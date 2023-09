The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (the Fund) is a United States-based non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is long term growth of capital. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, under normal market conditions, in common stock and other securities, including convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies in the telecommunications, media, publishing and entertainment industries. The Fund also invests in various industries, including cable, the United States Government obligations, computer software and services, broadcasting, hotels and gaming, wireless communications, satellite, electronics, publishing, consumer services, financial services, computer hardware, equipment, business services, retail, diversified industrial, consumer products, food and beverage, real estate investment trusts and real estate. The Fund's investment advisor is Gabelli Funds, LLC.

