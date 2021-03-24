Log in
THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
Gap : Athleta and Women's Sports Foundation Open Applications for the 2021 Move Together Grant

03/24/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
The Power of She Fund's Move Together grant activates Athleta's mission through funding of multigenerational connection for girls and women

Today, in partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF), Athleta opened applications for the 2021 cycle of the Move Together grant. As a part of Athleta's Power of She Fund, Move Together grants support organizations committed to fostering connection through multi-generational programming and enhancing all life stages of girls and women through sport, fitness, and movement-based programming.

'The Power of She fund was established to support our mission of fueling confidence in women and girls,' said Mary Beth Laughton, president and CEO of Athleta. 'We are proud to work in partnership with Women's Sports Foundation on our Move Together grants to award and recognize organizations with a similar purpose.'

In 2020, Athleta and WSF awarded Move Together grants to the following programs:

  • Dancing Dreams: Dancing Dreams believes in the power and joy of dance to enhance leadership skills and confidence in its students and provide community education on disability awareness and tolerance. Their grant money will be used to expand their programming, create workshops, and help fund performances.
  • Strong Girls (SG) United Foundation: SG United Foundation works to empower girls to be strong, confident, and resilient. They envision a world where every girl reaches her full potential and recognizes her inner 'I Can.' The Power of She Fund's Move Together grant will fund the creation of three or more leadership-training workshops for their athlete mentors and will expand their activity and mindset curriculum.
  • Dancing Grounds: By using dance as a channel to examine the challenges facing their communities, Dancing Grounds strives to develop young leaders, promote health and wellness, and advocate for social change. They are using grant funds to underwrite a team manager role and to ensure success of their dance programs.

'The Women's Sports Foundation is proud to partner with Athleta on The Power of She Fund, and we are very excited to open this new cycle of Move Together grants,' said Dr. Deborah Antoine, WSF CEO. 'Our vision is for girls and women, of all ages, to unlock limitless possibilities through the power of sport and movement. We are grateful for our like-minded partner,

Athleta, who understands the importance of putting this vision into motion.' In addition to Move Together grants, the Power of She Fund also provides a Wellness for All grant that serves a purpose to make wellness and fitness more inclusive to female BIPOC communities and will open applications again later this year.

Applications for Move Together grants are open now and will close on May 28, 2021. The recipients will be announced in September 2021. Visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org to apply and click here to learn more about the past grant recipients.

# # #

About Athleta

A certified B Corporation, Athleta creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to carry a woman through her life in motion - from yoga and training to commute and travel. In 2016 the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its about 200 retail stores across the country, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

About Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate, and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women's Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes, and coaches. We're building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports.® To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

