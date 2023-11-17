On Thursday evening, Gap reported adjusted third-quarter EPS of $0.59, compared with $0.71 a year earlier, but with an adjusted operating margin of 6.8%, compared with 3.9% for the same period last year.
At $3.8 billion, the clothing chain's revenues were down 7% year-on-year, including the estimated two-point negative impact of the disposal of Gap China. On a comparable basis, sales were down 2%.
"We reaffirm our full-year revenue outlook, which balances the progress we are seeing with a cautious view of the economic and consumer environment in which we operate", says CFO Katrina O'Connell.
As a reminder, Gap estimates that its revenues for the current fiscal year, including the 53rd week, could see a mid-single-digit decline from last year's $15.6 billion.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The Gap, Inc. is a specialty apparel company. The Company is engaged in offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its operating segments include Old Navy Global, Gap Global, Banana Republic Global, and Athleta Global. It is an omni-channel retailer, with sales to customers both in stores and online, through Company-operated and franchise stores, Company-owned websites, and third-party arrangements. The Company designs, develops, markets, and sells a range of apparel, footwear and accessories products. The Company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and Taiwan. In addition to operating on the specialty, outlet, online, and franchise channels, the Company also uses its various omni-channel services, including curbside pick-up, buy online pick-up in store, order-in-store, find-in-store, and ship-from-store, as well as enhanced mobile-enabled experiences.