Delayed Nyse -
03:54:43 2023-09-06 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
14.30
USD
-0.35%
-1.38%
+1.56%
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported revenue was USD 2.99 million. Net income was USD 3.16 million.
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Approves Cash Distributions for the Months of October, November, and December 2023, Payable on October 24, 2023, November 22, 2023 and December 22, 2023 Respectively
Aug. 25
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Mar. 09
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Cash Distributions for the Month of April, May, and June 2023, Payable on April 21, 2023, May 23, 2023, and June 23, 2023 Respectively
Feb. 17
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Cash Distributions for the Month of January, February, and March 2023, Payable on January 24, 2023, February 21, 2023, and March 24, 2023 Respectively
Nov. 11
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
2022
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Cash Distributions for the Month of July, August, and September 2022, Payable on October 24, 2022, November 22, 2022, and December 16, 2022 Respectively
2022
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Cash Distributions for the Month of July, August, and September 2022, Payable on July 22, 2022, August 24, 2022, and September 23, 2022 Respectively
2022
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
2022
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Cash Distributions for the Month of April, May, and June 2022, Payable on April 22, 2022, May 23, 2022, and June 23, 2022 Respectively
2022
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Distribution for January, February, and March 2022, Payable on January 24, 2022, February 18, 2022 and March 24, 2022 Respectively
2021
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
2021
CI
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Payable on October 22, 2021, November 22, 2021 and December 17, 2021
2021
CI
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions for July, August, and September 2021, Payable on July 23, 2021, August 24, 2021 and September 23, 2021
2021
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
2021
CI
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Payable Dates Were April 23, 2021 , May 21, 2021 and June 23, 2021
2021
CI
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions for the Month of January, February, and March 2021, Payable on January 22, 2021, February 19, 2021 and March 24, 2021, Respectively
2020
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2020
2020
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November, and December 2020, Payable on October 23, 2020, November 20, 2020 and December 18, 2020 Respectively
2020
CI
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions for July, August, and September 2020, Payable on July 24, 2020, August 24, 2020 and September 23, 2020 Respectively
2020
CI
James P. Conn Not to Stand for Election at 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
2020
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
2020
CI
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Monthly Distributions, Payable on April 23, 2020, May 21, 2020 and June 23, 2020
2020
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Monthly Distribution for January, February, and March 2020, Payable on January 24, 2019, February 21, 2020 and March 24, 2020 Respectively
2019
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2019
2019
CI
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Distribution for October, November, and December 2019, Payable on October 24, 2019, November 21, 2019 and December 20, 2019 Respectively
2019
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on tax advantaged dividend income under current tax law. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay periodic dividends. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy and utilities, telecommunications, cable and satellite, food and beverage, financial services, alternative energy, diversified industrial, natural gas integrated, services, consumer products, electric transmission and distribution, natural gas utilities, entertainment, machinery, water, electronics, oil, health care and specialty chemicals. The Fund's investment advisor is Gabelli Funds, LLC.
More about the company