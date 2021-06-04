Gap : Celebrates Pride 2021

At Gap Inc., we have a long history of Championing Inclusion and supporting the LGTBQ+ community, our employees, and our customers. From being the first retailer to offer same-sex domestic partner benefits to scoring 100 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for 15 years straight, annually donating and supporting organizations that help raise awareness on critical issues happening with the LGBTQ+ community and most recently, updating our healthcare and benefits offerings to provide increased coverage for Transgender care.

This year, our family of brands are continuing this work by celebrating Pride with our customers and giving back to the communities we're in. Each of our brands has created capsules that showcase the beauty of the LGBTQ+ community: from designs made by our very own employees to an NYC-based muralist, to vibrant colors that allow our customers to be free to be their authentic selves.

Old Navy

Old Navy is excited to work with NYC-based muralist and trained architect Edward Granger, who has designed two tees as part of our Project WE initiative. 'This is our love letter to the LGBTQIA+ community. Love yourself, stay connected to who you are, and never give up,' says Granger. Project WE is a collaboration with diverse artists sharing their visions of true inclusivity. In its honor, Old Navy is donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support youth art programs in our communities across the country, and to support the next generation of artists.

Gap

Gap is excited to share the next iteration of the brand's Gap Collective collection. This season's PRIDE capsule spotlights a range of meaningful designs by artists Star Casimir​, Rachel Lindsey, and Abayomi 'AC' Carey​ - all members of PRIDE@GapInc., Gap Inc.'s employee resource group that creates an inclusive and supportive environment. Live today on Gap.com in adult, teen, and kids, The Gap Collective's PRIDE assortment honors and encourages the messages of unity and love for all. Gap is proud to donate $50,000 to GLAAD, a leading media advocacy organization working to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community to amplify these voices and celebrate these expressive designs.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic brought together individuals from the NYC LGBTQ+ community for a campaign series showing these ground breakers wearing graphic PRIDE Tee's from the exclusive collection. The creative features notable names such as pioneering trans runway model, Connie Fleming; founder of Born Perfect Foundation, dedicated to fighting to end gay conversion therapy, Mathew Shurka; former InStyle EIC, writer, and founder of ABBAPAPA, a parenting newsletter, Ariel Foxman and his husband, educator Brandon Cardet-Hernandez; fashion designer, creative director, and food enthusiast, Peter Som; artist, activist and educator, Bradley Miller; chef and author, Angela Dimayuga.

As part of the brand's commitment to celebrating inclusive rights and supporting equality for the LGBTQ+ community, Banana Republic is proud to continue its ongoing partnership with The United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal Campaign (UNFE) for LGBTI equality with a $60,000 donation in 2021, totaling a commitment of $240,000 to UNFE over the past four years.

Athleta

Free to move, free to love. Athleta's Pride capsule collection brings bright styles and colorful hues for bold steps forward. The capsule includes pieces for women, including leggings, a tee, a bra, and a sweatshirt, as well as similar items for Athleta Girl, all featuring an eye-catching tie-dye pattern in vibrant colors. No matter how you identify, who you love, and how you express yourself, we see your power and stand with you. Check out the collection here.