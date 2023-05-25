Gap : Supplemental

These materials include the non-GAAP measures adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow. The description and reconciliation of these measures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in these materials and/or in our earnings press releases for the periods presented, which are available on investors.gapinc.com.

Table of Contents

Statement of Operations Highlights II. Balance Sheet Highlights

III. Cash Flow Statement Highlights IV.Other Metrics

V. Comparable Sales by Global Brand VI.Net Sales by Brand and Geography VII. ESG Highlights

VIII. Appendix - Historical Net Sales by Brand and Geography

Note:

All dollar, share, and square footage amounts are shown in millions, with the exception of per share and store count.

Our fiscal year is a 52- or 53- week period ending on the Saturday closest to January 31.