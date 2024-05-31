Gap Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call Prepared Remarks May 30th, 2024 Emily Gacka - Director of Investor Relations, Gap Inc. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gap Inc.'s First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the information made available on this conference call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause our actual results to be materially different. For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward- looking statements, please refer to the cautionary statements contained in our latest earnings release, the risk factors described in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on gapinc.com. These forward-looking statements are based on information as of today, May 30th, 2024, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Our latest earnings release and the accompanying materials available on gapinc.com also include descriptions and reconciliations of any financial measures not consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Joining me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer Richard Dickson and Chief Financial Officer Katrina O'Connell. With that, I'll turn the call over to Richard… Richard Dickson - Chief Executive Officer, Gap Inc. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. During today's call, I'll provide an update on our first quarter performance and progress in the context of our strategic priorities. Then, Katrina will walk you through our detailed financial results and share our outlook before we open up the call for questions. Gap Inc. delivered a strong quarter that exceeded expectations across key metrics. Importantly, we gained market share for the 5th consecutive quarter with share gains and positive comparable sales at all brands, demonstrating improved relevance with our customers as we execute against our brand reinvigoration playbook.

We are on a journey to become a high-performing house of iconic American brands that shape culture, but this will take time, perseverance, and rigor. That said, I am encouraged by the momentum and results. We remain focused on our four strategic priorities, which are: first, maintaining and delivering financial and operational rigor; second, the reinvigoration of our brands; third, strengthening our platform; and fourth, energizing our culture. Let's start with financial and operational rigor… The improvement in our first quarter performance reflects our continued focus on this important priority. Comp sales for the company were up 3% with positive comps for all brands. Old Navy posted comps up 3%, the highest quarterly comp in 3 years, with continued strength in the women's business.

Gap's comps were also up 3%, gaining share in men's, women's, and kids & baby, with women's performing well again, driven in part by success in our Linen Moves campaign.

Banana Republic comps were up 1% as the brand continues to focus on strengthening fundamentals.

And Athleta's comps were up 5% in the quarter, reflecting better execution against the brand's strategy and encouraging signs of customer response to new product innovation. We expanded gross margin in the quarter, and remained focused on managing expenses, resulting in significant operating margin expansion. We also maintained rigorous inventory discipline, with first quarter levels down 15% year over year. We ended the quarter with $1.7bn of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments on the balance sheet. Our financial footing remains strong and positions our Company well for the future. Operational and financial rigor is becoming the fabric of how we work, which we will continue to reinforce through better processes and cultural accountability, and expense efficiencies will continue to be an area of focus. Turning to our next strategic priority, we are focused on driving relevance and revenue by executing on our brand reinvigoration playbook. Each brand is at a different point in the process, but I am encouraged by the improvements we are driving across the portfolio. We are building stronger brand identities and purpose, recently highlighted by Gap brand championing originality, with our Linen Moves campaign.

In terms of trend-right products, Old Navy is seeing product improvement across the board, Gap brand is seeing success in standing behind big ideas, Banana Republic is making headway with its classics line, and Athleta product innovation is gaining traction.

trend-right products, Old Navy is seeing product improvement across the board, Gap brand is seeing success in standing behind big ideas, Banana Republic is making headway with its classics line, and Athleta product innovation is gaining traction. Our products are being amplified through more compelling storytelling across each brand, cutting through with clarity and better differentiation.

Cultural relevance and marketing are starting to show up in metrics that matter like buzz, consideration and brand relevance.

We are working to provide our customers with a more engaging omnichannel experience - with improved digital execution, new layout and visual merchandising tests in our stores, and a clearer and compelling pricing strategy.

And we aim to execute with excellence in-store and online across these pillars. Each of these are early proof points of the playbook in action. Over time, we expect to see this unfold more consistently and more holistically. Now, I would like to update you on the progress of each of our brands. At Old Navy, we are reasserting the brand and being more deliberate and consistent about how we express the brand, clearly communicating fashion and value for the family. Old Navy's Brand acceptance scores for quality, impression, and reputation are strong, giving us confidence that Old Navy is reasserting its position as the style authority in the value space. In the first quarter, we continued to focus on driving strength in the Old Navy women's business while also highlighting looks for the family through campaigns featuring spring colors and fabrications like linen. A key category for the brand is Active where Old Navy is the 5th largest brand in the space. We are driving outperformance with intent in this category, with share gains for the 3rd consecutive quarter. We have also made a concerted effort to build greater trust with our consumers through precision and clarity around the combination of storytelling and pricing, with "wow" prices in-store and online. We continue to test opportunities to enhance customer experience in the store through physical layout and new merchandising strategies. These actions are driving better consistency and experience, and the consumer is noticing, enabling us to win market share in key categories like Active and dresses in the quarter. At Gap, we are reigniting the brand, working to deliver confident trend-right products, priced right and expressed through big ideas and culturally relevant messaging. Linen Moves is a great example of taking trend-right product and amplifying it, turning it into a big idea expressed through compelling in-store merchandising and strong digital execution. During the quarter, we saw outsized results within this category, with Gap's linen sales up double digits versus last year.

Building on this success and continuation of the campaign, new deliveries will include new colors and new styles, as we aim to secure a leadership position in this important seasonal fabrication. While this campaign itself is encouraging, our focus going forward is on relentless repetition of these types of creative expressions. Collaborations also remain an important part of our brand strategy. The recent launch of our limited- edition 51-piece collection with California clothing label Doen is generating buzz, driving both relevance and revenue for the brand. These examples demonstrate the progress unfolding through better storytelling, improved assortments, and our stronger brand identity. Our stores are presenting a clearer brand narrative, and we're showing up for the customer with healthier in-stock levels. These actions are building a stronger foundation that we believe will drive more consistent performance over time. Turning to Banana Republic, we are focusing on reestablishing this brand to thrive in the premium lifestyle space. The work to fix the fundamentals is underway, and we are starting to see green shoots in the first quarter with positive comp growth, a notable improvement versus the fourth quarter. Banana Republic classics and finest fabrics performed well, benefiting from foundational improvements, including increased product depth in stores, elevated marketing, and better site execution. With the close of the first quarter, we decided to commence a leadership transition at the brand. We see a significant opportunity for Banana Republic and are working to set the stage for improved future performance under new leadership. We are resetting Athleta, a brand with significant growth potential and a clear and distinct brand positioning rooted in the "Power of She." Core bottoms performed well in the quarter, giving us confidence as we accelerate this loyalty gateway category. Brand heat and excitement were evident in the response to our limited edition drops. Our innovative fabric, POWERMOVE, successfully launched with Train and Run products contributing to the significant improvement in results in the first quarter. This year has been a major step forward for women's sports as female athletes globally are beginning to get the attention and credit they've long deserved. It's an important cultural moment, and one that we're proud to authentically participate in as the largest athletic brand singularly focused on empowering women and girls. Athleta has developed the Power of She Collective - comprised of legendary athletes, including Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, serving as game changing brand ambassadors united in their mission to empower women and girls.

The positive signs we are seeing at Athleta are encouraging, and we believe the team is on the right track. Moving to the third strategic priority, strengthening our operating platform. I talked to you last quarter about opportunities to drive scale and efficiency across our organization, and to better support our brands through our platformed functions like supply chain, technology, and media. After conducting an internal assessment that I mentioned last quarter, we identified an opportunity to implement a new operating model for media activation that will enable us to uplevel our marketing capabilities and offer our brand teams better leverage. As part of this effort, during the first quarter we selected a new premier media agency partner who will help us to leverage our media dollars to be more effective in creating demand and building brand equity. This new model and approach will centralize and optimize our media mix across the marketing funnel and align measurement and metrics across brands. It will also elevate our ability to use content as a strategic differentiator for cultural amplification, supporting a key element of our brand reinvigoration playbook. This is a great example of strengthening our platform and leveraging the scale of Gap Inc. to bring greater value and capabilities to our individual brands. We look forward to sharing more as we initiate this important partnership. And the fourth strategic priority is culture. Over the last 9 months, I have hosted numerous Town Halls where thousands of employees from around the world tune in both in person and virtually. The excitement is building across our organization, we are seeing more collaboration between our teams, and accountability is becoming the cultural norm. Chief People Officer, Amy Thompson, has been working alongside our teams to put our company values into action - evolving us into a more customer-centric organization that approaches business through a lens of curiosity and collaboration, and focused on achieving excellence. 2024 is off to a good start. As we continue to execute our four strategic priorities, we are dialing up the exciting and thoughtful work to reinvigorate our brands. Against a backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, we performed well and delivered encouraging results in the first quarter, giving us the confidence to raise our guidance for the year. Before Katrina walks you through the detailed results, I'd like to take a moment to thank our global team across our stores, distribution centers, and headquarters and all of our partners for their hard work and dedication as we continue to execute and unlock the power of Gap Inc. We know we have a lot of work to do, we are excited about the opportunities ahead. And now I will turn the call to Katrina for a closer look at our financials…

Katrina O'Connell - Chief Financial Officer, Gap Inc. Thank you, Richard and thanks everyone for joining us this afternoon. We are pleased to report first quarter results ahead of our expectations, with allBrands in our portfolio driving positive comparable sales andmarket share gains. In addition, we remained focused on the discipline we have created around margin expansion, expense and inventory management, and maintaining a strong balance sheet, which resulted in notably improved operating profit and cash flow versus the prior year. The rigor we have developed is becoming core to how we operate, as Richard noted, and is enabling us to focus on what matters...driving relevance and revenue as we aspire to become a high-performing house of iconic American brands. Some key highlights from the first quarter include the following: Net sales and comparable sales were both up 3%, ahead of our expectations, with all four brands delivering positive comparable sales in the quarter.

We delivered approximately 400 basis points of gross margin expansion and managed SG&A dollars in line with our expectations delivering approximately 140 basis points of leverage.

This resulted in an operating margin of 6.1% for Q1, a 560 basis point improvement versus last year's adjusted operating margin.

And we ended the quarter with $1.7 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet.

short-term investments on the balance sheet. With the outperformance in the first quarter, we are raising our full year 2024 outlook for both revenue and operating income, demonstrating confidence that the progress on our four strategic priorities is driving near term results as well as building a strong foundation to deliver long term shareholder value. Now, turning to the detailed results for the quarter… Net sales of $3.4 billion increased 3% versus last year with comparable sales up 3% as well. Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, in order to maintain consistency, comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 are compared to the 13 weeks ended May 6, 2023. By Brand… Starting with Old Navy, net sales were $1.9 billion, up 5% versus last year, with comparable sales up 3%. This represented the third consecutive quarter of positive comps at the brand as continued focus on operational rigor and brand reinvigoration has started to build improved consistency in performance. Turning to Gap brand, net sales of $689 million were flat to last year and comparable sales were up 3%. We are proud of the hard work the teams have done over the last few years to close unprofitable stores and partner several of our international markets. These strategic changes have begun to create a healthier core. While there is work to do, the recent brand reinvigoration efforts at Gap have resulted in positive comp sales during the last 2 quarters, driven by strong marketing and product execution.

Banana Republic net sales of $440 million improved 2% year over year, with comparable sales up 1%. As Richard mentioned, we are working to re-establish Banana Republic and improve the fundamentals of the brand. While it is still early in the journey, we are pleased to see the focus on execution at Banana Republic show up in better first quarter results. Athleta net sales of $329 million increased 2% versus last year. Comparable sales were up 5% year-over- year, a significant improvement versus negative 10% in the fourth quarter, as consumers responded positively to the new product, brand expression, and activations. We are encouraged by the outperformance of Athleta in the quarter and remain confident in the long-term potential of this incredible brand. In the second quarter, the brand will lap the last of the prior year's heavy discounting, and as a result, we are planning second quarter net sales for Athleta to be down mid-single digits versus last year as we navigate this unique period. Now turning to gross margin for the quarter… Gross margin of 41.2% expanded 410 basis points versus last year's reported gross margin. Compared to last year's adjusted rate, gross margin expanded approximately 400 basis points. Merchandise margin expanded 330 basis points with the remaining 70 basis points from ROD leverage. the merchandise margin expansion was driven by an estimated 200 basis points of lower commodity costs

with better inventory management contributing to the remaining improvement. Now let me turn to SG&A… SG&A was $1.2 billion in the quarter, in-line with our prior outlook. SG&A of 35.2% leveraged 220 basis points versus last year's reported rate and 140 basis points versus last year's adjusted rate. First quarter operating margin of 6.1% improved 640 basis points compared to last year's reported operating margin and 560 basis points versus last year's adjusted operating margin, driven by gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage. Earnings per share in the quarter were $0.41 versus last year's reported loss per share of $0.05 and $0.01 of adjusted earnings per share. Now turning to the balance sheet and cash flow… We maintained disciplined inventory management, ending Q1 down 15% year-over-year. Over the last year, we have meaningfully rationalized overall inventory levels returning to our goal of managing a healthy stock to sales ratio, where inventory growth lags sales growth. With that principle in mind, second quarter inventory is planned to be down in the low-single-digit range versus last year. As I mentioned earlier, we ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.7 billion, an increase of 48% from last year. Net cash from operating activities was $30 million in the first quarter driven by higher operating profit.

We remain committed to delivering an attractive quarterly dividend as a core component of total shareholder returns. During the quarter we paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. On May 7th, our board approved maintaining that $0.15 dividend for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As I reflect on our first quarter results, I am encouraged by our improved financial performance, enabled by continued focus, discipline and rigor driving revenue growth across our portfolio of Brands. Now, let me provide some details on our updated outlook. Starting with full year 2024… As a result of our strong first quarter results, we are increasing our outlook for fiscal 2024, reflecting higher sales and meaningfully higher operating income growth compared to our prior expectations. We now expect fiscal year 2024 net sales to be up slightly year-over-year excluding the 53rd week compared to our prior outlook for net sales to be roughly flat. Our first quarter performance is encouraging and gives us confidence in our revised outlook as we balance the stronger trends with other unique factors: First, as a reminder, 2024 is a 52-week year, but will be compared in total to a 53-week year in 2023.

o To reiterate, the loss of the 53 rd week results in a detrimental impact of approximately $160 million to fiscal 2024 net sales.

o And, I would like to provide more detail on the impact to the quarterly cadence of sales in the year.

52-week year, but will be compared in total to a 53-week year in 2023. To reiterate, the loss of the 53 week results in a detrimental impact of approximately $160 million to net sales. And, I would like to provide more detail on the impact to the of sales in the year. The first quarter 2024 net sales benefited by approximately 2ppts from the timing shift, as we lost a low volume week in February and added a modestly larger volume week in May. We expect second and third quarter to also benefit by approximately 1ppt each due to weekly shifts. The fourth quarter is more dramatically impacted as it loses November week 1, which is a high-volume week. The impact in the fourth quarter is expected to be a negative impact to sales of approximately 7ppts. This sales loss will also impact gross margin due to ROD deleverage on the lower sales volume.

Second, similar to last quarter, global economic conditions remain uncertain and are top of mind. Our outlook assumes modest impacts in the first half related to the trade situation in the Red Sea, which to date, have largely been in line with our expectations.

Third, while recent commentary has been mixed, we are not anticipating major changes to consumer or macro-economic dynamics in 2024.

macro-economic dynamics in 2024. And fourth, we are maintaining our view on the potential CFPB ruling on late fees for credit card holders. Our outlook continues to assume a mid-year implementation of the ruling which we expect to be largely offset in 2024 by other levers within our credit card program. Moving to gross margin…. We anticipate gross margin expansion of approximately 150 basis points for the full year compared to fiscal 2023's gross margin of 38.8% as a result of better than expected first quarter results.