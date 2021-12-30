Log in
    GUT   US36240A1016

THE GABELLI UTILITY TRUST

(GUT)
  Report
Gabelli Utility Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares

12/30/2021 | 04:16pm EST
The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all remaining outstanding 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares’). The Series A Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $25.13671875 per share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per share (the “Liquidation Preference”) plus $0.13671875 per share representing accumulated but unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of January 31, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

From and after the Redemption Date, the Series A Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares with respect to the Series A Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.

All of the Series A Preferred Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and shares will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series A Preferred Shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as paying agent for this redemption.

The Series A Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GUT Pr A”, are rated “A1” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.40625 per share. The Series A Preferred Shares were issued on July 28, 2003 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly.

Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and related materials may be directed to:

David Schachter
(914) 921-5057

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $376 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in utility companies involved in the generation and distribution of electricity, gas, and water. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE – GUT
CUSIP – 36240A101
NYSE – GUT Pr A
CUSIP – 36240A200


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,63 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,2x
Yield 2020 7,39%
Capitalization 520 M 520 M -
EV / Sales 2019 39,9x
EV / Sales 2020 51,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE GABELLI UTILITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
The Gabelli Utility Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GABELLI UTILITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bruce N. Alpert President
John Chester Ball Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Richard John Walz Chief Compliance Officer
James P. Conn Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GABELLI UTILITY TRUST17.64%523
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION23.45%9 625
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.25.85%5 910
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND31.92%4 754
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION55.45%3 314
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.12%2 613