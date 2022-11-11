Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
  News
  Summary
    GLU   US36242L1052

THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST

(GLU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-10 pm EST
14.63 USD   +6.17%
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declares Distributions of $0.10 Per Share

11/11/2022 | 08:45am EST
The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.10 per share for each of January, February, and March 2023.

Distribution Month

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

January

January 17, 2023

January 24, 2023

$0.10

February

February 13, 2023

February 21, 2023

$0.10

March

March 17, 2023

March 24, 2023

$0.10

Under the Fund’s initial distribution policy, the Fund has paid a minimum annual distribution of 6% of the initial public offering price of $20.00 per share (a distribution of $0.10 per share each month).

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the monthly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.

If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.

Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2022 would include approximately 3% from net investment income and 97% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2022 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2022 distributions in early 2023 via Form 1099-DIV.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, visit www.gabelli.com or call:

Adam Tokar
(914) 457-1079

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $156 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on tax-advantaged dividend income under current tax law. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE American – GLU
CUSIP – 36242L105


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,24 M - -
Net income 2021 17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,70x
Yield 2021 5,70%
Capitalization 87,3 M 87,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 28,8x
EV / Sales 2021 26,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bruce N. Alpert President
John Chester Ball CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Richard John Walz Chief Compliance Officer
Michael J. Melarkey Independent Trustee
James P. Conn Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST-29.45%87
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.35%10 026
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.69%5 411
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.68%3 995
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.70%3 861
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.35%3 303