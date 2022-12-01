Gap : Athleta Opens Fourth Store in New York City

Athleta Soho marks the brand's 35th new store opening this year

Athleta, a Gap Inc. brand, has opened a new multi-level 5,000-square-foot store in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan in New York. Athleta's mission is to empower women and girls to reach their limitless potential and Athleta Soho will include dedicated community space aimed at bringing this mission to life through movement and connection.

"We're thrilled to bring our brand to even more customers in New York City and join the thriving Soho neighborhood," said Cristy Maggio, head of stores for Athleta. "Athleta Soho marks our 35th new store opening in North America this year, meeting our goal to add 30-40 new stores to our fleet in 2022. The expansion of our store footprint is an important driver of Athleta's long-term growth plan, helping us build brand awareness and expand our community of empowered women and girls."

Athleta Soho will showcase Athleta's performance and lifestyle product, including most-loved styles like the Salutation Stash Tight, Brooklyn Ankle Pant and Momentum Seamless Top. The location will also offer the brand's popular Athleta Girl assortment and signature customer offerings like free alterations, Buy Online Pickup in Store services, and free personalized styling appointments.

Athleta Soho's community space features a flexible format thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming and empowering environment for holistic well-being activities like guided movement and meditation classes, expert panels, small-group forums, styling sessions and more. In addition to brand-curated events, the space will also be available for local well-being professionals to reserve at no cost to host free community events, conversation and connection.

This unique store will be a well-being destination for the Soho community, offering free access to vetted AthletaWell experts and events that support our mission of empowering women and girls at every age and stage of life.

Upcoming Athleta Soho events include:

Athleta Soho is centrally located in Soho's Broadway Corridor at 594 Broadway, making it easily accessible to residents and tourists alike. For hours and additional store information, visit Athleta.com.

About Athleta

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta's versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle-from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 250 company-operated stores across the United States and Canada, and at Athleta.com.