Gap : Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Prepared Conference Call Remarks

Cammeron McLaughlin - Head of Investor Relations, Gap Inc. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gap Inc.'s third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Interim Chief Executive Officer Bobby Martin and Chief Financial Officer Katrina O'Connell. With that, I'll turn the call over to Bobby. Bobby Martin - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Gap Inc. Thank you, Cammeron. Good afternoon, everyone. After four months as Interim President & CEO, I have even deeper conviction that we have a portfolio of iconic brands that our customers love, increased confidence in our platform to drive leverage and economies of scale, and belief in this team's ability to deliver. We know where we've gotten things wrong, and the team and I are at work to correct them. As I told you last quarter, we can, and we should, win in any environment and the management team and I continue to hold the company accountable to deliver on that. We have taken action to optimize profitability and cash flow while rebalancing and reducing inventory to drive near and long-term improvements across our entire business. We have sharpened our focus on execution, are

bringing more rigor to our operations, and are responding to what our customers are telling us with respect to trend. While our efforts drove sequential improvement during the quarter, our expectations are set on the consistency of execution...quarter after quarter...year after year...that we know is crucial to delivering the sustainable, profitable growth and value that our people and shareholders expect. Let me provide an update on our progress during the quarter, starting with actions on costs. As I last shared, we are aggressively managing costs and have taken distinct action in this quarter alone resulting in roughly $250 million in estimated annualized savings. These actions include: the elimination of 500 existing and open roles in our corporate offices and a pause on most hiring and contractor spend for the remainder of the year, resulting in $125 million in estimated annualized savings;

the renegotiation of our advertising agency contracts, resulting in approximately $75 million of annualized savings;

and a reduction in technology operating costs and rationalized investments resulting in an estimated $50 million of annualized savings beginning in fiscal 2023. We are early in our work here, yet already these savings are expected to help offset higher incentive compensation and increasing labor costs in fiscal 2023. However, there is still work to be done to transform our cost structure and improve overall efficiency, so we are fit for the future. Next, let me share more on our inventory actions and assortment rebalancing efforts. We continued to rely heavily on markdowns and discounting to sell through liable styles this quarter and have reduced receipts in Q4. These actions will allow us to enter fiscal 2023 in an improved inventory position and beginning in Q1 our brands will benefit from our reinstated responsive capabilities to chase into product demand. We are seeing an improved balance in the assortment across the portfolio compared to the first half and each of our brands were better positioned in the categories that resonate with today's consumer preferences, and our customers rewarded us for that. We saw consistent category strength in dresses, sweaters, pants, and woven tops across the portfolio, with Active underperforming across the board as consumers continued to shift away from the cozy, at home lifestyle. While Athleta isn't immune to the change in consumer preference, despite the moderation of growth in the women's active market, the brand is showing strength in lifestyle categories, like dresses and accessories, that are demonstrating disproportionate growth in the current environment.

Now let me take a moment to speak to each of our brands, starting with Old Navy. Old Navy delivered net sales growth of 2% over last year, showing early signs of improvement as the brand continues its efforts to right-size inventory, and balance assortment, relevance, and sizing across its channels...and the brand saw strength in its women's business and in categories including pants, outerwear, sweaters, and woven tops. This was offset by softness in active and kids and baby as we lap last year's strong demand which we believe was driven in part by the US child tax credits and heightened post-COVID back to school spend. Old Navy customers still have a propensity to buy. That being said, it continues to experience softness in spending and shopping frequency from its lowest-income consumers. As we continue to attract a wide range of consumers, we still believe Old Navy is well positioned in the marketplace particularly as consumers become more "value" conscious. Next, Gap Brand. Gap delivered net sales flat to last year and is seeing signs of strength in its core, with a significant shift in trend performance across its women's business. Iconic Gap silhouettes were delivered in trend-right fabrics like faux leather and occasion-based categories like dresses, woven tops, sweaters and pants all drove comparable sales growth. Similar to Old Navy, Gap brand experienced softness in kids and baby and active overall. Over the last 18 months, Gap brand has successfully transitioned its France, Italy, and UK businesses to franchise partners as part of our Partner to Amplify strategy. And... last week we signed agreements to transition the Gap Greater China business to Baozun Inc., who will operate our in-market site and stores under a franchise agreement pending closing conditions and regulatory approval early next year. This strategy allows Gap Brand to operate its business through a more asset-light,cost-effective model and to benefit from the local expertise of our partners. Moving to Banana Republic. ...which saw net sales growth of 8% compared to last year. September marked the one-year anniversary of their brand re-launch. Shifting from a highly promotional, work-wear brand, catering to everybody, Banana Republic spent the last year re-imagining every element of the customer journey, with a special focus on quality product, differentiated experiences, and relevant branding positioning it as a premier lifestyle brand that enhances people's lives wherever they are.

This accessible luxury differentiates Banana Republic from others at this price point and has brought in a more premium consumer. We invite you to take a look. During the quarter, Banana Republic experienced strong demand for suiting and its finer fabrics, including silk and cashmere. As post-pandemic consumer preferences begin to balance from the current trend of occasion and workwear, it will be important that Banana Republic continues to use its unique customer proposition as a lifestyle brand to differentiate itself for years to come. Finally, Athleta. Athleta delivered net sales growth of 6% compared to last year. While the Women's active wear market has continued to be soft against the growth trajectory of the past few years, Athleta is holding share. As I mentioned last quarter, Athleta has made quick pivots to print and pattern as well as with their performance lifestyle product to better meet the customer's preferences. The new Fall and holiday product is resonating with the customer, and Athleta saw growth in both bottoms and tops - the largest categories in the Women's Apparel market and key to the brand's long-term strategy. Before I pass it off to Katrina to share more details on our financials, let me end with how I began- on the state of the business. I have no doubt we have world-class brands that our customers love, and we drive value and scale through the synergy of our platform. But I am also very clear that there is work to be done to right-size our cost structure, streamline inventory, and capitalize on our creative strengths to deliver the product and experience our customers deserve and our employees and shareholders expect. Lastly, the board remains active in its search for a permanent CEO. We are focused on a hands-on leader, who can greatly increase our operating rigor, moving us past our deficiencies. WHILE in parallel, enabling strong creative direction and brand architecture as they develop the vision for how our portfolio should evolve over time to create a sustainable business model. This is a great company with strong assets and one that demands a leader who can hold to its values and ensure it remains fit and capable of scaling its Omni-platform and Market Leadership for the future. With that, I'll turn the call over to Katrina. Katrina O'Connell - Chief Financial Officer, Gap Inc. Thank you, Bobby and thanks everyone for joining us this afternoon.