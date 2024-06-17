Gap : Sven Gerjets Named Chief Technology Officer at Gap Inc.
June 17, 2024 at 09:04 am EDT
Share
Gap Inc.
June 17, 2024
This Message Was Sent to Gap Inc. Employees
Team -
We live in a daily digital dialogue with our customers. Further strengthening our platform is one of our key priorities, and it is crucial that our technology portfolio and digital roadmap support the reinvigoration of our brands and enable us to build deeper connections with our customers and achieve our goals.
Today we welcome Sven Gerjets who joins us as Chief Technology Officer, reporting to me.
Sven is a recognized technology leader with an acclaimed record across multiple industries leading strategic and cultural transformation in the technology landscape. He has led organizations at scale - at AT&T, DIRECTV, Time Warner, Mattel and more - transforming legacy platforms to digital-first environments, modernizing direct-to-consumer technology to support front-end order management, warehouse management and point-of-sale solutions. Sven is also a champion of cultural change, committed to building highly inclusive teams with an approach of continuous enhancement and strategic insight.
The adoption of the right technologies can help us push the boundaries of operational efficiency, product creation and customer engagement. We have just started the journey with data science, and I am confident that Sven's expertise and leadership will put us on the right path to success.
Please join me in welcoming Sven to the team.
Onward!
Richard
Don't miss out on the latest Gap Inc. news! Sign-up to get email alerts about news on Gap Inc. and our brands.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Gap Inc. published this content on
17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 June 2024 13:03:02 UTC.
The Gap, Inc. is a specialty apparel company in America. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for women, men and children. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories and lifestyle products for men, women and children. It is an omni-channel retailer, with sales to customers both in stores and online, through Company-operated and franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. Its omni-channel services, including buying online pick-up in store, order-in-store, find-in-store, and ship-from-store, as well as enhanced mobile-enabled experiences, are tailored across its collection of brands. Gap includes adult apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections. Banana Republic is a premium lifestyle retailer celebrating exploration and self-expression through timeless quality, versatile fabrics, and exceptionally made womenswear, menswear, and home designs.