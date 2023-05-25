Gap : Supplemental

Advanced search
Quarterly Supplemental Materials

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 - MAY 25, 2023

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These materials include the non-GAAP measures adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow. The description and reconciliation of these measures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in these materials and/or in our earnings press releases for the periods presented, which are available on investors.gapinc.com.

Table of Contents

  1. Statement of Operations Highlights II. Balance Sheet Highlights
    III. Cash Flow Statement Highlights IV.Other Metrics
    V. Comparable Sales by Global Brand VI.Net Sales by Brand and Geography VII. ESG Highlights

VIII. Appendix - Historical Net Sales by Brand and Geography

Note:

All dollar, share, and square footage amounts are shown in millions, with the exception of per share and store count.

Our fiscal year is a 52- or 53- week period ending on the Saturday closest to January 31.

I. Statement of Operations Highlights

FY 2022 (2)

FY 2023 (2)

$ millions

FY19 (2)

FY20 (2)

FY21 (2)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Net sales

$

16,383

$

13,800

$

16,670

$

3,477

$

3,857

$

4,039

$

4,243

$

15,616

$

3,276

Cost of goods sold and occupancy expenses

10,250

9,095

10,033

2,381

2,527

2,530

2,819

10,257

2,062

Gross profit

6,133

4,705

6,637

1,096

1,330

1,509

1,424

5,359

1,214

Operating expenses

5,559

5,567

5,827

1,293

1,358

1,323

1,454

5,428

1,224

Operating income (loss)

574

(862)

810

(197)

(28)

186

(30)

(69)

(10)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

58

325

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest, net

46

182

162

19

20

18

13

70

10

Income (loss) before income taxes

528

(1,102)

323

(216)

(48)

168

(43)

(139)

(20)

Income tax expense (benefit)

177

(437)

67

(54)

1

(114)

230

63

(2)

Net Income (loss)

$

351

$

(665)

$

256

$

(162)

$

(49)

$

282

$

(273)

$

(202)

$

(18)

Weighted-average number of shares - basic

376

374

376

370

367

365

366

367

367

Weighted-average number of shares - diluted

378

374

383

370

367

366

366

367

367

Basic earnings per share (1)

$

0.93

$

(1.78)

$

0.68

$

(0.44)

$

(0.13)

$

0.77

$

(0.75)

$

(0.55)

$

(0.05)

Diluted earnings per share (1)

$

0.93

$

(1.78)

$

0.67

$

(0.44)

$

(0.13)

$

0.77

$

(0.75)

$

(0.55)

$

(0.05)

1 Earnings per share are computed individually for each of the periods presented; therefore, the sum of the earnings per share amounts for the quarters may not equal the total for the years.

  • The fiscal year ended February 3, 2024 (FY 2023) will consist of 53 weeks. The fiscal years ended January 28, 2023 (FY 2022), January 29, 2022 (FY 2021), January 30, 2021 (FY 2020), and February 1, 2020 (FY 2019) consisted of 52 weeks. All quarters presented consist of 13 weeks. Q4 2023 will consist of 14 weeks.

I. Statement of Operations Highlights (Adjusted)

FY 2022

FY 2023

$ millions

FY19

FY20 (1)

FY21

Q1 (1)

Q2

Q3

Q4 (1)

FY

Q1

GAAP gross profit

$6,133

$4,705

$6,637

$1,096

$1,330

$1,509

$1,424

$5,359

$1,214

Restructuring costs (2)

22

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Impairment charges (3)

-

-

-

-

58

53

-

111

-

Strategic actions in Europe (4)

-

-

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Separation-related costs (5)

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted gross profit

$6,156

$4,705

$6,628

$1,096

$1,388

$1,562

$1,424

$5,470

$1,218

GAAP gross margin (% of sales)

37.4%

34.1%

39.8%

31.5%

34.5%

37.4%

33.6%

34.3%

37.1%

Adjusted gross margin (% of sales)

37.6%

39.8%

36.0%

38.7%

35.0%

37.2%

GAAP operating expense

$5,559

$5,567

$5,827

$1,293

$1,358

$1,323

$1,454

$5,428

$1,224

Gain on sale of building

(191)

-

-

-

-

(83)

-

(83)

(47)

Restructuring costs (2)

39

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

71

Loss on diverstiture activity (6)

-

-

59

-

35

-

-

35

-

Strategic actions in Europe (4)

-

-

50

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment charges (7)

296

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Separation-related costs (5)

300

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted operating expense

$5,115

$5,567

$5,718

$1,293

$1,323

$1,406

$1,454

$5,476

$1,200

GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$574

($862)

$810

($197)

($28)

$186

($30)

($69)

($10)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$1,041

$910

$65

$156

($6)

$18

GAAP operating margin (% of sales)

3.5%

(6.2%)

4.9%

(5.7%)

(0.7%)

4.6%

(0.7%)

(0.4%)

(0.3%)

Adjusted operating margin (% of sales)

6.4%

5.5%

1.7%

3.9%

(0.0%)

0.5%

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

$325

-

-

-

-

-

-

US Federal tax reform adjustment (8)

($30)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

GAAP Diluted EPS

$0.93

($1.78)

$0.67

($0.44)

($0.13)

$0.77

($0.75)

($0.55)

($0.05)

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$1.97

$1.44

$0.08

$0.71

($0.40)

$0.01

1 There were no adjusted metrics in these periods.

  • Q1 2023 amount represents $62 million of employee-related costs and $13 million of consulting and other associated costs related to our previously announced actions to further simplify and optimize our operating model and structure. FY 2019 amount represents the impact of costs related to previously announced plans to restructure the specialty fleet and revitalize the Gap brand, which primarily includes lease and employee-related costs.
  • Q3 2022 amount represents impairment charges as a result of the decision to discontinue the Yeezy Gap business, primarily related to inventory. Q2 2022 amount represents inventory impairment charges as a result of delayed seasonal product and extended size product, primarily at Old Navy.
    4 Represents the net impacts from changes to our European model. These impacts primarily include employee-related and lease-related costs.
    5 Represents the impact of costs related to the Old Navy spin-off transaction that was subsequently cancelled. Separation-related amounts primarily consist of costs associated with information technology and fees for consulting and advisory services. 6 FY 2022 amount represents the impact of the loss on divestiture activity related to the transition of the Old Navy Mexico business. FY 2021 amount represents the impact of the loss on divestiture activity for the Janie and Jack and Intermix brands.
    7 Represents impairment charges related to global flagship stores inclusive of $223 million and $73 million for operating lease assets and store assets, respectively.
    8 Represents the impact of an adjustment to our FY 2017 tax liability for additional guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department regarding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 20:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
