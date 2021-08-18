Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Gap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPS   US3647601083

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gap : Introducing BODEQUALITY

08/18/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This email was sent from Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy, to all global Gap Inc. employees.

On August 20, Old Navy is going to change the world.

Old Navy was founded in 1994 to deliver the Democracy of Style: the idea that everyone regardless of age, race, size or income should have access to great fashion. But for too long, the retail industry has left out too many women simply because of their size. We knew we had an opportunity to reach more women and create a shopping experience that made all women, no matter their size, feel that they belonged.

Today we are announcing the largest integrated launch in the brand's history with the launch of BODEQUALITY.​

BODEQUALITY represents an innovative and fully inclusive shopping experience in stores and online through a human-centered design approach. No separate 'Plus size' sections. No 'one-size fits all' mannequins or models. This is size equality, price equality, and style for women everywhere. What I'm most proud of is how this effort stays true to our values of democratizing style for all while unlocking one of our key growth opportunities outlined in the Power Plan 2023. It is a transformative moment for our brand and our customers, that further establishes our leadership position in inclusive fit and style.

BODEQUALITY is the culmination of years of work that started in 2004 when we first introduced extended sizes. Since then, we've embodied being Customer Curious and applied learnings from extensive customer listening sessions, shop-alongs, body scans and fit clinics with hundreds of women. We reinvented our fit processes and size standards to ensure a better fit across size ranges. We hired additional fit models at a broader size range to make sure we didn't miss a single detail-like pocket size and placements, denim waist gaps and length of dresses and pants.

After landing inclusive fit in product, we then turned our attention to the opportunity in experience in our stores and online. By co-creating with our customers, we experimented and tested an innovative shopping experience that fully integrated all sizes into all styles with price parity and tested across a pilot group of stores with strong customer feedback. With this launch, all sizes will be fully integrated in the women's section, and our associates have been trained on how best to engage with customers with empathy to create a welcoming environment. We took the learnings from our store tests to our online experience. Now, when you visit OldNavy.com you'll find the Women's and Women's Plus collections merged and women's styles are now photographed in sizes four, 12 and 18 with the ability to toggle to view the style in the size that looks most like you. This was a true cross-brand effort that is a meaningful transformation of our experience, and revolutionary for our customers.

In typical Old Navy style, we have a fun and bold marketing campaign that features a vibrant and diverse cast of all sizes.Saturday Night Live and SHRILL star Aidy Bryant brings our fashion revolution to life through a new video spot and social media content, and we'll be going live with hundreds of marketing placements in New York and Los Angeles that showcase our rallying cry to women. We've also partnered with body positivity influencers who are excited to spread the word and what it means to them. Early reactions from the influencer and customer community have been highly emotional and appreciative of what we are creating.

Today's announcement is a giant leap forward on our mission to become the most loved and inclusive brand through the democracy of style and service. This work exemplifies our values of Be Customer Curious, Try Fast, Learn Fast, Think Big and Create with Audacity. I want to express my gratitude to everyone at Old Navy and across Gap Inc. that imagined what was possible and brought it to life for our customers.

Welcome to the revolution.

- Nancy

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 17:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GAP, INC.
01:24pGAP : Introducing BODEQUALITY
PU
01:22pGAP : Old Navy integrates its plus-size women's business
AQ
08:26aGAP : Old Navy Democratizes the Shopping Experience for Women of All Sizes with ..
AQ
06:44aGAP : Old Navy Democratizes the Shopping Experience for Women of All Sizes with ..
PU
08/16INSIDER TRENDS : Gap Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acquire Sto..
MT
08/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Gap Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Option/Derivati..
MT
08/16Back-to-School Season May Achieve Record Sales on Expected Return to In-Perso..
MT
08/16GAP : Celebrating Doris Fisher's 90th Birthday with a Day of Service
PU
08/12Harris meets with CEOs to drum up support for child care proposals -White Hou..
RE
08/12Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 130 M - -
Net income 2022 672 M - -
Net Debt 2022 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 10 105 M 10 105 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart THE GAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Gap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 26,76 $
Average target price 36,30 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
John F. Strain Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GAP, INC.32.54%10 105
KERING25.24%108 764
INDITEX12.17%106 592
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.19%68 150
ROSS STORES, INC.1.62%43 126
HENNES & MAURITZ AB1.81%33 177