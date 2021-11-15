Gap : Celebrating Our Communities During Giving Tuesday

To create a long lasting and impactful difference in the communities we serve, on November 30th, Gap Inc. and its sister brands are continuing its tradition in participating in Giving Tuesday. This program kicks off its annual movement, encouraging people and organizations to do good. Its mission is to celebrate generosity felt worldwide, and while our brands are generally known for providing the gifts that our customers give, we're also passionate about being gift-givers ourselves.

In recognition of this day, we're highlighting organizations doing critical work in our values spaces and that support our purpose to be Inclusive, by Design, and we invite you to support them. As always, Gap Inc. will match employee donations to these organizations and other eligible nonprofits. Visit bewhatspossible.com to learn more.

Our brands have also found unique ways to get involved this Giving Tuesday. Here are the ways they're participating:

Old Navy

Old Navy is celebrating all the holiday traditions this year, including their very favorite-giving back. Through its Imagine Mission Fund, the brand is donating $1 million to create jobs for underserved youth - because opportunity is the gift that keeps giving. Old Navy has committed to providing 20,000 jobs by 2025 through its in-store training and mentorship program This Way ONward.

Athleta

Athleta believes in supporting our community year-round. This Giving Tuesday, we are celebrating the impact of The Power of She Fund, our ongoing commitment to support women and girls through grant programs, partnerships with nonprofit organizations and volunteering. Athleta Rewards members can donate to The Power of She Fund by donating their rewards (100 points = $1).

To date, The Power of She Fund has funded 50+ organizations, impacted 50,000+ women and girls, and awarded nearly $2 million in grants.

Gap

This holiday, Gap has joined forces with global pop superstar and cultural icon Katy Perry to underscore the importance of love, kindness, and acceptance with its new campaign, ALL TOGETHER NOW. Gap shines at the intersection of culture, fashion, and music, with Katy's remix of "All You Need Is Love," bringing Gap's modern American optimism to life like never before.

Katy also released her recording of the full-length single, "All you Need is Love." Gap is spreading the love by donating $1 for every stream of the new track on Spotify, up to $100,000, to Baby2Baby-a nonprofit, long supported by Katy, that provides children living in poverty with all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Banana Republic

At Banana Republic, we strive to be bold, curious, innovative and inclusive to help build a better world for people and the planet. We are excited to share that Banana Republic will match donations made to the World Wildlife Fund on Giving Tuesday, up to $100K, to help local communities conserve the natural resources they depend upon, transform markets and policies toward sustainability, and protect and restore species and their habitats.

Learn more about our commitment to integrating sustainability into every step of our design and manufacturing process with our Sustainability Shop.