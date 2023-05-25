Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Gap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPS   US3647601083

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:41:45 2023-05-25 pm EDT
8.270 USD   +8.67%
04:29pGap : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pGap Guides For FY 2023 Sales Decreasing in Low- to Mid-Single Digit Range vs Year-Ago Sales of $15.6 Billion
MT
04:24pGap's Q1 Comparable Sales Down 3%, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of 2.3% Decline
MT
Gap posts smaller first-quarter loss on easing costs, restructuring

05/25/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
The Gap logo is seen on the front of a store on Oxford Street in London

(Reuters) - Gap Inc on Thursday reported a smaller first-quarter loss than a year earlier, benefiting from the company's restructuring efforts and easing supply chain costs.

U.S. companies are starting to see some relief from sky-high costs of freight and manufacturing after years of supply-chain snags.

Gap's quarterly merchandise margin increased by 610 basis points on an adjusted basis due to lower air freight expenses and improved promotional activity.

Since September, the retailer has eliminated about 2,300 corporate positions in two rounds of layoffs, joining a set of big U.S. companies that are downsizing in earnest as high inflation eats into consumer wallets.

All of Gap's four brands saw a decline in sales in the quarter as it struggles to update its inventory and match consumer trends.

"I feel like they've picked a lot of the low-hanging fruit in terms of closing stores and cutting costs," said Mari Shor, a senior equity analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

"Now you really need Athleta and Old Navy, which are the growth drivers, to return to growth, but I have pretty little confidence in that happening in the near term."

Like major retailers including Target and Best Buy, Gap is also witnessing weak demand as lower- and mid-income consumers curb spending on non-essential items such as apparel.

Gap posted a first-quarter net loss of $18 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $162 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell 6% to $3.28 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.29 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Gap maintained its annual sales forecast and expects second-quarter sales to fall in the mid- to high-single digit range. Analysts on average expect second-quarter sales to decline 4.95%.

It reported first-quarter adjusted profit of 1 cent, compared with estimates for a loss of 16 cents.

(Reporting by Kate Masters in New York and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

By Katherine Masters


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC. 3.08% 71.28 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
THE GAP, INC. -2.50% 7.42 Delayed Quote.-32.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 15 112 M - -
Net income 2024 187 M - -
Net Debt 2024 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 14,9x
Yield 2024 7,88%
Capitalization 2 799 M 2 799 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
EV / Sales 2025 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart THE GAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Gap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,61 $
Average target price 11,45 $
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gurmeet Singh Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Julie Gruber Vice President & Deputy General Counsel
Mayo A. Shattuck Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GAP, INC.-32.54%2 799
INDITEX23.82%103 066
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.05%73 405
KERING7.99%67 542
ROSS STORES, INC.-12.59%34 705
HENNES & MAURITZ AB24.52%21 260
