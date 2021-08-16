Gap : Celebrating Doris Fisher's 90th Birthday with a Day of Service

Sonia sent the following email to Gap Inc. employees today. The email has been edited to remove internal links.

Hi everyone,

Next week, we celebrate Doris Fisher's 90th birthday. As our company's co-founder, first working mom and original arbiter of cool, she has instilled in this company her deep love of individual style along with an unwavering commitment to giving back to her community.

When Doris and her husband, Don, opened that first store in 1969, they did so as equals-each playing to their superpowers. In fact, naming The Gap was entirely Doris' idea. She captured the American zeitgeist and set the stage for the brand to become the cultural icon it is today. She was also our first merchandiser, building a deep connection with merchants and store associates. Doris always speaks her mind and is known for setting a very high bar.

Not only does she have a great eye for fashion, but she was also ahead of her time with a steadfast commitment to giving back to those who need it most. She believes in the power of all, working together for a better world. It's this legacy, the values she has imparted over the past 52 years, and all we've stood for since that have inspired our purpose-inclusive, by design.

So, in honor of her birthday, let's celebrate in a way that would make Doris proud: by dedicating our time and talents to local communities. Next week, we will kick off Gap Inc.'s annual Volunteer Rally with a special tribute: the Doris Fisher Day of Service-because, as she has said, 'we can always do more.'

And we have begun to collect over 50 years of stories and anecdotes into a book about her influence on our purpose and culture, and the contributions she has made across the retail industry and our communities. We are so excited to share more about this project in the coming months, with plans to publish it next year.

Doris is a beacon of what our best looks like. She has inspired me and generations of others to aspire to our full potential, do good and do more. I hope all of you will join me in celebrating Doris in ways big and small.

-Sonia

