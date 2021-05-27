Gap : First Quarter Highlights by the Numbers

Today we reported our Q1 2021 results, highlighting how our Power Plan 2023 is taking hold. Through the Power of our Brands, Platform, and Portfolio, we delivered sales growth of 8% over 2019 pre-pandemic, drove meaningful market share gain in the U.S., converted customers into loyalists, and grew online sales by 61%. Check out some of our most notable highlights from the quarter.
DOWNLOAD HERE
Disclaimer
Gap Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 20:23:05 UTC.