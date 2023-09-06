The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on tax advantaged dividend income under current tax law. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay periodic dividends. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy and utilities, telecommunications, cable and satellite, food and beverage, financial services, alternative energy, diversified industrial, natural gas integrated, services, consumer products, electric transmission and distribution, natural gas utilities, entertainment, machinery, water, electronics, oil, health care and specialty chemicals. The Fund's investment advisor is Gabelli Funds, LLC.

