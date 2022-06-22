Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLU   US36242L1052

THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST

(GLU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-06-22 pm EDT
16.01 USD   -0.56%
04:11pThe Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Extends Expiration of Common Share Rights Offering to June 29, 2022
BU
05/13Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declares Distributions of $0.10 Per Share
BU
05/13The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Cash Distributions for the Month of July, August, and September 2022, Payable on July 22, 2022, August 24, 2022, and September 23, 2022 Respectively
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Extends Expiration of Common Share Rights Offering to June 29, 2022

06/22/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) (the “Fund”) has extended the previously announced transferable rights offering which would allow the Fund’s record date common shareholders to acquire additional common shares (the “Offering”) to June 29, 2022. Except for the expiration and issuance dates, the remainder of the terms of the Offering are unchanged. The Offering is made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Fund’s securities.

SUMMARY OF THE TERMS OF THE OFFERING

  • Each shareholder has received one transferable right (the “Right”) for each common share held on the record date (May 12, 2022).
  • Four Rights plus $16.00 (the “Subscription Price”) will continue to be required to purchase one additional common share (the “Primary Subscription”). The purchase price is payable in cash.
  • Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Primary Subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege. This privilege entitles these shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and a pro-rata allotment, for any additional common shares not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription. Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege.
  • The Rights began trading “when issued” on the NYSE American beginning on May 10, 2022. The Fund’s common shares traded “Ex-Rights” on the NYSE American beginning on May 11, 2022. The Rights began trading for normal settlement on the NYSE American (NYSE American: GLU RT) on May 17, 2022.
  • The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on June 29, 2022, unless further extended.

Inquiries regarding the Offering may be directed to:

Adam Tokar at 914-457-1079.

The Offering is made pursuant to the Fund’s effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any common shares issued as a result of the Offering will not be record date shares for the Fund’s monthly distributions to be paid on May 23, 2022 and June 23, 2022, and will not be entitled to receive such distributions.

Depending on market conditions at the time of closing, the Fund may use the net proceeds from the offering for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives or, in the discretion of the Board, the proceeds may be used to redeem all or a portion of the Fund’s outstanding preferred shares.

The information herein is not complete and is subject to change. This document is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. This document is not an offering, which can only be made by the final prospectus. Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The base prospectus contains this and additional information about the Fund and the prospectus supplement, as supplemented, contains and will contain this and additional information about the Offering, and should be read carefully before investing. For further information regarding the Offering, or to obtain a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, please contact the Fund at 800-GABELLI or 914-921-5070.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $150 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in utility companies involved in the generation and distribution of electricity, gas, and water. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE American – GLU
CUSIP – 36242L105


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST
04:11pThe Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Extends Expiration of Common Share Rights Off..
BU
05/13Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declares Distrib..
BU
05/13The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Cash Distributions for the Month of ..
CI
03/09The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/09Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declares Distrib..
BU
02/09the Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Cash Distributions for the Month of ..
CI
2021Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declares Distrib..
BU
2021The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Distribution for January, February, ..
CI
2021GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUS : Maintains Dividend Rate For Its Series B Cumulative..
PU
2021The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,24 M - -
Net income 2021 17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,70x
Yield 2021 5,70%
Capitalization 86,6 M 86,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 28,8x
EV / Sales 2021 26,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bruce N. Alpert President
John Chester Ball CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Richard John Walz Chief Compliance Officer
Michael J. Melarkey Independent Trustee
James P. Conn Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST-22.36%87
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.08%8 658
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-10.17%5 342
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 296
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.27%4 105
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.89%4 058