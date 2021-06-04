Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Gap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPS   US3647601083

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/04 02:04:53 pm
31.27 USD   -1.11%
01:49pGAP  : Old Navy and H.E.R. Team Up to Present the Song of the Summer
PU
01:45pGAP  : Celebrates Pride 2021
PU
06/02Etsy courts Gen-Z with $1.6 billion deal for fashion reseller Depop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gap : Old Navy and H.E.R. Team Up to Present the Song of the Summer

06/04/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Memorial Day weekend officially signals the season of longer days, cookouts, some well-deserved PTO and, of course, the season of the iconic Old Navy Flag Tee. To kick us off and celebrate America's homecoming, Old Navy partnered with musical superstar H.E.R. for a 30-second spot, where she performs a rock'n'roll rendition of George Michael's '90s classic, 'Freedom,' complete with an electric guitar solo.

The Grammy and Oscar-Award-winning artist says she grew up shopping at Old Navy, so partnering up with the brand just felt right. With the country starting to re-open after a long quarantine period, the singer says she also wanted to record a song that would be a 'call for celebration.'

'When people hear this song I want them to feel a sense of hope, a sense of joy. I want people to feel hopeful, I want them be happy and want to get together again. It's the summertime, it's beautiful outside, I think it's about fun,' she said.

As a brand that stands for inclusivity and classic Americana fashion, this campaign honors America's birthday and new sense of freedom with a welcome back party where everyone is invited. It celebrates all of us, welcomed back to a time where we can celebrate our differences and our freedom.

'Even just talking about freedom and everything going on in the world, I just felt like it was perfect timing.'

All pieces shown in the campaign are under $40.00 USD, including the Oversized Americana Sweatshirt (the same one that H.E.R. is wearing in the campaign), Americana Tie-Dye Gender-Neutral Sweats, and Americana Cut-Off Denim shorts.

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GAP, INC.
01:49pGAP  : Old Navy and H.E.R. Team Up to Present the Song of the Summer
PU
01:45pGAP  : Celebrates Pride 2021
PU
06/02Etsy courts Gen-Z with $1.6 billion deal for fashion reseller Depop
RE
06/01GAP  : Honors Frontline Employees With a $300 Bonus to 70,000 Hourly Team Member..
PU
06/01GAP  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts The Gap's Price Target to $38 From $36, Reiterates ..
MT
06/01Less Is More, Retail CFOs Find as They Plot Post-Pandemic Strategy
DJ
05/28GAP  : Off to Strong Start With Fiscal First-Quarter Beat as Brands Set to Incre..
MT
05/28GAP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/28MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Higher Midday, Ignores Inflation Gauge Spike
MT
05/28GAP  : Barclays Adjusts Gap PT to $44 From $32, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 044 M - -
Net income 2022 654 M - -
Net cash 2022 25,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 11 940 M 11 940 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart THE GAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Gap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 35,83 $
Last Close Price 31,62 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GAP, INC.56.61%11 940
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.21.51%119 506
KERING24.70%112 091
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.97%78 843
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.71%42 608
HENNES & MAURITZ AB22.82%41 948