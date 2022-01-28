Gap : Banana Republic Kicks Off Spring Campaign with a Celebration of Its History

Banana Republic is thrilled to share its spring campaign, A Collector's Dream, as a continuation of the brand's Imagined Worlds manifesto, awakening customers' senses to a world of possibility and discovery. From heritage styles and effortless cashmere knits to the Silk Habotai Dress, each piece captures the mood of the season.

This season, the brand introduces Archive x BR, a new collection that celebrates Banana Republic's history and heritage of travel and innovation. Archive x BR is rooted in the brand's iconic, collectible categories including Outerwear and Sweaters. Take note of favorite vintage pieces that have been elevated with the finest natural fabrications, stitching, textures and details.

"Our goal with Archive x BR is to increase perceived brand value and activate lapsed customers while simultaneously attracting new. Most importantly, we take pride in our history, appreciate our evolution, and continue setting an exciting path forward for the product that is still a glimmer in our minds," said Kirk Pestlin, divisional merchandise manager, Banana Republic. "This is a unique opportunity rich in storytelling and has been an absolute blast to bring to life!"

Archive x BR will have focused product drops throughout 2022, both in stores and online. You can shop the collection now including the noteworthy Suede Expedition Shirt and Suede River Vest. Future drops will consist of curated refreshes to keep this storyline alive within the mainline assortment for future quarters to come.

The January drop is already being met with great enthusiasm. Here are a few of the current best-selling styles:

Shop the spring collection here and follow along on Banana Republic's journey.