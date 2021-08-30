Gap : Old Navy Makes a Promise to Women Everywhere

Old Navy's BODEQUALITY message to customers starts with a simple but impactful greeting-'Dear Women Everywhere'-with a promise to revolutionize the shopping experience. This letter to women made its way to customers' email inboxes, front and center in stores and online, and even on a billboard in the heart of Times Square.

BODEQUALITY was an enormous effort, with more than 20 cross-functional teams involved over the past few years. To celebrate, we gathered just a few of the many faces that turned this dream into reality. Together, they've joined forces in reading the Dear Women Everywhere letter aloud, reinforcing our commitment to being Customer Curious every single day.