. Note that business attire is required for in-person attendance.
Participating Companies:
8:20am
Opening Remarks
Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
8:30
NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX)
Chris Burns, CEO*; Nick Liveris, CFO;
Scott Espenshade, Head of IR
9:00
5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM)
Paul Weibel, CFO;
J.T. Starzecki, Chief Marketing Officer
9:30
Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)
Bob Rasmus, President & CEO;
Kimberly Hansen, VP of Finance
10:00
Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)*
Shane Hostetter, CFO;
Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
10:30
The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)*
Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
11:00
Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO;
Erik Aldag, CFO
11:30
Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM)
Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO;
Daniel Rosen, Director of Investor Relations
12:00pm
Lunch Break
12:30
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)
Chris Mecray, VP Investor Relations
1:00
BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE)
Alex Koehler, Investor Relations Officer
1:30
H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL)
Steven Brazones, VP Investor Relations
2:00
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)*
De Lyle Bloomquist, CEO
*Participating Virtually
1x1 Meetings Only
AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX)
Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN)*
Details: Gabelli Funds’ 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium March 14, 2024 8:20 am - 2:30 pm The University Club 1 W 54th St New York, NY 10019 Conference Registration: https://m.gabelli.com/chemcials_pr
