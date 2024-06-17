Gap Inc. June 17, 2024

This Message Was Sent to Gap Inc. Employees



Team -

We live in a daily digital dialogue with our customers. Further strengthening our platform is one of our key priorities, and it is crucial that our technology portfolio and digital roadmap support the reinvigoration of our brands and enable us to build deeper connections with our customers and achieve our goals.

Today we welcome Sven Gerjets who joins us as Chief Technology Officer, reporting to me.

Sven is a recognized technology leader with an acclaimed record across multiple industries leading strategic and cultural transformation in the technology landscape. He has led organizations at scale - at AT&T, DIRECTV, Time Warner, Mattel and more - transforming legacy platforms to digital-first environments, modernizing direct-to-consumer technology to support front-end order management, warehouse management and point-of-sale solutions. Sven is also a champion of cultural change, committed to building highly inclusive teams with an approach of continuous enhancement and strategic insight.

The adoption of the right technologies can help us push the boundaries of operational efficiency, product creation and customer engagement. We have just started the journey with data science, and I am confident that Sven's expertise and leadership will put us on the right path to success.

Please join me in welcoming Sven to the team.

Onward!

Richard

