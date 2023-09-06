Delayed Nyse -
The Gabelli Utility Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
The Gabelli Utility Trust reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported net loss was USD 7.16 million.
The Gabelli Utility Trust (the Fund) operates as a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary objective is long term growth of capital and income. The Fund will invest 80% of its assets, under normal market conditions, in common stocks and other securities of foreign and domestic companies involved in providing products, services or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, and water, and telecommunications services or infrastructure operations (the 80% Policy). The Fund invests in sectors, such as electric integrated, united states government obligations, natural gas utilities, water, telecommunications, natural gas integrated, cable and satellite, global utilities, electric transmission and distribution, wireless communications, merchant energy, alternative energy, services, and machinery. The Gabelli Utility Trust's investment advisor is Gabelli Funds, LLC (the Advisor).
