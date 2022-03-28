Gap : Unlimited Footwear Group & Gap Announce a Footwear Licensing Agreement

Today, Unlimited Footwear Group (UFG) announced a new strategic licensing partnership with Gap Inc. to design, produce, and distribute Gap branded footwear throughout the entire European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Scandinavia, in a deal brokered by IMG.

This announcement is the latest proof point in Gap Inc.'s 'partner to amplify' strategy, which focuses on working with best-in-class companies to deliver cross-category product extensions that increase consumer touchpoints and drive brand loyalty while supporting the business in a new and cost-effective way. Since announcing its intention to bring to market complementary products that embody the company's unique brands in 2020, Gap Inc. has entered a number of licensing partnerships, including the launch of Gap Home to offer timeless American style for modern living.

The upcoming footwear collections will reflect Gap's values of producing elevated, well-made and responsibly produced products through iconic casual styles that are clean, confident and accessible. The first Gap footwear collection by UFG for men, women and kids is scheduled to launch in Spring/Summer 2023.

"Partnering with licensees such as Unlimited Footwear Group gives us the opportunity to amplify our strong, globally relevant brand and extend its reach to customers around the world," said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc. "Through these licensing partnerships, we are able to grow our non-apparel categories and establish Gap as a lifestyle brand that delivers style for all stages in our customers' lives."

"We are thrilled to add Gap to our licensing portfolio and we look forward to working closely with the Gap team on many footwear collections to come. We are committed to leveraging our 30+ years of experience in the footwear industry to continue to grow the Gap brand awareness and international reach," said Bart van Helvoirt, CEO Unlimited Footwear Group.

In partnership with Gap Inc., UFG's Next Level Brands division, part of Unlimited Footwear Group, will manage the Gap Footwear collections. Next Level Brands plans to launch two collections a year at a mid-price level and will distribute through its international sales network of both multi-brand fashion and sports retail and through wholesale and various online platforms.