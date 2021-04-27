Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Gap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPS

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
  Report
Gap : Kicks-Off COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at U.S. Customer Experience Centers (formerly known as Distribution Centers!)

04/27/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
Earlier this year, Gap Inc. joined the White House's call to action to do our part to help end COVID-19. As a result, we have continued to prioritize the health and safety of our customers, teams and communities by sending 3.5 million masks and face coverings to non-profit community organizations and forming a COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force to establish our company's vaccine approach, rooted in advocacy, information and education.

And just last week, we rolled out the first of our on-site vaccination clinics at our Customer Experience Centers (formerly known as distribution centers) in Fresno, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Groveport, OH; and Gallatin, TN. Clinics will continue into May and expand to our Fishkill, NY campus. All vaccines were administered by licensed health care providers and employees were permitted to receive their shot while on the clock.

While Gap Inc. is not requiring employee vaccinations, we believe there is still an important role for us to play within the communities we serve and throughout the industry at large. As such, we're also offering up to two hours of PTO to each hourly part-time Store employee in the U.S. for each dose of the vaccine they receive-or as otherwise required by the law of the jurisdiction, whichever is greater.

And, even as some parts of the world begin to recover from the global pandemic, our HR teams and Vaccine Task Force continue to closely monitor and assess COVID case trends in all the communities where we live and work to ensure we're providing support. To address the record-breaking COVID surge in India, where we have almost 1,000 Gap Inc. employees, we have set up tools and resources so team members can take full advantage of medical insurance, especially if diagnosed with COVID-19 and being treated at home. We're also providing additional sick leave to all impacted employees and regularly checking in with managers to ensure employees receive the necessary support.

To help raise internal awareness around COVID-19 vaccines, Gap Inc. recently hosted a handful of physician-led webinars to provide science-based information on how the COVID-19 vaccine works-enabling employees to make the decision that is best for them.

Gap Foundation Donations

On a broader scale, Gap Foundation has donated $150,000 to the United Nations Solidarity Response Fund to support the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Gap Foundation is also one of the founding partners and investors in the Resilience Fund for Women in Global Value Chains, which aims to raise at least $10 million in pooled funding over the next three years to support locally driven solutions to crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
