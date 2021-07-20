A New Way to Shop: Hello Instagram Checkout

At Gap Inc. we're laser-focused on our Power Plan 2023 and enhancing our omni-experience capabilities with a frictionless, unique, and mobile-enabled experience. To ensure we are meeting customers where they want to shop, customers can now buy Old Navy and Athleta products directly on the Instagram app.

With Instagram, shopping has never been easier. Users can either click the shopping bag app icon on the right side of the bottom navigation bar or simply tap a shoppable tag on any Old Navy or Athleta feed post or story. From there, they can peruse the brands' shop and products, select sizes, add to bag, and pay-without ever having to leave the app.

'We believe that removing barriers to shop and focusing on a mobile-first experience will enable us to create enduring customer relationships with both our new and existing customers,' said John Strain, Head of Customer, Digital, and Technology for Gap Inc.

In their first month live, Athleta offered Instagram users exclusive early access to the latest Allyson Felix capsule, which helped drum up excitement for the collection, and hosted an IG Live shopping event with two associates at a store in Chicago, while Old Navy lit up their marketing efforts following the busy July 4th weekend. As Instagram Shopping is a relatively new selling channel, both brands featured 'how to use Checkout' content in stories and feed to educate users and consumers. While it's still early days, we're already seeing promising engagement with product page views and adds to Wish Lists as we build trust in this space.

Look out for Instagram Shopping to be available at Gap and Banana Republic in the coming months. To start shopping with us on Instagram now, follow @oldnavy and @athleta.