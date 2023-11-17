Gap: EPS down 17% in Q3

On Thursday evening, Gap reported adjusted third-quarter EPS of $0.59, compared with $0.71 a year earlier, but with an adjusted operating margin of 6.8%, compared with 3.9% for the same period last year.



At $3.8 billion, the clothing chain's revenues were down 7% year-on-year, including the estimated two-point negative impact of the disposal of Gap China. On a comparable basis, sales were down 2%.



"We reaffirm our full-year revenue outlook, which balances the progress we are seeing with a cautious view of the economic and consumer environment in which we operate", says CFO Katrina O'Connell.



As a reminder, Gap estimates that its revenues for the current fiscal year, including the 53rd week, could see a mid-single-digit decline from last year's $15.6 billion.



