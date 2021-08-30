Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Gap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPS   US3647601083

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/30 03:39:21 pm
26.735 USD   +0.85%
GAP : Old Navy Makes a Promise to Women Everywhere
PU
02:52aTHE GAP, INC. : Good timing to go long again
08/27ADRs End Higher, Immutep and BioNTech Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gap : Old Navy Makes a Promise to Women Everywhere

08/30/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Old Navy's BODEQUALITY message to customers starts with a simple but impactful greeting-'Dear Women Everywhere'-with a promise to revolutionize the shopping experience. This letter to women made its way to customers' email inboxes, front and center in stores and online, and even on a billboard in the heart of Times Square.

BODEQUALITY was an enormous effort, with more than 20 cross-functional teams involved over the past few years. To celebrate, we gathered just a few of the many faces that turned this dream into reality. Together, they've joined forces in reading the Dear Women Everywhere letter aloud, reinforcing our commitment to being Customer Curious every single day.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 773 M - -
Net income 2022 823 M - -
Net Debt 2022 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 9 971 M 9 971 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart THE GAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Gap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 26,51 $
Average target price 34,26 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
John F. Strain Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GAP, INC.31.30%9 971
INDITEX11.21%106 365
KERING12.48%98 322
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-23.19%67 366
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.19%42 458
HENNES & MAURITZ AB0.66%33 106