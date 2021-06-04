Gap : Old Navy and H.E.R. Team Up to Present the Song of the Summer

Memorial Day weekend officially signals the season of longer days, cookouts, some well-deserved PTO and, of course, the season of the iconic Old Navy Flag Tee. To kick us off and celebrate America's homecoming, Old Navy partnered with musical superstar H.E.R. for a 30-second spot, where she performs a rock'n'roll rendition of George Michael's '90s classic, 'Freedom,' complete with an electric guitar solo.



The Grammy and Oscar-Award-winning artist says she grew up shopping at Old Navy, so partnering up with the brand just felt right. With the country starting to re-open after a long quarantine period, the singer says she also wanted to record a song that would be a 'call for celebration.'

'When people hear this song I want them to feel a sense of hope, a sense of joy. I want people to feel hopeful, I want them be happy and want to get together again. It's the summertime, it's beautiful outside, I think it's about fun,' she said.

As a brand that stands for inclusivity and classic Americana fashion, this campaign honors America's birthday and new sense of freedom with a welcome back party where everyone is invited. It celebrates all of us, welcomed back to a time where we can celebrate our differences and our freedom.

'Even just talking about freedom and everything going on in the world, I just felt like it was perfect timing.'

All pieces shown in the campaign are under $40.00 USD, including the Oversized Americana Sweatshirt (the same one that H.E.R. is wearing in the campaign), Americana Tie-Dye Gender-Neutral Sweats, and Americana Cut-Off Denim shorts.