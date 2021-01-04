Log in
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust    GRX

THE GABELLI HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS TRUST

(GRX)
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust : Welcomes Jennie Tsai, Jing He, and Sara Wojda Portfolio Managers

01/04/2021 | 04:09pm EST
GAMCO Investors, Inc., (NYSE: GBL) announces the appointment of Jennie Tsai, Jing He, and Sara Wojda to the investment team of the Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust (NYSE:GRX) (the “Fund”) effective January 1, 2021.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Gabelli said, “We are delighted to have Jennie, Jing, and Sara join the Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust team. They all have excellent foundations in Gabelli research that make them valuable additions to help our team meet the objectives of (y)our Fund.”

Jennie Tsai is a portfolio manager and analyst with 20 years’ experience investing in healthcare companies, specializing in medical devices. She joined Gabelli in 2001 after receiving an MBA from Columbia Business School and B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

Jing He is a portfolio manager and biotech analyst covering the biopharmaceutical industry. She joined Gabelli Funds in 2015 after receiving an MBA from Columbia Business School. Prior to that, she worked at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as a scientist in drug research and development. She holds a Masters in Chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis and B.S. in Chemistry from Peking University.

Sara Wojda joined the firm in 2014 as a research analyst and covers the diagnostics and life sciences industries. Since moving to London in 2018, she has expanded the firm’s global healthcare coverage and assisted with the Gabelli U.K. based funds. Sara graduated summa cum laude from Babson College with a B.S. in Business Management, double-majoring in Economics and Accounting.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $282 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE: GRX
CUSIP – 36246K103


© Business Wire 2021
