Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Gap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPS   US3647601083

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gap : Celebrating Doris Fisher's 90th Birthday with a Day of Service

08/16/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sonia sent the following email to Gap Inc. employees today. The email has been edited to remove internal links.

Hi everyone,

Next week, we celebrate Doris Fisher's 90th birthday. As our company's co-founder, first working mom and original arbiter of cool, she has instilled in this company her deep love of individual style along with an unwavering commitment to giving back to her community.

When Doris and her husband, Don, opened that first store in 1969, they did so as equals-each playing to their superpowers. In fact, naming The Gap was entirely Doris' idea. She captured the American zeitgeist and set the stage for the brand to become the cultural icon it is today. She was also our first merchandiser, building a deep connection with merchants and store associates. Doris always speaks her mind and is known for setting a very high bar.

Not only does she have a great eye for fashion, but she was also ahead of her time with a steadfast commitment to giving back to those who need it most. She believes in the power of all, working together for a better world. It's this legacy, the values she has imparted over the past 52 years, and all we've stood for since that have inspired our purpose-inclusive, by design.

So, in honor of her birthday, let's celebrate in a way that would make Doris proud: by dedicating our time and talents to local communities. Next week, we will kick off Gap Inc.'s annual Volunteer Rally with a special tribute: the Doris Fisher Day of Service-because, as she has said, 'we can always do more.'

And we have begun to collect over 50 years of stories and anecdotes into a book about her influence on our purpose and culture, and the contributions she has made across the retail industry and our communities. We are so excited to share more about this project in the coming months, with plans to publish it next year.  

 Doris is a beacon of what our best looks like. She has inspired me and generations of others to aspire to our full potential, do good and do more. I hope all of you will join me in celebrating Doris in ways big and small.

-Sonia 

Check out this video where Doris shares what community means to her and create your own moments that matter through volunteering.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 16:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GAP, INC.
12:53pGAP : Celebrating Doris Fisher's 90th Birthday with a Day of Service
PU
08/12Harris meets with CEOs to drum up support for child care proposals -White Hou..
RE
08/12Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/11GAP : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 26
PU
08/10GAP INC. : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
BU
08/10The Gap, Inc. Declares Dividend for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, Pa..
CI
08/09GAP INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 26
BU
08/04FACTBOX : Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/04GAP : Black Women's Equal Pay Day 2021 | Gap Inc.
AQ
08/03Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 124 M - -
Net income 2022 670 M - -
Net Debt 2022 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 10 909 M 10 909 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart THE GAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Gap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 28,89 $
Average target price 36,30 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
John F. Strain Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GAP, INC.43.09%10 909
KERING32.72%116 109
INDITEX15.13%110 202
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.82%70 169
ROSS STORES, INC.1.51%44 519
HENNES & MAURITZ AB4.74%34 524